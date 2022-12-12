Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Days Of The Week, December 12 - 18, 2022

Each zodiac sign's luckiest days of the week for December 12 - 18, 2022, are here for you to mark down on your calendar.

The week ahead holds a pivotal opportunity to gain greater emotional healing, which will set you free to embrace every lucky opportunity that comes your way.

Luck is all around you.

But if you are still feeling weighed down by what you have previously experienced, you likely won’t be in the place to see it.

When you heal, you see greater hope which is what this week is about.

As you feel free to embrace more optimism about what the future holds, the Last Quarter Moon in Virgo helps you to release any remaining pieces that are not in alignment with your highest self.

The universe is guiding you to grow into the person you need to be to receive all the joy, blessings, and abundance the universe has in store for you.

All of this is happening in divine order so that your heart and life will be clear for the upcoming once-in-a-lifetime opportunity already on its way to you.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week of December 12 – December 18, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Days: Monday, December 12th and Wednesday, December 14th, 2022

The Sun in Sagittarius will be lighting up the luckiest part of your life this week as it positively aligns with Saturn in Aquarius. Sometimes you can let the harsh realities of the past dictate how big you dream for the future.

This week it will be easier to believe that everything is always happening precisely as it is meant to, which allows you to embrace the fantastic opportunities coming your way. Saturn trine your ruling planet Mars and is a prescription for success and strong outcomes in whatever you set your mind to do.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Days: Friday, December 16th and Saturday, December 17th, 2022

Venus will trine Uranus at the end of the week, and this can bring a sweet surprise your way. Mercury in Capricorn is bringing the opportunity for lucky conversations this week as it harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus.

Uranus is the planet of the unexpected which means that you may find yourself facing some surprising beliefs and thoughts which will end up helping push you to that next level of life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Days: Thursday, December 15th and Friday, December 16th, 2022

Your career is in the spotlight now as Jupiter and Neptune continue to make their way through the water sign of Pisces. You are encouraged to embrace what you genuinely want for yourself and your professional goals. As the Sun in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces, there may be a choice between a relationship and a career; do not let anything hold you back from fulfilling your purpose.

Mercury works in harmony with Uranus this week, helping you to capture a moment that may not last but will leave a wonderful memory.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Days: Thursday, December 15th and Friday, December 16, 2022

Regarding luck, Pisces energy rules over that particular area in your life. With Neptune and Jupiter currently in this zodiac sign, you will receive many downloads about the next step of the journey. As Sun in Sagittarius squares off with dream maker Neptune in Pisces, you are being given to walk your talk and not let anything hold you back.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Days: Tuesday, December 13th and Saturday, December 17th

The week starts with the Sun trine Moon bringing an alignment to your ego and emotional energy. You can make wise choices knowing your heart and mind agree. Later in the week, Mercury in Capricorn activates conversations and thoughts from a healthier mindset. This happens when you implement lessons you have learned into your actions. Doing this positively affects your career as you can choose what is aligned with your highest self.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Days: Tuesday, December 13th and Friday, December 16th and

Mercury conjunct Venus all week can bring financial opportunities your way. The Last Quarter Moon in Virgo will activate your beliefs and viewpoints. It is time to recognize that you have been holding up your blessings by thinking that things can only look one way in your life. When you let go of that, you see that sometimes the universe has a better plan than you do.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Days: Tuesday, December 13th and Friday, December 16th

You may ignore your feelings or deny the truth to keep the peace. But to grow, change and create the life you dream of, you need to open up. This week the Last Quarter Moon in Virgo activates the subconscious part of your life, which means it is time to feel so that you can release and make more space for the luck you want to receive. With Venus supported by Mercury peaking on Tuesday, conversations are supported by love and clarity.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Days: Tuesday, December 13th and Wednesday, December 14th, 2022

When it comes to your career, your feelings are always intrinsically tied to it. If you are treated or have to perform duties that directly contradict your worth or professional desires, you tend to feel more emotionally exhausted and invalidated. This week as the Moon moves through Leo highlighting your career sector, you will have a chance to speak up and guide things in a more positive direction.

Pluto speaks with lucky Jupiter on Wednesday, enabling you to make a significant change or transform a problematic situation in your personal and professional life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Days: Monday, December 12th and Thursday, December 15, 2022

It is your birthday season, Sagittarius, which means you are already experiencing a lucky time of year as you can seize opportunities for greater growth and expansion. This week as the Moon moves through Leo, it highlights the lucky sector of your life. The Moon is tied to your emotional self, not logical.

Use this as an opportunity to see what your true feelings are so that they can guide you toward the abundance that you seek. A long-term transit begins on Thursday: Jupiter square Uranus. A situation may present itself as a sudden and immediate hardship. However, the outcome leaves you with a gift and blessing.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Days: Thursday, December 15th and Friday, December 16th

The Sun will harmonize with Saturn providing ample energy to structure an essential area of your life, either at work or home. You will have the stamina to do a complex project and the ability to focus and tune out distractions.

The Last Quarter Moon in Virgo activates the luckiest part of your life. This means you have been clinging to thinking or doing things in such a particular way that you are blocking yourself from receiving everything you want. Let's see what magic the universe is trying to create for you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Days: Thursday, December 15th and Sunday, December 18th

Four planets speak to your ruling planet, Uranus, this week, but on Thursday, the Moon and Mercury both harmonize with Uranus. This brings you the emotional energy and mental clarity required to complete the week. Ceres in Libra helps you discover the lucky opportunities that come from enjoying the simpler parts of life.

This energy will help you focus on self-care more and find joy within yourself and your home. You will feel more grateful and loving around this time, allowing you to be receptive to unexpected opportunities.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Days: Wednesday, December 14th and Thursday, December 15, 2022

Sun in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces, bringing a significant turning point in your career. With so much Piscean energy present with Neptune and Jupiter here until the 20th, this week offers the ability to act on a career dream. It may feel risky, but only because the reward will be great.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.