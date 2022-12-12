The 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve The Week Of December 12, 2022

Four zodiac signs will see their relationships improve starting the week of December 12, 2022.

What about this week makes things better for these four zodiac signs?

In the week ahead, we move toward the Quarter Moon in Virgo. Now that the potent energy of December's Full Moon is behind you, it's time to focus on the future.

When it comes to romance and relationships, the biggest influencing factor is that it can be challenging to truly leave the past where it is. Do not hold onto people, fears or even beliefs from who you used to be.

As you head into this new landscape of love, Saturn in Aquarius and Sun in Sagittarius will suddenly provide much emotional healing, healing that has felt elusive.

There will be a greater sense of peace this week as you more readily accept that what did not work before was all part of a greater plan to bring you to this moment.

And now that you are, it seems like moving ahead is the easiest thing in the world.

Venus and Mercury are in Capricorn, increasing the seriousness of love and leading to greater commitment and stability within your relationship.

It is truly a time to embrace the relationship that you have now created and stop letting anything from the past steal the joy that you now have.

The four zodiac signs whose relationships improve the week of December 12 – December 18, 2022:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

After last week being haphazard regarding love, this week provides new opportunities to grow your relationship. The energy associated with the Gemini Full Moon and Mars’s midpoint in its retrograde journey, also in Gemini, was the point of heightened relationship focus.

It provided the space to understand what needs to be shed and released versus what needs attention and energy to grow.

As you head into this week, the Sun in Sagittarius will form a positive alignment with Saturn in Aquarius. This is incredible energy for you to begin a new romantic path.

The Sun and Saturn together give you clarity and closure over the past so that you can feel empowered to embrace a fresh new beginning. Whether it was another relationship that had to end or only an old belief about yourself or love that was holding the weight over your decisions, this week is all about freedom.

You still have retrograde Mars affecting your relationships, but because it is now heading toward the light, greater clarity and lightness will come in. Alongside Jupiter and Neptune in Pisces, positively affecting your committed relationship and home life, everything is about the new, so embrace it and let yourself move ahead.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Last Quarter Moon occurs this week in Virgo, which activates your intimacy sector. Last Quarter Moons are all about letting go of obstacles and figuring out how to achieve what you desire despite any limitations that are still present. In Virgo, it helps you deal with a relationship's particulars to enjoy greater intimacy.

If it is recently felt challenging to organize quality time or align plans, this week will allow you to see ways to bring both of you together.

It is about dealing with the realities of life so that you can make more use of the time available. This week Saturn in Aquarius also aligns with the Sun in Sagittarius, bringing together your truth and needs with those around you.

You will be able to embrace a full, loving, and active life. Your friends will be just as important as your relationship, and if there have been any recent obstacles in having these parts of life mesh, this week will finally allow that to happen.

For you, it is all about releasing the past and letting go of how things were because that is not how they will be any more, which means it is all about joy, happiness and making the most of every moment.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

In the week ahead, a couple of influences will help you improve your relationship and get to a better space romantically. The first is that Neptune in Pisces will square off against the Sagittarius Sun, this transit in your relationship will help you tap into your feelings more profoundly, allowing you to explore hidden parts of yourself. Doing this allows you to access a new level of vulnerability within your relationship, which will help you talk about things you may have been keeping to yourself.

The thing with relationships is that to make them better, you need to be willing to talk things through.

This means you need to take a risk and say what you feel or think, even if it is scary, because it is the only way through. Later in the week, the Last Quarter Moon in Virgo occurs, greatly benefiting your romantic relationship.

Last Quarter Moons help you overcome any challenges in your relationship or those external influences which have felt like they have provided a restriction of sorts. This means that with greater vulnerability and the ability to overcome, there is not anything that you and your partner cannot accomplish as long as you are committed to doing it together.

4. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

In the week ahead, you will be given a chance to bring more excellent balance to your relationship and career. If you have felt like all you have been doing recently is working, then this week lets you find that connection time as the Sun in Sagittarius aligns with Saturn in Aquarius. But there is a caveat here.

You must ensure you are incorporating what you have learned previously. The Last Quarter Moon in Virgo is activating your sense of joy and self-expression, so you have a lot of possibilities for fun and connection this week, but you have to make sure that you are giving your relationship the same time as your career.

It is not that you cannot be successful professionally and still have a fulfilling relationship, but you need to be conscious of the time you devote to both.

It is okay to turn off your phone, to let a project or email wait until morning and simply enjoy time with your romantic partner.

Take this week as a chance to deepen your intimacy by exploring fun things with your partner, whether it is gingerbread decorating or even a romantic night watching holiday movies, it is a great chance to remember why you fell in love in the first place.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.