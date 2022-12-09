​​Your zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope is here for December 12 - 18, 2022, with predictions using the Major and Minor Arcana cards.

This week is all about 'stop and go.' We tend to feel that because it's December, we should all be wrapping everything up so that we can all march quickly into the new year with plans in store and positive wishes in place.

The Tarot lets us know that while we all have our hopes, dreams, failings and fears, we must still carry on no matter what.

If there's one common thread we all seem to share this week, it comes down to money and feelings of security. We're less inclined to worry about our love lives during this week and more inclined to spend recklessly, thinking that because it's the holiday season, we must prove to people that we can deliver gift-wise. Overspending is accompanied by overthinking, and the two of these actions can only cause us anxiety.

We'll be grappling with forward momentum, as well. We know we have to change and that our lives depend on fluidity and newness, but we may be backtracking simply because we are too fearful of the unknown.

This week has us looking at 'the unknown' with skeptical eyes. We may not be sure where we're going, but the key is NOT to overthink it. Just let it be. The Tarot suggests that we work with fate rather than try to fight it.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for December 12 - 18, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

Everything you put into this week will bring you great results, Aries, and as we all know, your efforts are grand and intensely focused. You know what you're doing and have no plans to stop anytime soon. You feel purely positive, even slightly aggressive...but it's the kind of aggressive behavior that fights for what is right every time. This week puts you in touch with the idea that you can create your world the way you want it to be.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

There's only one thing on your mind this week: making money. You are jumping off of one job and starting another; it's nerve-wracking because things aren't going well, and you need to sink your teeth into some positivity soon, or you feel like you will lose your mind. Keep at it, Taurus, and don't worry...what feels unsteady right now is sure to find its course very soon. Hang tight, it's all going to work out.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Don't be surprised if you get away with something this week, like being overpaid or something similar. This week has you feeling good about life but wary of all you could lose if you're not careful. You may even be tempted to 'do the wrong thing' to continue getting away with whatever you're getting away with. Stick with the light, Gemini. Don't test the fates; if you get away with something, you needn't think this is the new pattern. Don't press your luck, in other words.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

To keep things going, you'll need to come to terms with your gratitude for what you already have. You've been going through a rather lucky season; this is where you must stand back to appreciate rather than push too hard for more. You have been gifted, and life is good; now, it's time to concentrate on your inner self. Acknowledge those who have helped you, and stay open to the idea that you are a living miracle in action.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

OK, so let's look at it this way: this week, you are spending too much, and by the week's end, you will be in total regret. Still, that will not change anything as you like spending money. You just don't like being broke; by the look of this week, being broke is a state of being that you seem to be heading towards. Try, if you can, to show some discretion when you spend; you don't have to empty your bank account just to prove that you're generous.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

You will have the chance to flirt with someone this week, and in doing so, you will end up jeopardizing the relationship you're presently in. You might tell your partner that you weren't serious and had no intention of going through with it but that you occasionally like to flirt with strangers. This isn't going over well, so prepare to spend much of the week arguing with your romantic partner over what you can and cannot do.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Well, you may not be able to do much about an issue that's come up, but you certainly have a new perspective. This tarot card has your hands tied; you cannot proceed, but you CAN see clearly; what you see is enlightening. You may be frustrated during this time because you can't do anything about what you see, but that, too, will end, as you will free yourself from this situation within a few weeks.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

Now and then, you throw up your hands and shrug. You see what's before you, and if it proves too challenging to deal with, you play the fool, meaning you walk away, pretending it doesn't exist. This tarot card is associated with selective ignorance, and during this week, what you select to ignore is what allows you to get through the week unscathed. You choose ignorance this week because the truth is way too harsh, and you're not willing to confront it just yet.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

To get through the week, patience will be in order, and you may not have enough patience to deal with what's heading your way. What bugs you is the idea that people around you are acting completely irresponsible; you want to tell them off and show them how to do it right, and yet, your lack of patience only makes you seem like a control freak on a mission. Let it play out, Sagittarius, as it's only temporary.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Death

You have come to the end of the year and are now confronted with the idea of 'what's next?' What's next is more of the same, but this time, there's a new plan involved — and it's a good one. This tarot card is always misunderstood, but it's great for change and improvement. It means that, for you, Capricorn, your year is ending on a high note, with the promise of an exciting future ahead.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Cups

This week, you'll remember someone you loved, someone who is gone from your life but whose memory prevails through thick and thin. You have chosen to spend your time going over your life with this person, and memories of them feel invigorating and helpful. This person did so much for you, and while you may miss them, their love still exists in your life as your everyday experience.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

You need to make everything 'end' in December to move freely into January without a hitch. Well, plans aren't going as smoothly as you had hoped, and this week will bring in one last obstacle for you to deal with. It's OK; after all, what's one more obstacle in a life with so many obstacles? You will accept your fate and deal with your obstacle course. In the end, you'll be just fine, so no worries.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.