The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Forgive Their Enemies During The Moon In Aries, November 5 - 7, 2022

Whenever we are in the lineup for an Aries Moon, many of us get to know what it feels like to be strong enough to rise above just about any of our problems.

On November 5, 2022, our Aries Moon will, once again, step in to guide us, and for some zodiac signs, that means we will be wanting to clear our lives up, set up some solid boundaries, and go forth without the burdens of the past and it's all about the past here; that's where so many of our burdensome issues begin.

Today, those issues will end, and that is because many of us will either come to terms with them and accept them, or they will make an effort to rid ourselves of what keeps them down.

As we all know, one of the biggest drags on our psyche lies in the idea of carrying around the weight of someone we haven't forgiven. Today, we forgive them.

No matter what they've done or did not do; today we release them, as we realize that there's no longer a point in holding on.

When we think of Aries, we think of war, fire, and aggression. But Aries energy can be challenged for the good, and when we grasp the goodness of transit such as Aries Moon, we are the ones who fight the good fight for our lives. We are not here to hold on to grudges that take us down to our lowest level, no.

We are here to forgive and let go. Today we recognize a great opportunity, and today we will forgive those we think of as 'our enemies.'

The three zodiac signs who forgive their enemies while the Moon is in Aries on November 5, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have lived a tumultuous life, and you've appreciated every good, bad, and ugly moment of it. You are a joyous person who relishes the day and cherishes every single memory you have of all the people you've loved. You have also come across some terrible characters — people who have hurt you in ways that are borderline psychotic.

While you know that you cannot have anything more to do with these people, you have held onto their memory for way too long, and in doing so, you've developed anger and resentment toward them.

You may be starting to notice that this anger flares up a little too frequently and honestly, you want it to stop. During Aries Moon on November 5, it will occur to you that you are the one in control of this, that your perception really is what makes or breaks you. This is the day that true forgiveness kicks in, and good for you, Taurus.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have spent so much time raging at some ex-lover that everyone in your life is starting to expect it from you. That means that, no matter how far you get from the situation that hurt you, you keep on making it all very present, and now, people see your grudge as your identity. You have become your 'hate' for the person who hurt you.

You have become your lack of forgiveness, and everyone in your life knows it. With Aries Moon, you may start to reconsider what you're doing with your life. If everyone now expects you to talk about your ex, then what about you and your present existence?

Oh no, that cannot happen and you know it. You are ready to give this up now, Virgo. You are ready to forgive your enemy and move on because they are not worthy of all the time you shower on them. No way, no more.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's taken you a very long time to get where you are now, and with Aries Moon in the cosmic sky, you'll feel like you are finally ready. Ready to let go, ready to release, ready to forgive your enemies. You, like everyone else on Earth, have been betrayed and hurt.

And like everyone else, you didn't take to it too well, in fact, you started to become cold, hard, jaded; you went the opposite direction. IN order to protect yourself, you placed yourself in suspended animation; you no longer wanted to be part of things that required vulnerability in order to experience them. But this has hurt you just as much; you have hurt you, Sagittarius.

You've removed yourself from the world just to spite someone who doesn't even know if you're alive or not.

When that hits you, as it will during Aries Moon, you will snap out of it so hard that your head will spin. It's time to let it all go, friend.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.