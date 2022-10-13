The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Their True Love During The Sun Trine Moon On October 14, 2022

When we are graced with a cosmic transit such as the Sun trine Moon, we are given a chance to see things with 'our good eyes' so to speak.

This transit is pure positivity and as we've all come to know, if we feel good about life, we attract to us what is good in life.

That's today, for you. A good day, shared by all. And yet, there are stand-out situations that elevate this day to a whole new level.

Let's look at love, for instance, and the effect of the Sun trine Moon on our love lives.

This is the day when our clear vision points us in the right direction for love and romance. We have the ability, today, to find ourselves the right match, the perfect person to fall in love with, and become one with.

If love is what we want, then love is what we'll get today. Let's keep in mind that the Sun trine Moon is a positive influence, but its main purpose is to manifest that which is most powerful and important to us out of the fantasies and desires that have accumulated in our minds.

Today we may find our true love, and whatever that means to whoever finds it, it will be good, promising, and hopeful.

We may not realize that this is the one we've been waiting for, but we'll catch a few hints here or there that will let us know that our search may, indeed, be at an end.

It's nice to find someone special to enrich our lives, and during the Sun trine Moon, it's easy because we don't get in our own way. We clear the path so that love can march on in.

The three zodiac signs who find their true love during the Sun trine Moon on October 14, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There's going to be someone that you'll meet today that will give you the distinct impression of what you've been waiting for all your life. Could it possibly be? Could this person be your true love?

Well, you've had 'true' loves before and so your sense of what constitutes 'true' has been somewhat warped by experience but that's the thing with you, Gemini, you're always ready to give it one more chance.

You are fortunate as you have the Sun trine Moon guiding you on your path, and it seems that on this day, October 14, you'll be in the right place at the right time to meet someone altogether new and special.

Do you dare risk it? Do you dare invest another moment of your precious time into a person you hardly know? Of course, you do, because you are alive and you want to experience all the goodness the universe has to offer.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You stand to do very well during the Sun trine Moon, as you are both ready to release whatever it is that has held you back to make room for the new. You might not have expected the 'new' to revolve around love and relationships, but here you are, and you're about to meet someone who is going to change your perception of what your future might look like.

You weren't looking for love, but it seems that love was definitely looking for you, and so it is suggested that on this day, October 14, during the Sun trine Moon, you keep those eyes open.

There is someone in your life — you already know them, but it isn't until today that you start to see them 'that way.' Here's a potential romantic partner, right in front of your eyes, and one of the reasons you hadn't noticed them until now is because...they are the right person. Now, you can finally see it.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You make a pretty big stink about not wanting to get too deep into an affair with anyone, and while this may be about self-protection, you're still adamant about not committing. You don't want to be hurt down the road, and unfortunately, you've come to think that love equals pain, so...why bother with it? If only it were that easy, Aquarius!

During the Sun trine Moon, you'll be pleasantly surprised to find yourself in the position of wanting more out of the relationship you are presently in what you didn't count on is happening, and you aren't about to protest.

You're falling in love and you're just about ready to forfeit your old ways of thinking to take a chance on this new love. The vibe is good; you have no fear. If there's pain ahead, then 'welcome to Earth.' It happens, and somehow, it's worth it. Love does that.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.