The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Party During The Moon Trine Mars On November 2, 2022

Which three zodiac signs want to party on November 2, 2022?

You know who you are, and with the Moon trine Mars in the sky on Wednesday, you'll be raising your hand in response.

You want to party and nothing is going to keep you from having a blast of a good time — today.

It's on, oh yes, It's on, and not only that, for those of us who will be dancing to the rhythm of Moon trine Mars, we'll find the right place to be to support our need for the party, the people, the music and the excitement.

Hey, it's that time of the year and it's only natural to want to let down our hair and shake off the tension that accompanies our daily life.

Not everyone is up for this challenge, and that's fine — they can stay at home. But we are alive and well and the karaoke beckons. Shall we? After you, my dear.

So, whether we want to drown our sorrows amidst the happy smiles of groovy people, or we simply want to get together with friends for the sole purpose of just enjoying life, the time is right.

During the Moon trine Mars, we want to party. We want to sing, dance, imbibe, love life, and just enjoy it all.

"Forget your troubles, c'mon, get happy!" "Don't worry, be happy!" It's time to bring music into our lives, and today is one heckuva good day to start that puppy up. Boogie on, reggae woman, we'll be seeing you on the dance floor.

The three zodiac signs who want to party during the Moon trine Mars on November 2, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've got nothing bogging you down, and that's just fine and dandy by you. On this day, November 2, during Moon trine Mars, you'll want to parlay that freewheeling attitude of yours into something a little more fun than just sitting around feeling good about things.

Today has you feeling like a pure party animal, and in a way, you need this kind of escape. You just want to do something wild and free, and you don't want to have to be held culpable for it; you just want to dance. (And make romance.)

You aren't looking for friends, and you don't need a lover to complete you; you want fun, freedom, expression, personal glee...all the stuff you can't find at your job. You want to escape and nothing brings out the party animal in you like Moon trine Mars. Seize the day, Gemini, or...Carpe Noctem!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Nobody's going to have to break your arm to get you to come out and play today, Virgo. You are there before they even think about it, and if you think about it, this is your jam, fully. Partying, having fun with friends...that's the stuff you live for.

You feel that your life is so stressed out that you deserve the downtime you give yourself, and during Moon trine Mars, on November 2, you'll demand a stress-free zone to let your hair down in. You don't want to be held back by inhibitions, nor do you want to care about what you do.

You just want some unadulterated fun, your way, and your way happens to be very appealing to your buddies, who will easily clamor on board with the party that is made to happen, thanks to you, Virgo. You are the rockstar today.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If you could have your way, you'd be the star of the show; you love a good crowd but you're less inclined to be a part of the crowd. Your gig is all about performing in front of them.

You can reel 'em in with the big boys, that's for sure, and during Moon trine Mars, if you are a performer, you'll have yourself the perfect audience, and they will be partying heartily when you show them what it's all about.

Even if you're not the stage type, you feel a deep need to be the center of attention, and you'll fall in love with the idea of just going out with friends for a night on the town, where everyone around you loves you and finds you delightful. Sounds like a fantasy? It isn't.

It's tonight's itinerary. And if you like to look good, then spare no expense on fashion. You are meant to wow the world on this day, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.