The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 21, 2022

On Wednesday, three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on December 21, 2022.

For those zodiac signs who are broadminded and willing to do whatever it takes to keep our love alive and thriving, then today will serve as a booster vitamin for all efforts made.

We can't go wrong on this day, as we have many helpful and compassionate transits working for our benefit. These transits are Moon in Sagittarius, Moon trine Jupiter and sun square Jupiter. Jovial Jupiter to the rescue!

What we're looking at today is how the cosmic 'magic' seems to make everything we do or say seem alluring and curious to the person we wish to impress.

Whether this is a trusted romantic partner or some new force of love in our lives, what we have today is luck. Quite simply. We open our mouths to speak, and all we can do is a thrill. How nice is that? We are quite impressive, are we not?

What Jupiter and Sagittarius do for today is that they lift our spirits and allow us to find humor in all things. We aren't grumpy slugs today, complaining and judging everything we see.

In fact, today gives us a short-but-happy vacation away from grumpiness, and for some zodiac signs, that's going to feel like standing on the top of a mountain eating a Peppermint Patty...so to speak. Old-school jokes like this will get laughed at on a day like today. Lighten up. It's Jupiter time!

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on December 21, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are always up for taking your romance to the next level, so you must always be on your toes for the next inspiration. Today brings that inspiration in heaping doses, and your natural humor will take the lead. Your partner loves so many things about you, but it's your insane sense of humor that does them in.

They are literally attracted to your mind, as well as your body. When you go off on a tangent, you make your lover giggle with glee and boggle their mind with your ability to think outside the box. You inspire them, and once you get your person going, they will feel confident about saying the goofiest things to make you laugh. When couples laugh together, it's a good thing. And it's just the thing you need to lighten things up.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Every now and then, you let people know that you have a sense of humor and that you're not all 'business as usual.' Even your partner grows weary of your amazing work ethic. Still, your partner isn't your workmate or your boss, and they kinda-sorta hope for a demeanor that is not as work-oriented as all that.

Today, during the Moon in Sagittarius, you will feel as though you've been freed; nothing has happened in particular, but there's just something in the air that tickles you, in a way. You want to take things lighter; you feel no need to concentrate, control or organize.

You want to be there with your partner, people-watching on the street or making fun of something ridiculous on TV. It's the kind of day where you're not taking things seriously, and that's a rare day for you. It's most certainly a lucky one for love.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What makes you feel so lucky in love today is that you've let go of certain inhibitions and discovered that you feel much freer around your partner because of this move. Jupiter and Sagittarius energy has enlivened you, and all you know is that you want more, more, more.

The vibe is so good between you and your mate that you almost don't want to acknowledge it as if you could jinx it. No worries there, Aquarius, as you couldn't jinx this day if you tried. Today is for knowing smiles and suggestive winks. Take advantage of the 'free to be me' atmosphere. Both you and your partner will enjoy the lightweight attitude of the day, and the more you do together, the closer this day will bring you. Gratitude for the win!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.