Welcome to the weekly horoscope reading for the last week of November 28, 2022, through December 4, 2022.

All the planets are at play this week, and the challenges are coming at us left and right.

Some of us may find them hard to deal with, while others may see the opportunity in each challenge presented.

We've got a lot of Mars energy here, as well, due to Moon trine Mars, Mercury opposing Mars, and Venus opposite Mars, all due to transit this week.

We are fortunate in so much as the red planet's energy that is transmitted this week is not the kind that has us fighting each other, but more along the lines of giving us the power to fight our own battles.

Some of these battles will be with our own selves; there's much to get past in order to get to the next stage in our lives, and we will be confronting a few inner demons this week.

Our week does end on a high note, as Neptune goes direct. This transit is major and will touch our lives by freeing our minds. Nightmares will end, and so will some of those depressing moments of self-doubt.

While there is no sign of animosity between couples in love relationships, there will be hurdles to get past...and we will get past them.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for November 28 - December 4, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've seen better weeks than this one, Aries, but you are absolutely going to use all your resources to get past whatever troubles stand to get in your way.

It might just be about shrugging off a few bad personal habits, ones that you know you have to get rid of. You'll be spending a good portion of this week doing some work on yourself; it's private and it's bound for glory. You will see success.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Out with the old and in with the new, that's how this week goes for you, Taurus. You are on the precipice of enormous change, and it is scary, indeed. But you also know that you're heading towards something magnificent.

Getting up the nerve to make your first move will take guts, but you aren't afraid of anything. You are about to step into a whole new world, and while it's scary and new, it's exactly what you need and you know it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Don't be surprised if you somehow find yourself on the receiving end of someone's charity this week, Gemini. You'd be smart to open your hands for this one as it seems there's someone who very much believes in you and wants to help you out, financially.

You need money and they have money, so between the two of you, we're looking at a very opportune advantage for you; take the money, Gemini. It is coming to you without a catch.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You'll be feeling pretty much at ease all week, which is also why you may miss out on a very obvious opportunity. Being that you feel so content doing nothing, you might not take this opportunity seriously, and you will pass on it.

All in all, it's ok if you pass, as you'll continue to remain happy, but this may also be an opportunity that could be worth looking into. Don't say no just yet, Cancer. Stay open and investigate your options.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You get what you want, and you get to flaunt it, too. This is a good week for you, and you feel mighty and victorious. Finally that one 'thing' is out of the way, and with this negativity gone from your life, you'll notice that this week feels particularly freeing.

It's as if this heavy burden was lifted from your chest and now you can stand tall again. It might even be one of those, 'I told you so!' weeks. You are right, you know it, and so does everyone around you. Good times!

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You rarely have weeks where you just get to kick back and enjoy the many new things that are in your life, and this does refer to materialism. You will spend money on yourself this week and you'll be delighted by all the new goodies.

You'll share with friends and you'll find time to enjoy it all on your own as well. You are a generous person and you will set an example of happiness and contentment, this week, Virgo.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Time to step away from the crowd this week for some self-analysis and self-care, while you're there. You will make sure that you find time to spend alone, doing what you love best: reading, researching and investigating.

You may even find that this is a good week to invest in something you've wanted to put money down on, for a while now. This isn't the money-making week, but it most certainly is a good one for planning ahead, financially.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You can expect the highest this week because you are in the unique position of being able to manifest your greatest desires. This week will have you set up as the 'confident' one among your friends and allies.

You will give advice and help, and you will also instill confidence in those who are younger than you. This week has you as an example of goodwill and kindness. You are only too happy to be there for whoever needs you during this time.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You might feel a tiny bit trapped this week, but it is professional, as opposed to personal. What you're experiencing is the down-turning of the year, and how it affects the work situation. You have big plans for new projects, but right now, all anyone wants to do is to party with family.

That's cool, and you can live with that, but your mind is on the future; all you want to do is create something, and that's probably not going to kick in until next year.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Everything's coming up Capricorn these days, and that is mainly due to your intense work, meaning the work you've done on your own self. You have never been the person who will let yourself be taken all the way down; you always rise to the top, even if it's painful, but you'd rather live in the truth than succumb to a lie.

If your life had become a lie, then the work you've done to get away from that kind of negativity is done. This week shows you how strong you really are and how you can direct your life to greater experiences.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Nothing threatens you, Aquarius; certainly not when it comes to money and the accumulation of wealth. That's your trip, totally; you love and respect money, and during the week, you get to see what your money can do for you.

You've never seen money as the enemy, nor do you believe that money is the root of all evil; that's a joke to you and you feel sorry for people who don't see money as a good thing. It works for you, as you are very smart with it. This week solidifies the idea that money is, indeed, great.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Whatever you want, you get this week, Pisces. In a way, you will be granted a wish, and being that your wish is bound to come true for you, you'd be advised to think well before you ask for it to become real.

If the genie tells you that they can grant your wish, then you need to be very specific about what you ask for, as weeks like this one are cautionary tales.

Be wise; you are very, very powerful; you don't want to manifest the wrong things. Stay focused and one-pointed.

