How Many Times You Will Fall In Love During Your Lifetime, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Can you count the number of times on one hand?

How many times can you fall in love? Well, the average person falls in love four times during their lifetime.

That fact almost seems fake — unless, that is, you count falling in love with expensive shoes, greasy food when you’re hungover, dogs, and one person. Maybe I’m biased because I’m in a relationship. It might be different depending on whether you’re single or taken.

Maybe you’ll only fall in love two or three times. Maybe you’ll be one half of that perfect-for-each-other couple that’s been together for a million years, and they’re so cute that you want to cry.

Life is unpredictable and you never know how lucky in love you’ll be. But there is someone out there for everyone.And just because you haven’t found that person yet doesn’t mean they don’t exist.

Sometimes, you need to work on loving yourself before you can love someone else. Being open to love is a very real thing.

There’s no right and wrong way to love someone, as long as you remember that love isn’t about your partner or you — it’s about both of you making an amazing connection together. And if your first or second or third love doesn’t work out, you’re still considered average if you fall in love four times throughout your life.

For those who are still curious as to what role astrology plays in their love life, there may be big things on the horizon for you.

Here's how many times you will fall in love during your life, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you are all about love for yourself, your friends and family, and big love for your partner.

When you’re in a relationship, you put everything into it. For you, relationships are a way to find that one person you can see yourself being with for the rest of your life.

When you fall in love, it’s the forever kind of love. You’re an intense romantic who might not dream about your wedding day, but definitely dreams about waking up to the love of your life every morning.

You will most likely only fall in love once during your lifetime because you’re not one to rush into anything; when you're ready to fall in love, you’re confident the person you’re with is "the one."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you’re a hopeless romantic, which means you probably feel like you fall in love with someone new every single day.

That said, you do know the difference between this kind of temporary love and the kind of deeply intense love that fills your heart and makes you want to get down on one knee and marry that person? You were young once and have felt that intensity once already, and you probably know what a broken heart feels like.

If not, brace yourself. You will fall in love twice during your lifetime — once when you’re young and naïve, and again when you’re ready to open your heart to love again.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When it comes to love, Gemini, you’re like a little kid in a candy store.

You get over-excited and think you can have it all before you realize you’re burnt out on love and your sugar-high is gone. You have a big heart that’s just dying to give some love away, but you have a hard time rationing it out in healthy doses.

In almost every situation, you can be picky and inconsistent with your choices, and love is no exception. You’re much better at starting things than ending them, so just because you say you love someone, it doesn’t necessarily mean you see yourself staying with that one person forever.

That’s why you’re most likely to fall in love four times during your lifetime. When you say “forever,” you usually mean until you get bored.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you’ve always dreamed of the day you would meet your true love, and there’s a good chance you’re thinking about falling in love when you’re daydreaming.

That said, you often put too much pressure on your relationships when they’re still new and awkward because you feel like you should know when you’re in love, and that convincing yourself it’s love means it’s time to get the ball rolling.

You need to take it easy on your partner and not try to pressure them into saying the “L” word. But you also need to trust your self-worth.

You will fall in love twice during your lifetime, but after your first love ends, it’s important that you don’t blame yourself. You're worthy of a big, lasting love, and you’ll find it again, but only after you learn to love yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

As a Leo, you know that being young is all about having fun and making memories.

And while you might be aware that you’re not ready to get married and have kids when you’re so young, you’re still a big believer in young love. That said, you also want to meet (and date) as many people as you can because it’s fun to get yourself out there and try new things.

So, while your first love might not have lasted as long as you’d hoped, you’re going to fall in love twice during your lifetime. This second time around, you’ll be more mature and really know what you’re looking for in a partner.

This means that your relationship will be much stronger and have the potential to last a very long time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you know better than anyone how hard love is.

Yes, there are going to be good times, but there’s also going to be bad times. You might want to focus more on yourself than your relationship and you’ll inevitably fight.

But love is special and you can’t throw away something good in hopes that something better will find you. So, even though you’ll only fall in love once in your life, you’re determined to make it work.

For you, love is all about staying committed. You aren’t someone who gives up on anything that easy, and love is no different. You’re already a determined person, so staying faithful to the one you devoted yourself to is just another challenge to conquer.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you have a big heart and a lot of love to give, but you also have a lot of learning still to do in life.

You may fall in love up to three times during your lifetime, but don’t let that convince you that you’re not worth loving. In fact, you tend to give away most — if not all — of your love to your partner without saving some for yourself.

Love is a learning curve and it’s something you need to work on every single day. You can sometimes be a people-pleaser and while that’s not a terrible thing, it can mean that you put your partner’s needs before your own.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you're the owner of an intense, passion-filled heart, but you lock it away and refuse to give anyone the key.

You want to love, but you tend to stay cynical about your future with the person you supposedly love — and will even convince yourself it won’t last, no matter how hard you try to make it work.

You’re most likely going to fall in love three times in your life.

The first time, you’ll be uninhibited and ready to give your heart to whoever asks for it. The second time, you’re still nursing a broken heart but want to prove that you can love again. The third time, you’re a little more cautious, but you know that love is sometimes about making duplicate copies of the key to your heart: one for yourself and one for your partner.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you might not want to admit it, but in times when things start to seem a little too grown-up and serious for your taste, you can be the one to swear off love for good.

Falling in love and sharing your life with one person for a long time can make you panic, so you try to stay casual with your relationships — at least until you know what you want.

That doesn’t mean you’re not a love bug, though. In fact, you love hard, but you worry you don’t know what you’re doing a lot of the time, so you cut relationships short.

You will fall in love four times throughout your lifetime. And while each one will be more intense and longer than the last, you need all of these loves in your life.

Loving and losing love is all about growth for you. You’re not afraid to end things, as long as you know it’s for the best, because it means you just weren’t ready.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you don’t sweat the small stuff because you’ve always got your eye on the prize — the prize, in this case, being love with someone you can see having a future with.

You’re the type of person who knows what they want and goes out and gets it. Life is short, so you’re going to enjoy every second of it.

When it comes to love, you will fall in love once in your lifetime, which is the perfect amount of times for you. You might be the bossier of the two in your relationship, but that’s only because you care about keeping the most important things in your life, well... in your life.

You know that the little things aren’t what matter, because love is about accepting the other person for everything they are, not just the small things.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you might have dreamed of falling in love and being in a relationship before, but the thought of articulating that dream was probably too scary for you to think about.

You like to think that you’re someone who has a lot of love to give, but being able to put aside your need for total independence and freedom feels like compromising your very being.

You do want to fall in love, but you also want to make sure you’re all in.

You will fall in love twice in your life. The first time, you might not really know what you want, but the thought of starting something new and unknown is thrilling and a little scary.

When you fall in love the second time, you’re more sure of how to have a strong relationship with two independent people, and you know how to vocalize your needs without feeling bad about it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you’ve been dreaming of the day you’ll fall in love ever since you were young.

The thought of having everything you could ever want in a partner, being totally and completely happy, and looking forward to your future together is like a fairytale come true for you.

That said, when you do find the right person, you have to be thoughtful and intentional with your love. You might be worried that once you find your true love, you’ll mess it up somehow, but trust yourself.

You will fall in love only once in your lifetime, but that love will be so much bigger and vibrant than anyone has ever seen before.

You might take things slow and steady when it comes to love, but you’re very confident when you know that your partner is the one you’ll be with forever.

