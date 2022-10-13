The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 14, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Friday, October 14, 2022.

We still experience the advantages and disadvantages of the Sun in Libra.

When the Sun is in Libra we experience lots of ups and downs until Libra season is over.

The Moon spends one more day in Gemini on October 14.

Gemini in the Magician tarot card hinting that we will need to use our skills to solve a problem at this time.

This is so useful to our relationships today because in numerology today is a Life Path 3, the Communicator.

When we share our thoughts and feelings within the context of our relationships, different personalities can foster conflict, but when you and the other person work together, things find a way of working themselves out.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

The Lovers tarot card reveals you are struggling with a divided heart. You love one thing but feel drawn to another.

Even during moments of happiness, this can happen. It's natural to be curious about what you may miss out on if you focus on one thing only. Knowing this about yourself can help you to make a wise choice.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

When life is complicated, you may long to be free of problems and search for independence.

Problems don't typically go away if you avoid them, Taurus. However, some situations require you to work through your conflicts. Think of your position as a type of opportunity to grow.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

You want everything to fall into place, Gemini, so when you are organizing and getting things in order, you may wonder if you are doing everything right.

Give yourself a little bit of credit, Gemini! You're doing a job that will turn out great once it is done.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

You may work up the corporate ladder after missing out on an opportunity.

Luck can take a turn for the better, Leo. Don't give up on your dreams because the road is long. Stay the course. Hang in there.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

When things are moving forward and becoming super creative, it's hard to know where things will go.

The best thing to do is to listen to your heart. Inside your soul, you will know what you need to hear. Your inner voice will speak loud and clear.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

You are no longer unaware of the crush a person has on you. Their desire and adoration for your fantastic personality have been communicated clearly.

The questions and doubts have been removed. Now, it's time to say if you feel the same way or prefer to stay just friends.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You are going to need to exercise a lot of patience, Scorpio. This is because you have a lot of things going on all at the same time.

When life moves at such a fast pace, it's hard not to become overwhelmed. Of course, you could run in the other direction, but you'll miss out on the miracle this life stage will bring you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

You set a boundary and made it clear. You have stepped into your power and know what you will not tolerate.

Setting boundaries has given you a sense of control over your life; if you do it, you will not want to give up for any reason.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Your inner thought-life is alive and well. You have so much insight that it fuels your intuition in an inexplainable way.

You are learning so much about yourself and others. So, share your wisdom with others when you can.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Even you with all your courage and confidence know that insecurity can creep up in the best of us, so when it happens to you, it's a process.

These are the moments where you get to see the work left to do in your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Emotions are like waves you need to ride, and when they surge can be overwhelming.

You learn to enjoy the highs and lows, Pisces. Your feelings help you see where you are and want to be.

