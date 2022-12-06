The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 7, 2022

December 7, 2022, brings luck in love to three zodiac signs in astrology during the Full Moon in Gemini.

As with strong Gemini lunations, we are usually on the fence, as if we have to decide.

We might feel as though we are pressured today as if someone is waiting on our choice and knowing what we decide is something their life depends on.

And, in this way, it does to a degree. Today is when three zodiac signs decide to go for it regarding their romantic relationship.

The Full Moon in Gemini represents a tipping point; we can't sit still any longer. A move is needed, and we must make this move. Today, we can apply that motion to our love lives.

Today is when we feel sure about who we are and who we are with. We can no longer put off the inevitable; today's transit of the Full Moon in Gemini is here to prompt us into action.

On this day, December 7, 2022, we will make up our minds and proceed as planned.

So, what is the plan? Is it to grow closer to one's mate? Is it to become exclusive if we aren't already? Is it about making the decision to communicate freely with our partners? Yes, yes and yes.

We are about to change our lives because we know we need change and momentum. We see in our partners a future where joy and happiness can coexist. This is what we want; thankfully, we can achieve this during the Full Moon in Gemini.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on December 7, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

By the end of today, you'll be saying, "I am so glad I did this!" Did what? Well, you made a choice. You were on the fence about something about love and romance, and whatever you decided on doing, it works for you.

Phew, that's out of the way! You feel clear-headed today. Maybe the Full Moon in Gemini got you out of your funk, and now you feel much more like yourself, which means you are also more accessible to love and someone who can give you that love.

It was all mental, all this time. You've held on to a way of thinking that ended up hurting you in the long run, and now, thanks to the push that came with the Full Moon in Gemini, you feel you can be yourself again.

You are not afraid of love, nor are you hesitant to get into a relationship in the future. You are finally free, and you did it, Aries. All kudos go to you!

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

With the Full Moon in Gemini, you'll feel both energized and ready to rumble, meaning today will be a perfect and fun day for you, Taurus. You have an evident vision, and it concerns your love life. You know what you want, and the way things have been going, it looks like you're getting what you want.

This is so inspiring to you, as you don't feel like you've got it in you to push, fight, and press and force... your feeling in love is that it has to be easy, and on December 7, not only is it easy, it's thrilling.

Today is a good day in your world, Taurus, because you aren't looking for trouble. You're not trying to pick a fight and have no interest in arguing with anyone, let alone your love partner. If there was a choice to be made, you made it by deciding that life is good and that there are no other options. Woohoo, Taurus!

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You could go one of two ways today, Gemini, as usual. You could make this your best day, thanks to the Full Moon in Gemini, or you could waste your good fortune by feeling sorry for yourself. What's looking like a reality? Are you taking full advantage of today's luck and making the best of it?

You are not into friction today; you want things to go smoothly and know how to make that happen. In love, this means you will make your mind up about how you treat the person you are with. You love this person but haven't always been 'great' to them.

Today changes all that. December 7 brings about a change in you: you want to do good. You want to please your partner, and you want them to know that you are a stand-up person who will always come through for them. Nice going!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.