Zodiac

The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 6, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Dec 05, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn how to make positive use of our talents and skills.

The Moon enters Gemini which brings attention to The Magician tarot card, but we have to let go of something that isn't working.

Past choices and habits can undermine the effectiveness of our future actions. 

Tomorrow the Full Moon will take place in Gemini, so tap into the energy of the zodiac sign, Gemini today to analyze your schedule and what you have been doing is working for you.

What will the day bring for your zodiac sign, per your tarot horoscope this Tuesday? Read more to find out!

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, December 06, 2022.

Aries

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

No one likes to be micromanaged, especially not you, Aries. Distrust in the workplace can be a sign that it's time to consider new opportunities.

Taurus

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Today takes a serious tone as there are meaningful conversations to be had. It isn't easy to bring up tough topics; humor and kindness often help make what is difficult much easier.

Gemini

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Today enjoy a bit of mystery and deception. Watch a mystery film or get lost in a psychological thriller that keeps you on your toes.

Cancer

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Let go of what you cannot control and focus on what you can. Today, you have something of value at your fingertips. When you spot an opportunity that feels right, allow yourself a chance to enjoy yourself.

Leo

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Enjoy the good things about this time of year. Create new holiday traditions and memories. You can laugh about things that didn't work out the way you planned and hope for the best.

Virgo

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

It's always so lovely to receive a holiday gift in the mail from a good friend. If your company participates in Secret Santa, or you have a gift to purchase for a colleague, the start of the week is the perfect time to do it.

Libra

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Journal writing and penning your thoughts and ideas is a great spiritual practice to indulge in each day.

Purchase a new journal and some fine-tip pens that help you to feel like doing this for yourself at the start of the year.

Scorpio

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

People can be on edge due to holiday pressure. You don't have to take it personally.

Don't fan the flame with ego when someone is snappy or seems to be a bit angrier than usual. Instead, let them have their space until they are ready to discuss it.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Feminine intuition is a gift. You may get a sense of something by listening to your inner voice. Insight is so helpful to you this week.

Your earned wisdom and knowledge may help you see into a complex situation.

Capricorn

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Holiday pay and a bonus may come through for you this week. It's nice to be financially rewarded for your contributions throughout the year.

You may not even have expected such great generosity, and it comes at the right time.

Aquarius

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Family problems and strange dynamics crop up from time to time. There's no reason to get caught in the middle.

Know what is your trouble to manage, and when it is not, know when you should step aside and let people work things out on their own.

Pisces

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

Luck isn't what happens to you. It's your fate and destiny meeting grit and perseverance.

When you believe in your dreams, stand by them and remain hyperdiligent.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

