The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On November 15, 2022

Today, the three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love, and on November 15, 2022, it’s nice to know that the three of us are so fortunate, especially in romance. How nice to be able to count on something good to happen, something positive and nurturing.

This is the Venus trine Jupiter effect, and it brings us joy, hope, and a renewed outlook on love as well as life itself. We are not finding things to pick apart today, nor are we looking for all the ways our romantic partners disappoint us; in fact, it's quite the opposite.

Today will have us going out of our way to see what is beautiful and rare in our partners. Jupiter's energy is like a healing balm, and it has the power to soothe even the hardest of hearts.

Here we are, mid-November, at the tail end of Scorpio season, and honestly, we're all ready for a break.

We aren't about suffering this one out any longer; we just want love, peace, and the ability to believe in a beautiful and gratifying future. Today puts all of those ideals on the map, and with Venus trine Jupiter at the helm, there's very little to stop us from achieving what we set out for.

So, love rises to the top of our experience today. We can't help but feel good about everything, and even though we may be focused on love, we are optimistic about other topics as well. This day may be great for our love lives, but it's not exactly taking anything away from our work lives either.

This day brings radiant health and good medical reports, as well. Power to Venus trine Jupiter, for it, is based on pure goodness.

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on November 15, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What's truly wonderful about you, Taurus, is that right now, at this particular point in your history, you are doing so well that you've become unstoppable. Your positive energy is infectious, and everyone who comes near you feels it and processes it as well.

In love, you will find that you are equally as unstoppable, and that is also because you are backed up by the transit Venus trine Jupiter, which helps you see a future with your partner, and that vision is excellent. It's as if you've figured out the trick to life, and what you've discovered is that positive energy is the only way to go.

You apply it liberally, as they say, and by the look of it, you seem to be getting everything you put your mind to. You are also fortunate to have a partner who is practically your twin; they believe in the power of goodness, and so do you, and wow, does it ever work for you both.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Holy smokes, have you been needing this transit or what? You can only take just so much negativity before you pop and it seems that with the transit Venus trine Jupiter, you'll be getting all you need, and it's going to feel like a vacation for you, Gemini.

You don't like burdening your partner with your bad moods, and you'd like nothing more than to switch on a fabulous new attitude, one that you can keep indefinitely. You want to please this person and you've been beating yourself up lately for being what you call, a drag.

The truth is, you've just been lacking in energy, and now that Venus trine Jupiter, it's like you've just received a booster shot of goodness.

As you process this rush of positivity, you'll come to the conclusion that it's much better to be happy, and that in your case, happiness is a choice. You love your mate, and so, in a way you owe them this effort.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've been thinking lately about the end of the year, the state of your relationship, and what you want to do with your life in the up and coming months. During Venus trine Jupiter, you may get valuable insight as to how to proceed, as Jupiter's energy is very good with laying out the plan, very clearly.

You feel smart, and on the ball today, and you might get inspired to do something special with the person you love. And, by 'special' we mean very special.

This is no mundane act of love you're about to perform. Venus trine Jupiter gives you more than a broad perspective — it gives you nerve, and courage you'll want to take chances on this day.

And while you're feeling so nervous, you'll want to show your partner in love something they've never seen before: You, in a fresh, clear light. Today, you dazzle your mate simply by showing up. You are appreciated during Venus trine Jupiter.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.