The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Improve During The Moon In Libra, December 16 - 18, 2022

This is clean-up time. That means that we're basically cleaning the house, during the month of December. We are making way for the new by getting rid of the old. And on this day, during Moon in Libra, we will be making a few 'executive' decisions when it comes to friendships.

Who is going to stay, and who is scheduled to go? That might sound cold, but it is what it is. Not every friend is meant to last, while others require attention if they are going to thrive. Today, we tend to think of what it takes to make a friendship thrive.

As we develop friendships over time, we start to take advantage of these people; we know what they're good for and where they fall by the wayside. We love them no matter what, and we learn how to deal with the good and the bad, as that is what we ourselves bring to the picture as well.

We hope that we are accepted by our friends, and they hope the same for us. During the Moon in Libra, we can see the people in our lives very clearly; Libra energy is always there to bring us insight. What we will see on this day, December 16, 2022, is that we are very, very fortunate; we have friends. We've been given the gift of great friends, and that is nothing to scoff at.

In the spirit of friendship, on this day, we will take stock of the people in our lives whom we cherish as friends. Today gives us the idea that maybe we shouldn't let them go, or perhaps we should go out of our way to let them know that they are wanted in our lives.

Today's biggest positive comes from 'effort.' If we love our friends, then it's time to show up for them. And for some signs of the Zodiac, today brings about a marked improvement in those friendships.

The three zodiac signs whose friendships improve during the Moon in Libra, December 16 - 18, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If you go over some of your behavior this year, you may come to the conclusion that this year was more distracting than it was positive, and even though positive energy is your thing, you dealt with so many obstacles that you're only now starting to catch your breath.

What's happened is that, during your most distracting times, you began to lose friends. Oh, nobody's gone forever, but you let your harsher existence take priority and you ended up forsaking the people who stood by your side through all of it.

Today allows you to recognize that these people are not only still there for you, but that they stood by you even when you ignored them. During Moon in Libra, you'll want to touch base with these folks again; you may even want to apologize. You deserve all the love in the world, Aries. Don't stand in the way of those who want to love you.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You're about to learn a major lesson, and that is that you are a 'fair-weather friend' and certain people in your life are starting to catch on to this. The truth behind it all is that you just want friends. You get hurt so very easily, so when one of your friends doesn't act the role of the perfect pal, you turn on them, only to take them back the next week.

Here's the thing; you are surrounded by love, but you keep on finding things that are wrong with it all. You anticipate being hurt and in the long run, all that does is end up with you feeling isolated. Today brings you the opportunity of knowing what you are worth in the eyes of your friends.

You are not the heap of trash that gets tossed out, no. You are adored by so many people in your life. Now, it's time to start showing them that you believe in their love and that you want to improve upon these great friendships.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Friendships improve for you on this day, because you've improved. You are the new and improved version of yourself, and during Moon in Libra, you will accept nothing less than healthy friendships. You aren't curious about having zillions of friends, as you've always been the most popular kid on the block. Quantity doesn't interest you, not where friends are concerned.

What floats your boat, Sagittarius is quality, and your standard for friendship is what attracts exactly the kind of people who want to make that grade. You attract people of quality. Interesting, intelligent folks who want to share and create with you. It has to be a creative meeting of the minds for you to stay interested, and on this day, December 16, 2022, you'll find exactly the right friend to play with.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.