The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Break Up During The Moon Sextile Mars On November 6, 2022

Before we get too into the details of why many folks will want to break up on this day, November 6, 2022, let's understand one thing: on this day, if we want to break up with our mate, it's because we knew it was coming all along.

That's what we need to consider on this day and with Moon sextile Mars as our leading celestial influence, we can believe that we will not only 'want' it to happen, it will happen.

During the transit Moon sextile Mars, we're past the polite phase and we're in active pursuit of an ending. In relationships, this holds the same truth; we see the future and it is without the mate we're with right now.

We want to pursue that future because that's where our peace begins, as we cannot find peace in a relationship that causes and creates only pain. For those of us who have flirted with the idea of closing the book on our present 'romance', we will see that idea become manifest on this day.

We want to break up because...it's time. Sure, we went into this relationship thinking it would last forever, but such romantic notions have since dissipated into more realistic conditions. In a way, a few of the zodiac signs here today have already seen the ending...it's just never been made 'official.'

Perhaps the words "we are breaking up" have not been spoken aloud, and they need to be heard. Today is the day those words not only hover in the air above our heads, but they are also heard by both parties, and both parties succumb to the limbo state known as Moon sextile Mars.

The three zodiac signs who want to break up during the Moon sextile Mars on November 6, 2022:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've been here before, and you've kicked yourself for not being brave enough to just end it, meaning your relationship. You haven't been happy in a long, long time and while you're not fond of the idea of failure, you have been wondering how long you can hold on to this false show of 'success' as it seems like it's anything but that.

During Moon sextile Mars, you may just find that courage as Mars energy is no slacker; it will push you to act on what is on your mind, and what's on your mind — and has been for too long — is the idea of walking out on the person you've been with, in this faux relationship that you've been supporting.

This isn't working and both of you know it. Will you end it, Capricorn, knowing that your partner more than likely won't make the first move? You'll certainly think about it, today, that's for sure.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

At first, you might not be fully in touch with what you're feeling today, but as the day progresses, the hostile energy of Moon sextile Mars will have you investigating a few things in your life that you find to be 'off.'

While it's glaringly obvious that your relationship is far from what you wanted, you have held that thought at bay; you don't want to know or accept this truth, and as it's been so far, you've been able to set it aside, on its little shelf of ignorance.

Today, however, you won't be able to resist that pull of Moon sextile Mars, and it will push you into saying something to this person. Perhaps you are receiving a rush of strength, or some kind of premonition that tells you that the future could be brighter if only you were...freer. Once you get this thought into your mind, it will be all you'll pursue. You want your freedom; it has been decided.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You can safely say that you've done all you can do to spare this relationship from going down the tubes, and now, you're looking at a dead romance, one that shows no spark and even less chance of being restored. This is it, Pisces, and you know it.

You want to break up because you're starting to see how short life really is, and this makes you wonder about just how much you are willing to waste. You've withheld from making this breakup a reality only because you were scared of what lay on the other side of that wall.

Fear of the unknown has kept you a prisoner in your own failing relationship, and during Moon sextile Mars, you won't be able to feel sorry for yourself anymore. You'll feel only one thing: driven. You are now motivated to make this breakup a reality. What must be, must be.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.