The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Reject Love During Mars In Gemini Starting, Saturday August 20, 2022

For three zodiac signs, this weekend brings an interesting turn of events: Mars in Gemini.

For three zodiac signs, they will reject love, outright. While that sounds highly dramatic, that's part of the Mars in Gemini plan; super dramatic events that change the perspective on life as we know it.

Yes, the drama builds and builds on this day, and we may come to a few conclusions about our lives that we were not expecting to find. Namely, that right now, at this point in our existence, we reject love ... and for good reasons.

Let's put it this way: right now, we're not in the mood for love or any of the side effects that love brings. We aren't up for considering another person's feelings, nor are we up for the heartbreak of losing them.

We don't want the drama of having to engage with a loved one's family, and we don't want to feel like it's our job to heal another person right now. If we feel like this, it's not because we are lacking in compassion; it's because we need time to figure out who we are and what we really want out of this life.

Transits like Mars in Gemini are good for this kind of personal upheaval but even better for standing one's ground and taking the time to figure it out.

What at first feels like confusion about love takes a sharp turn to the shutting out of love. This doesn't mean we cannot love; it simply means that we choose self-love at this point because that's what our hearts are telling us.

It's OK to say no to love. It's OK to reject ideas that we don't believe in. The time for love comes naturally and cannot be forced. We will follow our hearts during Mars in Gemini.

The three zodiac signs who reject love during Mars in Gemini starting Saturday, August 20, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've come to understand one thing in this life, Aries, and that's that you are the only one who will ever come through for you. This is a fact, and you are one with it. In this regard, you remove yourself from situations where you feel you are not in control, and 'love' is one of those conditions where, right now, you don't feel comfortable.

Because you are your own ruler, you choose to go with what your heart is telling you, and Mars in Gemini, most definitely tells you that it's better to reject love than to accept it.

The last thing you want in your life is love that demands or insists that you become someone or something you are not. You are incredibly loyal to yourself, and you don't need another person telling you what to do or how to feel. Not now. Maybe another day, but certainly not today.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Love is a wonderful thing and when you can make time for it, you will. As for now, you have no time and no place for it in your life. Right now, you reject love because it doesn't play a helpful role in your life at present. You see love as a threat at this point, and you know that if you give yourself over to it, you'll end up failing in all your other endeavors.

During Mars in Gemini, you realize that love, in all of its wondrous glory, has an ill effect on you; it takes you away from that which you really want to be involved.

You are a person who enjoys your hobbies, and when you want to dive into some craft or explore one of your many talents, you prefer to do it alone, and definitely not under the pressure of a loved one who demands you finish up by a certain time. This is the time of your life where you choose where your heart goes, and right now, you are the person in charge.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You feel very direct when it comes to love: it's fun...for someone else. Yes, you recognize all the beauty and experience that comes from being in a love affair, as you've been in many, or at least enough to know that at this point, during Mars in Gemini, you would prefer to be without love.

You've spent plenty of time being 'that person' who is single, while all of your partnered friends look down on you as if you're missing out on something. You see that all of your friends are lying to themselves as they continuously cover up for all the drama they go through with their partners, and all that mania is just not what you want in your life.

You've always been a solo flyer, and while you've swooped down to earth now and then for a love affair, you'd rather remain single and 'above it all.' You reject love, Sagittarius, because you equate love with being in prison.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.