The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships For November 7 - November 13, 2022

In the week ahead the main event is the Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse which works to not only bring out your true feelings but also give you the confidence to be able to act from them.

This eclipse is also a Blood Moon meaning that it takes on this reddish hue as it reflects the light of the Sun magnifying the intense energy of this eclipse.

Lunar Eclipses govern your emotional self. This is the part of you that often does not understand or accept your feelings, so you hide them away or deny them.

But they cannot be ignored forever. In the days ahead this lunar event helps you to understand events that have occurred since April of this year more clearly, which also opens the door to you being able to accept your own feelings with greater certainty and confidence.

Mars did just turn retrograde in Gemini however, so there may be some delay in finding closure in a break-up or even being able to move out if living together.

This does not mean it will stop you from doing what you feel called to, but only that there is another lesson in the process that you must experience.

That is the thing about accepting things as they are, it means you can no longer pretend which is what this week and the solar eclipse are all about.

The four zodiac signs who fall out of love and end relationships for November 7- November 13, 2022:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This week the main event is the Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse which hits your home and family in a big way. Eclipses tend to reveal information that was previously hidden and with Saturn having turned recently direct in your sign, this will be amplified.

Taurus is a zodiac sign that the Moon is at home and operating with greater strength, this is often a good thing, but for you, it is going to make you aware of just how much your home environment is not what you want. This particular eclipse ties back to the Taurus New Moon Solar Eclipse that occurred at the end of April.

During that time, you may have tried something new to bring changes to this area of your life. It may have involved moving in with a lover or even getting engaged. In the six months that have passed, however, you have been starting to think that you may have made a mistake.

Lunar Eclipse deals with revelations coming to the surface about your own emotional truths. In this case, it is going to be a feeling that has to do with whatever action you took around the end of April earlier in the year.

Taurus is a very stable earth zodiac sign, but it does prioritize pleasure which means that if it is not bringing you joy, you will not be able to tolerate it. With Scorpio energy activating your career and how you are seen by others around you, it may be that you need to put your romantic life on the back burner for a bit to focus on work.

While endings are never pleasant, this particular one has been in the works for some time and will also allow you to focus on what you are really feeling directed to create for your own self.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The energy that is coming in right now is going to be immensely powerful for you to start gaining some greater clarity about your relationships. The Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse is going to bring everything that has been below the surface up for you to deal with.

This is all that is subconsciously within you which directs your choices and action, even if you are not aware of it. Often, this part of your life holds a great deal as you tend to focus more on what is in front of you without going too deep into something.

What happens is the greater complexity of relationships and even your own feelings get buried within you simply because you do not feel like you know what to do with them. This Moon though will not let you skate by doing the same old thing and as you feel the crack begin to form in your own avoidance, everything that you have put off the feeling and dealing with will come to the surface.

Ultimately this is about you being in a place to make healthier decisions for yourself and your relationship. Scorpio energy affects the area of your health, it signifies that while it may not be easy to deal with your deep truth, it ultimately will bring greater mental and emotional health to your life.

You cannot avoid something and expect to still be living life as your best self. Adding into the mix is Mars having recently turned retrograde in Gemini, this means that while truths may bubble up this week, you may feel delayed in being able to move ahead, even if you break up, which means trusting the process and being patient is key.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are incredibly skilled at keeping your head down and working on climbing whatever mountain is in front of you. Focusing on the logic and whatever will get you ahead especially financially and in your career is usually what takes priority.

Recently, astrology has been guiding you to feel your emotions and to also make space for your partner to share theirs with you. It seems that if you have not taken that into consideration, then this is the week when reality hits the fan. The Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse helps your sense of self-expression.

This will mean not only are you going to be more in touch with your truth and feelings but that you are not going to be holding anything back from anyone. Tact may fall to the wayside as you suddenly feel fed up with pretending everything is fine and dealing with your partner’s feelings that likely come across as whining or complaining this week.

Your tolerance is going to be exceptionally low and because of that, you are going to be more apt to say exactly what it is that you are feeling and why. This is like a volcanic release of everything that you have felt was simply inconvenient to deal with any sooner.

As much as you often find remarkable success in your career, you have to understand that you cannot approach love and relationships in the same way. It may be an end for you and your lover this week, but as long as you look for what can grow from this new lesson you can use it to your advantage.

4. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

In the week ahead the Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse brings some big attention to career opportunities while the Sun, Venus, and Mercury all activate changes within your home. For you, it is time to take a chance, Leo. You may follow your heart but if it gets broken or even bruised, you tend to want to play it safe.

When this happens, you make your career your passion. Whether it is simply working or even side hustle, you throw yourself into this area of your life hoping that you can get that same satisfaction from them that you receive from love. It does not mean that you are not in a relationship though but only one that does not threaten to hurt or abandon you.

Yet, this does not usually mean it is that profound amazing love that you are seeking but instead simply somewhere comfortable to hide from actually taking a risk. The thing is though that amazing love is only possible through significant risk. You do not find it by paying safely or taking the easiest option.

Instead, it comes through by putting yourself out there in ways that scare you so that you can grow and also create space for what it is you genuinely want. This week brings awareness of how you have been using your career for passion fulfillment and also the safe romantic choices that just have not turned out like you had hoped they would. It is time to make space Leo, even if that means letting the safe option go.

