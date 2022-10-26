The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, October 27, 2022

Your daily horoscope for October 27, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Thursday with the Moon in Scorpio entering Sagittarius and the Sun in Scorpio.

We just completed a crash introductory course on what Scorpio season has in store for us.

The eclipse felt slightly restrictive as the New Moon connected with the Sun, and now that it begins to enter brutally honest-natured Sagittarius there's a wake-up call that is both brazen and necessary.

The honesty we receive comes in the form of disclosures, possibly from governments and corporations. A few restrictions may be released as we learn a lesson or two from the experience. This honesty is refreshing as it helps us collectively to feel alive and ready to tackle our next adventure as a planet.

Sagittarius is connected to the number 9 in numerology, and although it's known for adventure, Sagittarians at their core are interested in things that are humanitarian, especially those related to science, philosophy, and the liberal arts.

For the next few days, these are themes we ought to anticipate coming up in the news and around us.

When this happens, the Moon in Sagittarius directs our attention to the ruler of this zodiac sign, which is Jupiter.

Jupiter is sitting on the Aries/Pisces cusp, which is often referred to as the 'steamy cauldron' where fire and water mix making a lot of noise similar to what a kettle sounds like when it whistles.

When the Moon chats with the planet of luck, inside we will feel alerted that it's time for big changes. We all may feel a mixture of elation and anger, frustration and relief.

These emotions are normal as they help stir our inner wants and desires toward awareness.

Jupiter loves awareness because it rules spirituality, philosophy, and education.

Awareness helps us get ready for the big changes that await once the last eclipse hits in November, followed by Jupiter's final entry into Aries for a full year.

Jupiter in Aries will be important during the upcoming Aries/Libra eclipse season.

Thinking around the world will affect each person individually and in their relationships.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Time to take a risk, Aries. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your sector of adventure and exploration. You don't have to spend a lot of money to do something new. You can check out a new park or go for a long ride to a nearby city and sight-see like a tourist just for a change in pace.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Ask for what you want, Taurus. Interest rates are up and there is a lot more red tape to cut through if you're in the market to buy the property or trying to get a loan. When the Moon enters Sagittarius, your sector of shared resources, you may find an ally in the process who can help you to make things run more smoothly.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Life can be so much better with someone you love. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your sector of commitments. If you're single, put yourself out there. Be open to dating or checking out an app to see who you meet.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You've got this, Cancer, even though it's going to be a busy day. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your sector of daily duties. Plan ahead and be sure to keep an eye on the clock to avoid wasting time unnecessarily.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Swoon, Leo. You are about to fall in love with someone and fall hard. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your sector of romance. The right energy is in the air and someone who is crushing you will let you know how they feel soon.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Enjoy the people who love you more than anything in the world, Virgo. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your sector of home and family. This is a great day for talking about the holiday and plans. Thanksgiving is around the corner, and if you are planning to travel solidify your itinerary.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Say what you need to say, and try not to send mixed signals. Clarification of messages is an essential thing to do today, especially when the Moon enters Sagittarius, your sector of communication. This is a great day for talking things through and getting to the heart of a matter.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's OK to ask for what is rightfully yours, Scorpio, especially if you loaned it to a person and they have not given it back to you yet. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your sector of personal property. You have a higher chance of succeeding and having an item returned if you want it back.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's good practice to work on yourself, Sagittarius. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your sector of personal development. Use today to do some self evaluating to see what goals you'd like to accomplish coming into the new year.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Be mindful of who you allow in your inner circle, Capricorn. Some people are in your life for a short time and they do not need to become close to your personal details. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your sector of past experiences and hidden enemies.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You meet someone new, and it's a great experience, Aquarius. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your sector of friendships. It's wonderful to network and gets to know new people. Branch out and be open to social events where you can mingle with a crowd.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Something big is about to happen in your life, Pisces, and you will have to work for it, but the effort is so worth it. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your sector of career and social status. Put your ideas, intentions, and dreams out there. Be willing to take a risk, especially if you feel good about it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.