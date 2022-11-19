Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For November 21 – 27, 2022

In the week ahead Jupiter finally turns direct in Pisces as the New Moon in Sagittarius occurs.

This is an incredible time for luck as well as new beginnings, which is exactly what you need in your relationship right now.

As the energies of the eclipse at the beginning of the month fade from your rearview mirror, you are about to get some major points of closure and understanding this week.

The New Moon in Sagittarius actually closes out the eclipse cycle for this year and with it gives you the ability to know confidently what direction you want to take your relationship.

Even if it is likely providing a once impossible answer, suddenly it seems that nothing has ever been clearer than it is at this moment.

Jupiter directly in Pisces is blessing everything with not just the promise of deeper love and connection but also the depth of true unconditional love.

This is where abundance has always been, yet it can be challenging to fully open to receive it.

During Jupiter’s retrograde it brought themes of truth, spirituality, and greater meaning which was a journey into every belief that keeps you from choosing not just the love meant for you but that which is healthy as well.

Now that it is direct and uniting with the directed and determined Sagittarius energy, you and love truly become unstoppable.

Important dates for your weekly love horoscope

Tuesday, November 22nd

The Sun shifts into the zodiac sign of Sagittarius today beginning a brand-new zodiac season. The Sun rules your external self and the actions that you choose to take. In Sagittarius, it means that you are going to be setting out on a quest for love. Whether it draws you closer or further from the person that you are currently with is all part of the process.

Sagittarius does not often have a destination in mind but pursues the journey itself. By surrendering to the truth that arises and embracing the adventure on the way, this season is one that is sure to bring some pleasant surprises to your romantic life.

Wednesday, November 23rd

Today brings powerful energy to your romantic relationship. The New Moon in Sagittarius occurs alongside Jupiter turning direct in Pisces. Jupiter is the ancient ruler of Sagittarius and Pisces, representing the importance of truth and meaning that will take precedence in the coming weeks.

Jupiter turning direct means that you are emerging from a cocoon of reflection which will allow you to take action in accordance with what you know it is that you need and desire from love.

With the New Moon in Sagittarius rising on the same day, you are going to be beginning a new part of your love journey based on everything that you have learned about what matters most. Sagittarius and Pisces always bring magical energy to love, and this week is no different.

Weekly Love Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for November 21 – 27, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best day for love: Saturday, November 26th

Mars in Gemini and Saturn in Aquarius create the perfect harmony between appreciating those in your life and the conversations to let them know you think of them in that way. Gratitude is always the salve for challenging times. When you are grateful for the way that your partner or love interest is showing up in your life and express that it deepens the connection and will open up both of your hearts even more profoundly.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best day for love: Wednesday, November 23rd

Connection and intimacy are two of the most important aspects of a romantic relationship. Many often think that intimacy, specifically physical, is what can enhance a connection; however, the connection always has to come first. This week as the New Moon in Sagittarius occurs it is a chance for you to open up to this aspect of your relationship even more profoundly. Making space for love also allows it to finally blossom.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best day for love: Wednesday, November 23rd

It is going to be an incredible week of romantic possibilities as this area of your life is lit up by the collection of planets in Sagittarius. This fire sign is the one that holds power in your love life so whenever there is a great deal of action here, it means that you will start to see things shift and develop within your life.

In the week ahead, Mercury, Venus, Sun, and the New Moon will all occur in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius. Not only does it mean that important romantic conversations become the focus, but so does the new beginning in your relationship.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best day for love: Saturday, November 26th

It can be challenging to open yourself up to the truth, especially if you are uncertain about what lingers there. This week Mars in Gemini excavates the subconscious themes within your life as it creates a positive union with Saturn in Aquarius allowing you to go even deeper into your romantic connection. Hopefully, this is a week to learn the lesson that what you avoid is often precisely what it is that you need.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best day for love: Saturday, November 26th

Whether it is time to step out officially as a couple or to let that person that you had friend-zoned know that your feelings have changed, your social circle holds romantic possibilities this week. Saturn is currently still in Aquarius stirring up themes of romance while Mars in Gemini brings the focus to your friends and those that surround you. Make sure to look for important connections this week as it may be the turning point you have been wanting.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best day for love: Wednesday, November 23rd

Jupiter is the planet of abundance and luck, as it turns direct in Pisces this week it brings an amazing turnaround to your love life. Pisces is the zodiac sign that rules all matters of romance for you and with Jupiter returning here after its inward journey, it is time to put everything you have learned into practice. It may mean you have to close out a relationship if that is part of what this process was for you, but either way, abundance, and joy are about to return to this area of your life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best day for love: Wednesday, November 23rd

It is a week to speak up and out Libra. The New Moon in Sagittarius activates all themes around communication during the next few days helping you to remain vulnerable and authentic. New Moons bring new beginnings and right now you are being reminded of the power that your words have. You are not keeping the peace if ultimately you find yourself at odds for not speaking up, now is the time to hold nothing back.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best day for love: Tuesday, November 22nd

You express yourself best when it comes to connection and even physical intimacy. But you also need to make sure that the relationship is solid enough that the necessary foundation is already in place. This week brings a critical point regarding how you express yourself and the level of intimacy and connection in your relationship.

It is not just about honesty but making sure that you are also expressing yourself in the healthiest way possible to ensure that you are not just transforming yourself but the relationship as well.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best day for love: Tuesday, November 22nd

There is something important that you have missed in terms of your relationship and where you call home. Mars in Gemini squaring off with Neptune in Pisces first occurred last month and is occurring again this week. The difference is now that Mars is retrograde alongside Neptune giving you a chance to see the valuable information you missed last month.

You may not fully be able to put the pieces together until early next year, but this is a chance for you to understand the message the universe is trying to send you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best day for love: Tuesday, November 22nd

With the current plethora of planets in the deepest part of your life, everything that you had buried is now coming into the light. Mercury, Venus, and the Sun alongside the New Moon are all happening in the sign of Sagittarius which means that you are in the perfect place to get to the truth once and for all.

Whether this means your own truth or even that of your partner, avoiding what is coming up will get you nowhere, but facing it will lead to you being exactly where you are meant to be.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best day for love: Wednesday, November 23rd

The New Moon in Sagittarius alongside numerous other planets lighting up the area of your life that represents friends and social interactions brings some new beginnings in love.

You may be getting out of your comfort zone and meeting more of each other's important people, but it may also be that you are starting to not just value your partner for the love and attraction that you share, but because they are becoming your best friend as well. The more comprehensive a connection is, the more unbreakable it becomes.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best day for love: Saturday, November 26th

There is something that has been going on beneath your radar, not an easy task to do for one of the most intuitive signs. Mars in Gemini brings forth the theme of your home and committed relationship, while Saturn in Aquarius helps you to understand the truth that you may not have been aware of.

This does not necessarily mean it is bad, and in fact, you are likely to find yourself pleasantly surprised. Prepare yourself for some news you hadn’t planned for and with so many planets on your side right now, it’s about to deliver you some amazing blessings.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.