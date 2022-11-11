The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, November 12, 2022

After yesterday's divine synchronicity of astrology and 11/11 in numerology coming together, there are three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes starting on November 12, 2022.

To create the perfect recipe for intuitive downloads, today has you sitting back and enjoying the moment.

In astrology, there are patterns of quiet periods in the stars following those that are more intense like the recent eclipse and even Saturn and the Sun’s interaction yesterday.

It is not random but instead all parts of the absolute divine order that exists.

This is because naturally when things get stirred up when points of fruition are reached and relationships and scenarios in your life escalate, you need time to process and accept what has occurred.

In the past week, there has been a lot of astrological energy around.

Beginning with Sun, Mercury, and Venus in Scorpio creating just enough energy to start you thinking about what and who you love and how to incorporate it more dominantly in your life, to the life-changing eclipse in Taurus, the Venus Neptune love affair, and then Sun squaring off with Saturn yesterday.

Astrology is like a dramatic love story in which you are given the pages one at a time not yet knowing how it will all turn out.

At this moment, you are in a pause, a forced moment of reflection if you will.

This is not to frustrate or delay you, but you need to make sure this time that you are heading in the direction you are meant to and not simply following the call of ego towards the misdirection that often occurs with free will.

The eclipses come in to help you do things differently.

They speed things up, reveal, hide some parts until later, and in many ways rearrange any sort of reality that you had relied on being certain.

Within this space, though if you do not take a moment to surrender to it all, to rest, nap, and enjoy the sunshine then you might miss the point of everything entirely.

The Moon is in Cancer all day which is its home zodiac sign and will be offering you the chance to return to this same energy within yourself.

When the Moon is in Cancer, you tend to be more in your emotional feelings, you nest more, wanting to care for others by cooking delicious meals and enjoying more of the simple things in life.

Today though, this energy also allows you to start making the journey back home to yourself.

As much as everything may be changing around you, it does not mean that instability will ensue, especially if you have found a home within yourself.

Having a home within yourself means that you are not tempted by the tides of unpredictability.

You know who you are, you feel positive and confident about that, and you know anything else in your life, career, love, or otherwise, is simply adornment for what you already hold dear.

When you have made a home within yourself, it is about the confidence that comes from recognizing that no matter what happens or what moment you find yourself within, you are safe.

You are and will forever be okay.

Nothing can disrupt your foundation if you have built this sacred place within yourself and as the winds of fate still may blow around you today, you are being guided to remember there is beauty within this moment.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Saturday, November 12, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Gentle Cancer, the time has come for you to turn that gaze inward and make sure that you are taking care of yourself today. You have had to be louder, bolder, and more forthright in speaking the truth and creating your future, but it does not mean that you cannot rest.

Whether you need to just spend time by yourself, take a long bath or even just turn the volume down on what everyone needs from you, today is your chance to do just that.

Do not let something that seems urgent get in the way of this desire today. Anything that crosses your path today can wait until tomorrow, even if others say it cannot. Focus on yourself so that you can become stronger for the weeks ahead.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

With the Moon in Cancer, your focus will be drawn to the romantic today. It may be that you have been neglecting this part of your life in favor of the practical validation of career and financial success.

The universe has been drawing you to focus on your partner though, to open the space for them to share their own feelings and now today you will be drawn into yours.

You do not need to be able to explain how you feel, but you still need to be able to express it, especially today.

It may actually make the difference between your relationship healing versus a breakdown that cannot be returned from. Focus on the love that you want to grow today.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are one of the dominating energies of the day today as Neptune in your sign forms a harmonious union with Mercury in Scorpio. Neptune is all about dreams, fantasy, and unconditional hope and love, while Mercury governs thoughts and speech.

It may be a day when you are asked to speak on these topics to be able to let in someone to your own little world that you often escape to. But it also may be one for you to retreat into solitude, and let your pen write the dreams that often consume your thoughts.

The energy creates the perfect environment for romantic conversations, creative writing, and the jotting down of intimate lines of poetry. While it may not seem like this is any life-changing energy, it will be enough to help you return right back home to yourself.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.