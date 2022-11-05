The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, November 6, 2022

In your effort to deal with the changing tides of energy, the truth becomes especially important today in knowing what action to take.

Yesterday brought the opposition between Venus in Scorpio and Uranus in Taurus and while that is still in effect causing you to create a balance between both passion and stability, there is more energy at play today.

The Moon is in Aries all day giving an independent and self-sufficient theme to all relationships.

In astrology, the Moon represents your emotional self and your feelings.

While the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aries it cares less about dramatic displays of emotions and more about sticking to what is true, expressing it, and even advocating for yourself and others.

It is not quite pragmatic but prefers to state the truth as clearly as it can rather than get lost in the different emotions that often arise within life events.

This gives a very direct and authentic energy to the day which will come in benefit as the Aries Moon crosses paths with Saturn in Aquarius, Mars in Gemini, and Pluto in Capricorn.

Pluto is the lord of the underworld, the planet that rules your subconscious and all that you often avoid or try to not deal with.

While the Aries Moon squares off with Pluto, it is time to speak about what you have been holding inside.

Whether this is declarations of love, your true feelings about something, or even the desire to close out a particular chapter, this energy will have you spilling your truth in a very forthright manner.

It is not going to sugarcoat anything nor is it going to care much about how it is received by others.

This is necessary magic though within the current eclipse window because as long as you are trying to control the outcome of the truth, the truth itself will never be able to be expressed.

As this energy begins to stir the unconscious within yourself, the Aries Moon and Mars in Gemini help you carry out this process by giving you an intense desire to communicate and to follow what fuels the greatest fire within you.

Mars is currently retrograde in Gemini which is slowing things down a bit and giving you more time to take your feelings into account when making a life-changing decision.

However, it does not mean that you are being guided to keep quiet, instead, the opposite is true and that a particular choice in your life that you have been wrestling with will suddenly seem blatantly clear today.

All of this is tempered by Saturn in Aquarius, now direct from its last retrograde in this air sign for some time. It is going to bring about not only some maturity and emotional stability, but it will also let you speak and act with the knowledge of important lessons learned.

This will not only put you in a better position to use the energies of Venus and Uranus to create change, but it will also help to center you for the final eclipse of the year that is coming up in just a few days.

The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse occurs on November 8th and will help usher you from one timeline to another, helping to free you, center you, and ultimately live your greatest truth.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Sunday, November 6, 2022:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Saturn in your own sign of Aquarius forms a positive karmic alliance with the Aries Moon today. Saturn just recently turned direct a few weeks ago and since then you have had the chance to understand more deeply many of the lessons that have arisen for some final closure.

Today’s energy will help you be able to articulate that in a very nonsense way. You tend to be more detached from the implications of emotional communication which will also come in handy today to let you express the truth and what you need from others.

This likely will connect with some of the work that you have recently done around letting yourself truly put the past to rest.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mars currently in your zodiac sign has been stirring your internal waters since it first entered Gemini back in August. Now it is retrograde which means that you are being given some additional time to reflect on what you feel rather than just what you think.

This is to help you be able to make some different choices in moving forward in your life rather than escaping some of the work that comes up in interpersonal relationships.

Today though as it unites positively with the Aries Moon, you will feel a rekindling of what matters most to you. Do not dismiss it, but instead embrace it as the compass forward into your dreams.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Pluto is in your zodiac sign which has been helping you to understand that you cannot avoid that which needs to be dealt with. As an earth sign that can focus more on the external, today offers you a chance to embrace those feelings that often are uncomfortable or even seen as inconvenient.

An emotion does not need to serve an obvious purpose to be felt, nor do you need to understand what to do with it right away. Expressing your feelings validates yourself and your own process so that you can find better balance and stability within your own life. Use these opportunities today as Pluto in Capricorn squares off with the Aries Moon to let yourself speak your feelings about what is going on in your life as it will lead you to a breakthrough moment.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.