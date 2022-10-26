The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 27, 2022

On October 27, 2022, certain beneficial transits in astrology take place, and this is what makes it a lucky day for three zodiac signs in the areas of love and romance.

Three zodiac signs get significant Jupiter energy from the Jupiter trine Moon transit.

Anytime Jupiter, the benefic planet that rules luck and good fortune influences us, we stand to gain better knowledge of a relationship.

We can work on whatever has been spoiled, OR, we feel a burning desire to further our love by working on our personal romantic outlook.

In other words, October 27 is the day when we make a firm decision to do the best we possibly can do, and be the best we can possibly be for the sake of love.

Jupiter is presently retrograde on the Aries/Pisces cusp and our Moon trine to Jupiter.

The Moon activates our feelings, and Jupiter encourages us to look inward. This means that those of us who wish to try harder, we'll be getting a free pass to success, and change begins as an inside job.

The only condition for love to work out is that we DO try, we DO make efforts—we show our loved one that we are serious about being with them.

Moon trine Jupiter promises only the good stuff and if we wish to be a part of a great love story then we need to get off our tushes and make it happen.

We are lucky today because we catch the buzz that tells us we are responsible for the lives we live.

During the Moon trine Jupiter, we feel good about taking charge and for the first time in a long while, we feel like we have some semblance of control in our lives.

While that might just be a pipe dream, we can certainly act accordingly, meaning, if we think we can donate something good to the romance we're presently in, then during Moon trine Jupiter, we do just that, and successfully, too.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on October 27, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

While Jupiter is on the Aries/Pisces cusp, your zodiac sign can't help but feel like somehow, everything in your love life just found its 'sea legs' so to speak.

There's a sense of equality and balance in the relationship, and there's also a noticeable lack of drama going on. You both notice this, but not only that: you cherish it. It seems like a good enough starting point for the two of you to implement your new plans for change, within the relationship.

You are not scared of each other; you do not withhold secrets from each other anymore.

The truth did its job and set you both free and now all you have to work with is the truth itself. It's all laid out before you, and the success of what you could grow into with your mate is mind-boggling.

This one's on you now, Cancer. Seize the day. Use the force of Moon trine Jupiter to create happiness in your love life on this day, October 27, 2022.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You and your partner have gone to the ends of the spectrum together. You've seen bitter arguments that have left you both on the edge of a nervous breakdown, and you've seen the kinds of highs that make you feel you're with someone who really knows you, all the way.

You and your partner are familiar with each other, and that oftentimes comes with challenges, as not everybody wants to be known 'that well.'

During Moon trine Jupiter, your love horoscope will both concede to this idea of 'no secrets, no hidden agenda' and in doing so, you'll open up a new gate to new communication styles.

All this suits the relationship just fine. You've needed a change, but not a change in a partner, and so, you'll be able to work your relationship into a very positive place, as Moon trine Jupiter in the sky, trine Pisces.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Being in a relationship with you means keeping it light and easy, if possible. Past experiences have shown you that the last thing you want in any relationship, whether it's platonic or erotic, is honesty and open communication.

During Moon trine Jupiter, your love horoscope puts you in the right place at the right time for this kind of honesty to flow, and as it does, you'll get a closer look at the person you love.

Your zodiac sign has made it your business to explore this person, inside and out, and the more you find, the more you love. You are just madly in love with this amazing person, but you are not blind to them by any means.

You see what is wrong and what is right, and you know that you are by no means a perfect person yourself. The same kind of patience and understanding that it takes for a person to have to know you are what you are willing to give them in return. On October 27, you will find the entire experience to be 'lucky'.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.