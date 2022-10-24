The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 25, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The year is almost over, and collectively we are ready to turn the page that is called 2022 and hit the reset button with a New Moon.

Whenever the end of a chapter is near, the time becomes one of introspection.

There are things that worked and stuff that didn't, and we've learned from each and every experience.

There are areas of life we would like to shut the door on and new horizons we want to pursue.

On Tuesday, we can begin to wish for what we want to bring into our lives as the start of Scorpio season is punctuated by a New Moon eclipse in Scorpio.

Scorpio rules the Death tarot card representing themes of death, rebirth, and secrecy, which fits well with this intensified New Moon event.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Today is going to be a great day for you, Aries.

Come rain or shine, everything that happens will not only be part of a greater purpose in your life but help you to see things in a whole new light.

You are going to be amazed by how incredible today is for you because it sets the foundation for a better and brighter future.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You learn something about yourself today as you face life's challenges head-on

As you search for solutions to complex problems, you may be surprised to discover how amazingly resourceful and talented you are deep down inside.

It will be an incredible feeling when you learn that you can do more than you ever dreamed!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

You are in love, Gemini, and this provides you with deep patience and understanding for the person you want to share your life with.

You see this person and want to understand their ups and their downs. Even their quirks are precious and you treasure every moment you spend together.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength

One thing you've learned that you need to be in life is tough. When situations push at you hard your skin gets thicker and you start to push back.

You have learned to be a master at endurance. Even on days when you feel down and out, you don't let that get to you. You resist feeling defeated and push yourself through.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Being a discerning person is more than just sensing things, it also means that you recognize when your spirit is picking up a vibe from others or a situation.

You have been gifted a unique and special talent. Sometimes you second-guess yourself, but today, pay attention and trust your heart.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

All the love you could hope for is around the corner, Virgo. All the care and concern you've longed for are about to manifest in your romantic life.

If you're already in a relationship, you may see your partner making an effort to get to know you more intimately in ways that they had not for some time.

If you're single, make plans to go out and be social as people will be drawn to your charm and charismatic personality.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Your partner may be keeping their feelings to themselves out of fear that they will hurt your heart if they tell you that they aren't as happy as they would like to be.

Signs that your relationship needs better communication can be showing up. Your partner may have wandering eyes or enjoy the attention of someone else a bit more than they know they should. So, it's time to check in to see where your relationship stands.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

An argument may flare up today over a subject you feel passionate about. It may hurt your heart to know that you and a friend do not see eye-to-eye.

It can even rock your sense of trust and safety within the relationship; however, it's always nice to have a healthy debate. Consider this moment an opportunity to become better communicators with one another.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

When the timing is right to start a new journey you will know. People will try to hold you back because they aren't ready to see you outgrow the relationship.

But if this is the right path for you to take, eventually they will become supportive and love you just the same.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

In so many ways you design your own luck through hard work and life purpose. You find your opportunities by being in the right place at the right time. You may not always feel fortunate, but you will see how things can change for you in an instant.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You are headed to the top of your career, Aquarius. You are making good decisions and showing others how amazingly talented you can be. You are unafraid to be bold and ambitious. Things happen for people like you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

A sudden problem may have been unexpected, and now you need to figure out on your own what you will do to resolve the conflict.

Don't worry if you do not have all the answers right away. Focus on what you can do at this moment and work from there.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.