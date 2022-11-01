The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have Great Horoscopes In November 2022

Which three zodiac signs will be the ones to receive great horoscopes this November?

November 2022 is about to provide nothing but hope, optimism, and excellent creative inspiration for certain signs of the Zodiac.

After the Winter Solstice, the end of the year tends to pull us in many ways astrologically; some of us feel sad and introspective. Just before the November eclipse arrives next week, the Moon grew closer to planet Earth making it easier to connect with our own peak emotions.

During this lunar spring tide, we feel happy to be winding things down, and then there are others, still, who see this time of the year as one for celebration on so many different levels.

First, we made it this far. After years of doubt and pandemic woes, after the political frenzy and the potential threat to all of life on Earth, we're still here, still creating, and still living our lives to the fullest.

This is the month where we pat ourselves on the back and thank ourselves for surviving it all. This is a great feat, and while we may not have chosen this method of survival, it certainly feels good to be alive. And we are grateful.

Right at the top of the month, we have more Scorpio energy than we could ever ask for, and it's going to do us a world of good.

This kind of energy puts things into perspective for us. We know who we can trust, and who we love...we know who our friends really are, and we feel so good that we are fortunate enough to have such good and true friends.

By the time Sagittarius season begins on November 22, we'll be so overjoyed by the little things that will hardly be able to contain our joy which comes just in time for the holidays. Yippee for us!

These three zodiac signs will have great horoscopes during the month of November 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are nothing but powerful this month, Leo. You have made an executive decision to rid yourself of negative energy this month so that you can concentrate on what you do best: create. You are a creative powerhouse, and now that you have decided to step out of your own way, you are more than ready to let it shine, shine, shine.

Get ready to wow your people with your artistry; you do what you do better than anyone else, and you always mean to impress.

It's just more fun for you when there are others around to enjoy your work, and you'll find that you'll be swamped — in a good way — with friends and family during this time.

You might even dabble in something you've never done before, something creative, like...extreme cheffing, or building a castle made of sugar. Your feelings of confidence have lightened your demeanor, and guess what? You love the feeling.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If you give yourself over to thoughts of what went on this year, you'll end up laying in bed, stuffing your face with junk food, and so, with that in mind, you won't be spending too much time thinking about this year. Instead, you'll be in a state of total acceptance. The year had its ups and downs.

You saw betrayal and ignorance; you didn't always do the right thing, but...that was then and this is now, and you are all about the NOW. November brings a strange kind of hope into your life, and you are cherishing it to pieces.

Acceptance looks mighty good on you, Virgo, and your attitude will not only be noticed by your loved ones but will also be appreciated.

Because you seem so 'cool' and easygoing during the month of November, you'll see that there are people in your life that want to show you how much you mean to them. You are now everyone's hero, and that feels dang good!

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Great month? Bring it. You are all there for the greatness that is November. With Sagittarius Sun coming up soon enough, you'll be so in your own element that it might be hard to reach you.

And that's OK because you are at your finest when you're alone and able to throw yourself into a creative project..or twenty.

You are not one to take on depression at this point of the year; after all, it's birthday season, and whether you're a November or a December Sagittarius, you'll be on a creative tear that will knock your own socks off. So, go for it. Be yourself and wow the mob. What you bring is not just quality, but a necessity.

You are part of what makes the cold, harsh world a bearable place. We need the artists to make our stay on the planet a beautiful one, and during November of '22, you will definitely be donating your portion of goodness. Rock on, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.