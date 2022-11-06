The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes For November 7 - 13, 2022

These three zodiac signs will have great horoscopes the week of November 7 - 13, 2022. While we all stand to reap the rewards of this week's goodness, there are a few zodiac signs here who will not only receive the benefits of the many fruitful transits that are here, but they will use the knowledge picked up during this week so that they can utilize it at a later date.

We have much coming our way in terms of creative energy, and insight.

Our intuition is on fire during this time, and for that, we can thank our lucky stars.

In terms of love, we have Venus square Saturn, which may have us come full circle in a love affair; we tidy up aggravating issues and we set new rules.

While Moon opposition Venus may bring out the fiesta nature in certain couples, once again, what we learn during this time is to feel for the fire; we get more than we think out of the time we spend learning hard lessons.

With the Sun conjunct with Mercury, we will finally find the right words to express how we feel, in love and in romance.

We're looking at a spiritual uptick in our enthusiastic efforts to be at peace with everything, and while still in Scorpio season, we're starting to trust our gut feelings all the more.

Moon square Neptune rounds us out by week's end, where we will be at one with everything there is; we intuit goodness in everything, and therefore, we make our own personal world a better place to live.

There is less tension than usual, and as we cap it off with a Cancer Moon, we can know that we are safe and secure and that in the long run, there's no place like home.

The three zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes for November 7 - 13, 2022:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You might get the feeling this week that there's something that you've been missing, and if you only open your mind up, you will find that missing thing. It possesses you; the thought that there is hope for you, after all, especially where your love life is concerned, makes you ecstatic.

You'll be working with Moon square Neptune's energy this week, and as it rounds off with the Cancer Moon, you will consider something that you haven't thought of yet: "this relationship is not dead!"

Sparks fly at the thought that there's still something there, and if there's anything in this world that could make you happy, it's the idea of you and your mate finding a new path, a successful path to walk together on.

What makes you happy is that you have learned to trust your gut instincts. It seems that everything is going to work out, after all, Virgo. Good for you.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are not only feeling exceptionally healthy and strong during this week, Libra, you feel curious and creative, as well. You feel like doing new things, or starting new projects this week, and between the Scorpio sun and the Cancer Moon, you'll be only too happy to stay at home, enjoying all you can on your own.

Friends may stop by and say hello, as this is a rather social week for you, but visits are unnecessary. You are happy to remain in your cocoon of creative energy, where you will, no doubt, come up with something very, very impressive.

It's a great week for you because nobody is stopping you; you have free reign to do as you please, and that means just about everything to you. It's a good week to be grateful, as well. Gratitude paves the way for the manifestation of personal riches.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Smack dab in the heart of your Sun sign, and you will not only feel fantastic during this week, but you'll also be feeling optimistic and hopeful about the weeks to come. Seems you've gotten yourself into something creative, and it isn't just a project for you; it's a meditation.

You will be discovering that during this week, thanks to the helpful transits that are lined up just to assist you, you will learn that the journey is even more important than the goal. This refers to whatever it is that you're working on. Your creative project will envelop you, and you will lose yourself in creativity.

You will feel peace, energy, light...your 'art' or whatever it is that you do will help you to transcend the mundane realms; you will soar, and while you will come back down to earth, as you must, you will retain the key to this kind of transcendent thinking. Creativity will set you free this week, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.