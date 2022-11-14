The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, November 15, 2022

As the planets align to once again set change in motion tomorrow, today provides the space for self-care and to slow down and enjoy those relationships that are closest to you.

Since the Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse last week, the energy has been fluctuating from time alone to embracing the joyful moments that arise while also allowing you to settle into whatever truth presented itself around that particular lunar event.

In a week or so since this time, you have had opportunities to reflect on what and who you genuinely value and love which ultimately will end up changing the landscape of your life as you more fully align to your own truth.

Tomorrow, Venus shifts into Sagittarius, and the Last Quarter Moon occurs within the sign of Leo.

This will provide a shift of determination as you turn your gaze on the future, however before that occurs, you are being guided today to care for yourself, making sure that you have the fortitude for all that is to come.

During the day Leo Moon moves into opposition with Saturn in Aquarius.

This can make you more aware of what you need to change at home, but it will also help you to focus on how you care for yourself.

This includes how much rest you get, what foods you put into your body and even those words that you tell yourself which have the power to shape your reality.

You are going to be more mindful of the reality that how you take care of yourself really does set the tone not just for how others treat you but also life in general.

This is part of a bigger lesson that the eclipses even brought out this year in that true stability has to rest within yourself, otherwise, if it is dependent on someone else or an external influence, then you can risk it being taken away.

Yet to have true stability means that you are following your authentic passion, merging together the energies of the recent eclipses in both Taurus and Scorpio.

The more that you focus on what does not truly light you up, the less you are actually wasting your time because you are not prioritizing yourself and what matters most to you.

As you are ready to head into Sagittarius Season, it is important to hold your truth close as it really will be the guiding light forward.

Early in the day, Venus in Scorpio harmoniously unites with Jupiter in Pisces creating a loving atmosphere for your romantic relationship and the connection that you have within your own self.

Venus is love and relationships while Jupiter is abundance and good luck.

Just in case that idea of how important it is to care for all aspects of yourself comes into question, this energy will clear away any doubt.

As you realize that the more you love yourself, the more space you create for others to love you as well.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Tuesday, November 15, 2022, are Scorpio, Pisces, and Leo.

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Use today to your full advantage Scorpio. It is the last day that Venus is in your sign before it moves on into the fire sign of Sagittarius which means that today the energy really centers around the love that you have developed for your own self.

You tend to get very intense in your relationships as you really love that deep connection with another, but it often comes at the cost of abandoning yourself.

Luckily, the recent series of eclipses in Taurus and in your sign of Scorpio should have provided some important points of realization as you begin to understand that you matter too. Today gives you a chance to solidify some of these new understandings and begin to trust that you truly have grown for the better.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Scorpio Sun is still in its unifying alignment with Neptune in Pisces but you are also getting the benefits of Venus in Scorpio joining forces with Jupiter in Pisces. Right now, with both Jupiter and Neptune in your zodiac sign, you are seeing your deepest dreams and desires magnified to the point that they cannot help but come true. But you need to make sure that your actions are in alignment with your heart's truth.

Today will feel like a dream in many ways. You will be optimistic and feel positive about the relationship with yourself and there is also a heavy dose of love in the cards as well. If you have been busy with other things recently and your relationship has had to move to the back burner, today will be a great day to catch up on who and what you have missed.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Aquarius energy always holds the theme of relationships or romance. Today as the Leo Moon opposes Saturn in Aquarius, it is time to look at how your own beliefs and feelings have shaped the romantic part of your life.

As much as it can sometimes seem that what you eat cannot at all be connected to your choices in love, it is an opportunity to take a deeper look. If you restrict your food so severely that you are deprived, then this can come out in the relationships that you seek.

The same is true for overindulgence or even the consumption of foods that have a negative effect on your body but taste so good with that first bite. Look for all the ways that there is truth in how you have treated yourself and how that has come across in your relationships. These are the answers which can help change the course of future events.

