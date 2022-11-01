The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On November 2, 2022

Today is a lucky day for three zodiac signs, and three signs out of the twelve will be luckiest in love on November 2, 2022.

There's something very special about starting the new month with a transit like the Moon in Pisces for three zodiac signs.

The month of November demands a romantic kind of beginning, as this is the type of transit that brings about peace of mind as well as creativity and togetherness.

Nice start for a potentially nerve-wracking month, isn't it? And for lovers? Cake, baby. Wednesday is a lucky day in love. Thank you, Moon, in Pisces.

It's not as if we're going to be delivered a package that contains peace and sweetness, but let's just put it this way: nothing is going to prevent our sweetness from flowing today.

Kind words will get you everything, and there is no one you'd rather be kind to than the person you are in a romantic relationship with.

Today is the day when you finesse your words and surprise someone special with your intentions.

The moods are good all around, and thanks to the Moon in Pisces, we are just as open to receiving goodness as we are to bringing it.

The luck that comes to us comes in the form of hugs and kisses.

Pisces energy wants warmth, physical contact, and tight embraces.

This is what the lucky ones will receive today.

And as it goes with love, one thing leads to another, so don't be surprised if somehow your already good love affair gets even better.

It certainly has the potential for growth on this day, November 2, 2022.

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on November 2, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today will have your zodiac sign waking up refreshed as if you've just come back from a long trip. Today, with the Moon in Pisces, you don't even question why you're feeling so good, you just go with it.

This could bring out the touchy-feely person inside you, the one who wants to grab your partner for a quick smooch and a few words of love and kindness.

Nothing threatens your peace today, and that's not always the case with you.

So, when you recognize a good day you stick with it, and you honor it, as you should. Life is good, Leo, and you happen to be with a romantic partner who loves you and...tolerates your moods.

You might even take time today to show your person how much you appreciate them for all they put up with you. You're not so bad...you're just demanding.

Fortunately, the only thing you'll be demanding today is for the sweet feeling to continue on and on.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your zodiac sign is getting along so well with the person you are romantically involved with that the two of you might, on this day, decide to do something BIG together.

Today is the kind of day, thanks to the influence of the Moon in Pisces, where creative ideas rule and getting one's hands dirty is the entire point.

You are with someone who is creative; possibly as creative as you are. It's one of the attractions that you have for this person, as you aren't into people who can't grasp art or progress.

You and your partner are very susceptible to Pisces energy, and this may launch the two of you into doing something extraordinary. There is no goal, however, no success to achieve or kudos to be awarded.

This is purely for the fun of it. That's what the Pisces Moon brings: fun. The lightness of being, ease of existence, and...fun.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You and your loved one will get to enjoy a very lucky day today, because you've finally come to that place in your relationship where you aren't tearing at each other, trying to change the other one.

During the Moon in Pisces, things like aggression or violence are nullified; you have no dramatic thoughts in your mind, and you are certainly not up for conflict.

You feel so at peace with this day that you might even consider yourself to be saintly!

This astrological transit may also push the two of you into doing something simple and fun together, like preparing a delicious meal — something you can both enjoy later on.

What's great about this day is that it lasts the whole day, and while that may sound obvious, you rarely get a solid 24-hour slot for feeling mighty fine and hopelessly in love. Good for you, Scorpio. Enjoy your lucky love day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.