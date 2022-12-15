The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 16, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Friday, December 16, 2022. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.



We have a lot of tarot cards in the reversed position today, and that may be an indication of how we feel internally at this time.

With so much hustle and bustle in preparation for the arrival of Christmas, we are outpouring a lot of energy toward others and their happiness. This, in turn, can leave little room for nurturing the inner self.

Despite our best efforts to do self-care, there can be too little time in the day to really make that happen.

With today's Moon entering Libra, bringing attention to the Justice tarot card, we ought to take the hint.

Balance in all things, and when our priorities are in alignment with what we need to do for ourselves and others, everything else falls into place.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

Aries, you are such an impulsive zodiac sign and this is often what lands you in trouble. You may have thought an idea was something you truly wanted. But, now you've lost interest and you're left debating if you ought to admit defeat or push through to save face. Either way, it's okay to be wrong. It happens to the best of us.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

OK, Taurus. You can't win every time. As much as you would like to stubbornly work your way through a complicated situation, it's clear that the effort is not worth your time. Let it go. Someone else can take the job from here. You have bigger fish to fry.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Alright, here is some bad news. Today will not be your best day of the week. But rest assured if you stick to your goals and don't give up your dreams, your quick wit and swift moves will turn the frown upside down.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

This message is so sweet. You are at a special place where your heart is falling in love. But, as true as time, something is distracting you from enjoying the moment. Your heart is torn, and it is up to you to let go of the distraction. You do not want to miss out on this moment.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Leo, there are moments when you need to pull back and say nothing. Today is not one of those days. There is too much going on that you need to talk about. Don't be quiet to save the peace, it's time to make waves.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Money matters. It sounds arrogant to admit you want to have it all, but the truth is, you do. There's no wrong with being ambitious and willing to work hard for your dreams. You are a go-getter, so be true to yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

If you are into gambling or placing bets, today, take care and be cautious. Sometimes the odds are too high, and you need to hold back and see. But, whatever you decide to do, listen to your gut.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Emotionally today feels a bit chaotic, not just for you but everyone. So keep calm and remember that everyone is doing the best they can.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Think twice before posting a controversial thing on your social media today. You could be caught up in an impulsive moment that triggers people in a way that leads to arguments. Of course, you can hit delete if you want to. No regrets.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Exhaustion, hunger, and burning the candle at both ends often lead to a lack of clarity. Take care of yourself. Don't try to push yourself into things that you feel uncertain of.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

You want to get things done today, but everything else screams wait. It's not like you to hold off until tomorrow, but if common sense says to avoid rushing a project, it's better to listen to your advice.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

You are such a sentimental soul that it's hard to separate yourself from a gift with lots of meaning. But you know when it's best to return an item. As much as you like it, if it doesn't fit your needs, keep the money. You'll find something better.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.