The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Today another turn in the cosmic wheel ushers you into a space of feeling compelled to make a change, and it is going to be a big one.

Things always seem to happen more quickly during an eclipse window as you are drawn to act from a more authentic space rather than get stuck in the loop of overthinking or fear.

While it is still appearing as a slow week in the stars, the Aquarius Moon creates a harmonious alliance with retrograde Mars in Gemini prompting you to truly reevaluate your current surroundings.

The Moon in Aquarius is looking for new and innovative answers to old problems or questions.

It wants to look for a new way to do things and approach matters in life rather than just continue on because that is the way it has always been.

Even though it is seen as being an emotionally detached zodiac sign, it actually has deep roots, it is just like a perfect hand at cards, it keeps it hidden until it is finally ready to show it.

Today may just be the day for it, especially as it unites with Mars retrograde in Gemini.

Mars retrograde helps you reflect on the decisions and choices that you make towards creating a life that feels purposeful so that you can enjoy more of what you want and put up with less that you ultimately don’t.

It is the bridge between where you are and where you want to be.

But these two today are throwing a great deal of focus on your home space, making you contemplate if it is truly a place that nurtures and supports who you are.

Under this influence, you are drawn towards effective improvements and greater consciousness regarding yourself and your life.

No more are you just content to sit around and wait for the perfect timing or for things to be lined up just so.

Instead, it is drawing you to start making changes and begin with the space that governs so much of the life you live, your home.

You may suddenly decide to redo your living space, research other housing options online, move, or even take the step to share space with a romantic partner.

These choices though are not just domestic, but they carry a spiritual essence to them as anything that you decide during this time is about you taking in all the signs from the universe and creating a life that is more deeply aligned with your dreams.

It is usually in the area of the home that you can often feel stuck the most.

Whether it is because of leases, mortgages, or even the relationships with those you live with currently, it can be seen as an area that is resistant to the other changes that are going on in your life.

But today’s aspect shows you that you are never stuck, it is just a matter of figuring out how to be free.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Wednesday, November 2, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mars is currently retrograde in Gemini, helping you to take note of your own truth so that the decisions you make for your life are working with that, rather than against it.

This may feel like a more frustrating period than normal as you are having to do more feeling rather than thinking.

For you today as the Moon in Aquarius unites with Mars in Gemini, you are getting the chance to do both.

Today will shine a light on exactly what you need to change to fix that feeling you have had recently.

Likely there are changes on the home front to some degree, but it could also have to do with the home within yourself as well.

Take this as an opportunity to find that balance between what you think and what you feel and allow that sweet space to drive you forward into opportunities.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Gemini energy rules your home and family life. With Mars stationed here until March of next year, changes are unavoidable.

It could mean everything from moving, long-distance travel, a lover moving in, or even the expansion of your family. But with Mars involved, it is not just about changes but being able to create more of what you genuinely love.

Today as the Aquarian Moon and Mars in Gemini team up it is about something unexpected that will affect this area of your life. Expect news or an offer coming in.

It may also mention an important conversation with your lover where you talk about greater commitment as well. It is a crucial step in the amazing transformation that is in store for you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The First Quarter Moon occurred in your sign yesterday while creating a moment of tension with Venus in Scorpio, bringing up an opportunity regarding your career.

Today as the Aquarian Moon aligns with Mars in Gemini it helps you to more authentically express yourself which may be exactly what the opportunity in your workplace has asked you to do.

This is an incredibly positive day for you on which you may also feel that you are now being seen and heard more truthfully by those you work with, which can increase the value that you feel.

You have always known that you were worthy and capable in your career, but having others see it too makes you feel absolutely unstoppable.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.