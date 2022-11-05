Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For November 7 - 13, 2022

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope is here for November 7 - 13, 2022 during the Sun in Scorpio and an upcoming eclipse in Taurus.

Funny how we're all feeling the 'end of the year' vibes and somehow, because of that, we think there's no real place for the 'life goes on' vibe that will definitely be dominating during the week.

What this means astrologically is that we might want to get past ourselves; we want to wind down, but, but, but...there are still things we need to tend to.

Of all the planetary transits that give us perspective this week, we are looking at how the Full Moon in the zodiac sign of Taurus may just be our biggest ally.

Full moon transits aren't always our best friend, in fact, they can sometimes be a little 'too' stimulating, which could cause drama or unwanted interactions with people we may not want to coincide with.

This week will tap into all that we want to accomplish while bringing us back around to complete these things. We are rushing to the end, and we need to take it day by day, instead.

Major players this week include Sun conjunct Mercury, which may have us focusing on the future, rather than on the now, and Mercury square Saturn, which could very well be the reason we feel stifled, or held back when it comes to personal progress.

All in all, it's a good week, but the goodness is dependent upon how we translate the cosmic influences. In other words, nothing ever has to be as bad as we 'assume' it is. We have that power, we can drive this vehicle to greater pastures.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This week promises strife at the workplace and a few unanswered questions left to dangle in the wind. This implies that you will be standing firm on a topic this week, one that you will not easily budge from. You'll fight and fight and your main reason for being involved in whatever it is that has you fighting is for the purpose of having this one question answered.

You need to know something, and for whatever cosmic reasons there are, you can't get anyone in your life to answer you. Frustration and resignation accompany you through the week.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You'll find that your best left on your own this week, Taurus, as you've come to trust your own gut feeling much, much more than the advice of people you've stopped believing in. This week brings you great resolve, and so much of that resolve is about you believing in YOU, and not in others. You are the ultimate source of knowledge and you've started to see how things like meditation and contemplation work well in your life. Spirituality and self-trust stand with you, this week.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You feel unbelievably strong this week, in both body and mind, although you still have yet to make sense of certain things that require you to keep that strength. In other words, for all of your strength and stamina, you'll be required to keep it going, and this could potentially tire you out. You will recognize the need to endure, and you will succeed. This will give you both the satisfaction of accomplishment, and the weariness that comes with enduring it all.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's going your way this week, and you know it...and you like it. Very much. You have completed something, Cancer, and it allows you a moment of fame or recognition. You will be praised for your work and your efforts at this time, and you will also be wise enough to recognize that weeks like that do not last. You are humble and accepting. It's a good week, and you trust that more like this are heading your way.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Because this week looks and feels good to you, you may want to just 'rest on your laurels' so as to not upset the order. This week has you feeling good about life and your accomplishments. You don't feel pressed to get anything done, and what you've already achieved is now working for you. While it's not exactly a week of rest for you, it's a good time for you to appreciate what you have.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This week is for you to lay down the law on someone or something that you believe has gotten out of hand. It's a good week, mind you, and when you 'lay down the law' you don't do it to control people; you do it because you need to spare certain people the pain of their judgments. You are quite wise and able to give good advice this week and hopefully, people will listen to your words of wisdom.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may feel like goofing off this week as it doesn't seem that you are too pressed to be involved with anything important. That's all fine and dandy where you are concerned because it would appear that this week provides a certain kind of 'playtime' and as an adult, only you know what 'play' refers to. You'll be spending quality on your own, as well as with the people who mean the most to you. It's a good, pleasant week and it demands very little of you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This week is going to bring you closure and it's going to come in the form of a rejection. While that might not sound optimistic, it's actually very good for you. You have needed this 'thing' to end, and this week brings its total ending.

You might not have anticipated how this ending will take place, and it seems that you'll be rejected; that's how you get to the ending. However you would have stuck around forever, not knowing, if this rejection didn't taken place...so it's a good thing.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week gives you blessings and happiness in terms of family and your love of one person in particular. Let the world burn, as long as you have your own special person...and while you're not as nihilistic as all that, in truth, all you need is this one person in your life, and you'll be seeing them this week.

They make you feel invincible, as though no matter what happens to you in this lifetime, you rise victorious. You have them, so what could anything else matter?

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You'll find yourself celebrating this week, whether it's a birthday of a relative or a long lunch spent with a friendly co-worker. The vibe of the week is simplicity and ease; nobody in your world wants to fight or argue.

You feel generous, as well, and if there will be partying, there's a good chance you'll be the 'benefactor' of these fun moments. "It's on me!" That's your chant for the week. Have fun... you will.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Ordinarily, you don't like being kept on hold, but this week will have you waiting on the sidelines for something to happen. What's good about this is that it gives you time to prepare and think; you know something is 'up'; you feel it in your bones and you know that when the time is right, you'll be alerted and brought into the fold.

It's the waiting game that tries your patience and works your nerves. Nonetheless, this week is all about personal growth, patience, and trusting in the universe.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You will do what you have to do this week, and yes, it will be a toil, a bore, and your inevitable fate...for the week. It looks like someone is in town and you've been elected as their personal chauffeur.

It's all about tending to this person's needs — because they are the 'special guest' — and naturally, they are clueless as to how to get around.

You are the host with the most this week, Pisces, like it or not. You may not like it, but you will certainly play the role, most graciously. That's who you are, Pisces.