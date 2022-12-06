The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Wednesday, December 7, 2022, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

The Full Moon in Gemini is such a special lunar event. Each year we get one giant Full Moon in this zany zodiac sign, which always takes place during the adventurous, educationally gifted and boldly loving Sagittarius season.

We are forthright and thoughtful when the Full Moon is in Gemini. We want to think things through and do something that we have never done before in our lives.

Why? Because this Full Moon always takes place when we are looking ahead while also reflecting on the year nearly behind us.

This year's full moon event will bring us the intensity of all things Gemini and tap into the fiery passion of Mars retrograde, which is taking its time to transit the sign of the Twins.

We have burning desires, folks. In our hearts and also in our minds. We want something to happen, and while Jupiter completes its final leg in Pisces and Saturn paces ahead toward the end of Aquarius, strength and luck are on our side. We can structure our lives so that 2023 can be better than 2022 ever was, and we can dream big about the future!

Today's Full Moon may bring something unique to each zodiac sign. Read on to find out what is happening for yours.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, December 07, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Clear the air, Aries. It's time to get a few things off your chest in a relationship where confusion has set in.

The Full Moon takes place in Gemini today, bringing intensity to your communication sector. So, schedule a time. Be brave. It's always a good idea to be open and honest. What happens afterward will be up to the other person.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Is it the money that's a factor for you today?

The Full Moon takes place in Gemini today, bringing intensity to your money sector, and this can have you tossing coins at a problem that can't be fixed that way. It's time to get out of your head and start to dig into your heart.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Full Moon in your sign is a beautiful time to let go of the things you know aren't working and start a new chapter in your life.

What means the most to you, Gemini? That's what you need to do to bring in a solid new year and start moving in a direction that gives you a sense of purpose and hope.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Not everyone is meant to be in your life, and that's not because you're a bad person or they are a terrible person, but because your lives are headed in different directions.

The Full Moon takes place in Gemini today, bringing intensity to your sector of hidden enemies, and these can come up in various forms. From wasted time to energy zappers, think about what is causing you to lose sight of your greatness and focus on that.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are ready to open the doors to a new social circle; in some ways, this can be a time to party.

The Full Moon takes place in Gemini today, bringing intensity to your sector of friendships, so expand those horizons and don't be a wall flower or stay home in bed because that's what's comfortable.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today, you'll be working 'hard for the money' as the Full Moon takes place in Gemini, your career sector and social status.

This is an excellent time to start laying down the foundation of success. Be early to meetings and be open to suggestions, feedback and advice that can help you improve your craft.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Full Moon will bring intensity to your higher learning sector, which can mean your desire to expand your horizons can start to reveal cracks in your current education. You may not have to return to school to learn what you need to know. Check out YouTube or programs online that can give you a crash course on a topic in your field of interest.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your sector of shared resources can demonstrate a lucky opportunity for you during this Full Moon. You may find out someone has been observing your hard work ethic and plans to provide you with much-needed resources to help you take your company to the next level. This Moon can be full of surprises for you, and some of them may even have monetary returns for your time and investments.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You will want to be sure that you commit to what you want to do with all your heart. This Moon activates your partnership sector, so a group or a new team can be created at the job to have everyone working on a substantial project this week.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Is it time for a change? There's always room for improvement, and when the Full Moon takes place in Gemini today, certain routines may appear less fruitful and outdated. You may long for change out of boredom or a desire to try something new.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's a creative time for you this week, and the Full Moon in Gemini can have you desiring fun and play. If you love to watch live theatre or enjoy getting your hands into some arts and crafts, consider checking out what's available this week. Perhaps you'll find something you genuinely want to do that can bring you joy and liven up your happiness.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Family is everything, but there are days when you need space to do things for yourself.

The Moon in Gemini emphasizes letting go of things that you can't control. You may not be able to pick your family but you can choose how to respond to them.

