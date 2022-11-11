The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Loved During Mercury Trine Neptune On November 12, 2022

We all recognize those days when we feel a little more vulnerable than usual, and yet, we have no idea why we're feeling that way.

We want someone to cuddle us, make us feel less lonely, or we crave the company of someone who will make us feel loved.

It happens to all of us at one point or another, and today, during Mercury trine Neptune, certain zodiac signs will experience this 'vulnerability phenomenon.'

We need to be loved. That's no 'new news.' We may not need it round the clock, but on November 12, 2022, there will be more than enough of us who get it into our minds that the only thing that can soothe this feeling lies in the idea of being loved by somebody special.

Our main focus is on ourselves today; we want to be loved, and that doesn't cover the love we need to be giving.

We are selfish during Mercury trine Neptune; we want attention and adoration, but we are not quite ready to give it, ourselves.

That may be due to the way we interpret our own vulnerability; sometimes when we feel weak, we want to be catered to, but we don't want to take on the responsibility of having to pay it back.

That is how today works, with Mercury trine Neptune as our main influence. We need to be loved so that our egos are soothed, but we're not really there for the reciprocation of that love.

All in all, it's going to be OK. We'll ask for what we need and we'll get it. It's all good.

The three zodiac signs who need to be needed during Mercury trine Neptune on November 12, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You always feel the need to be loved, and so often, you don't get what you want, and that makes you feel sad. If you get too sad, you grow cold; anything to put off that feeling of being too vulnerable. You are always too vulnerable, and being that this is a lifestyle with you, so is becoming 'cold.' And you don't like it now, and you never did. You just need to be loved in earnest.

You are not open to having your heart smashed to pieces...not again. During Mercury trine Neptune, you may relive some old memories; some will make you laugh and some will make you cry.

Oh how nice it would be if this were a perfect world, you might think, right before you plunge yourself into cold rejection and stoic thinking. You are tired of protecting your heart; you want to be loved. It's that simple. You don't want money or fame or fortune. You want to be loved.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Mercury trine Neptune taps into your intuitive side and lets you feel as though something is missing. Ordinarily, you don't really want to get into it; you're not someone who likes to overanalyze their own behavior or life, and if you do, you want answers quickly.

This transit lets you see something about yourself that you've been trying to squash down: you need love. You don't like to admit something like this as you don't like to come across as needy, or worse: lacking.

You feel as though the world has put so much pressure on you to be a certain way, especially when it comes to love and relationships, and you're just not the right material for pleasing the world's expectations.

You want love, your way, on your terms. You want to be held, cuddled, adored, and the more you think about it — as you will be on this day, November 12 — the more you'll put out the vibe that this is something that needs to be fulfilled.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You don't feel like you ask for too much, in this life. You may be a little bit more of a loner than others, and you love your loner life...but that doesn't mean you love to be isolated. You've somehow created a situation for yourself that has set you in isolation.

Yes, you get to create wondrous things and think amazing thoughts in your private place of peace, but during Mercury trine Neptune, you'll be so in touch with your isolation that you may start to freak out a bit.

You crave the warm touch of another human being.

While the rest of the world seems to readily flow with relationships and connection, there you are, in your own world, thinking it's great when all it really is, right now, is lonely. Today's transit is going to have you putting out a beacon that says, "love me!" Let's see if there are any takers. Hang in there, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.