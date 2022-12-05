The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 6, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Dec 05, 2022
Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn how to make positive use of our talents and skills.
The Moon enters Gemini which brings attention to The Magician tarot card, but we have to let go of something that isn't working.
Past choices and habits can undermine the effectiveness of our future actions.
RELATED: The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have Great Horoscopes During The Month Of December 2022
Tomorrow the Full Moon will take place in Gemini, so tap into the energy of the zodiac sign, Gemini today to analyze your schedule and what you have been doing is working for you.
What will the day bring for your zodiac sign, per your tarot horoscope this Tuesday? Read more to find out!
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, December 06, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Four of Swords
No one likes to be micromanaged, especially not you, Aries. Distrust in the workplace can be a sign that it's time to consider new opportunities.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles
Today takes a serious tone as there are meaningful conversations to be had. It isn't easy to bring up tough topics; humor and kindness often help make what is difficult much easier.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Moon
Today enjoy a bit of mystery and deception. Watch a mystery film or get lost in a psychological thriller that keeps you on your toes.
RELATED: Signs You've Met Your Soulmate Or Twin Flame, By Zodiac Sign
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Ace of Wands
Let go of what you cannot control and focus on what you can. Today, you have something of value at your fingertips. When you spot an opportunity that feels right, allow yourself a chance to enjoy yourself.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Sun
Enjoy the good things about this time of year. Create new holiday traditions and memories. You can laugh about things that didn't work out the way you planned and hope for the best.
RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Page of Wands
It's always so lovely to receive a holiday gift in the mail from a good friend. If your company participates in Secret Santa, or you have a gift to purchase for a colleague, the start of the week is the perfect time to do it.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Seven of Swords
Journal writing and penning your thoughts and ideas is a great spiritual practice to indulge in each day.
Purchase a new journal and some fine-tip pens that help you to feel like doing this for yourself at the start of the year.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Emperor
People can be on edge due to holiday pressure. You don't have to take it personally.
Don't fan the flame with ego when someone is snappy or seems to be a bit angrier than usual. Instead, let them have their space until they are ready to discuss it.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Queen of Wands
Feminine intuition is a gift. You may get a sense of something by listening to your inner voice. Insight is so helpful to you this week.
Your earned wisdom and knowledge may help you see into a complex situation.
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs In Astrology Ranked
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: King of Pentacles
Holiday pay and a bonus may come through for you this week. It's nice to be financially rewarded for your contributions throughout the year.
Related Stories From YourTango:
You may not even have expected such great generosity, and it comes at the right time.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Nine of Swords
Family problems and strange dynamics crop up from time to time. There's no reason to get caught in the middle.
Know what is your trouble to manage, and when it is not, know when you should step aside and let people work things out on their own.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The World
Luck isn't what happens to you. It's your fate and destiny meeting grit and perseverance.
When you believe in your dreams, stand by them and remain hyperdiligent.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
More for You:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.