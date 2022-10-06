Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for October 10 - 16, 2022 is here with astrology predictions for life, career, and relationships.

This are starting to become even more intense as we move closer to the great eclipse that will take place in Scorpio toward the end of the month. This week begins to lay the foundation of what we need to be made aware of in our own lives. With several planets still retrograde, each zodiac sign has an opportunity to reflect, review, and revise.

Alright, what is in store for each zodiac sign during the week of October 10?

The Sun continues to transit the zodiac sign of Libra bringing our collective attention to matters related to love, relationships, balance, and harmony. Libra is Cardinal energy that pushes us to fight for what we want when things are not going to plan, and that lays a firm foundation for intensity when the Moon is in Aries.

In fact, this week we have a booming, aggressive start with our first Full Moon in Aries taking place on October 9, 2022.

This Full Moon will take us on an emotional roller coaster ride. It's going to be up to us to steer this beast onto the right track, as things could easily slip into madness and chaos if we don't watch out.

We'll be happy to easily morph that energy into calm balance as the Moon rushes into the zodiac sign of Taurus on October 10. Moon in Taurus comes to our rescue, with Mercury in Libra at its side. So, early frenzy and easy transition to calm...right at the top. Not bad.

The week presses on and delivers to us the influence of Mercury's opposition to Jupiter retrograde in Aries, which may have us explaining to the people in our lives what we have in store for the future.

The second week of October is big on creative flow and new ideas — Jupiter's benevolent energy ensures that we think big and get started on new projects.

Venus trine Saturn in Aquarius, by week's end, may push us towards laziness, and though the idea of dropping everything may be tempting, we will still need to tend to everything that requires our presence.

In fact, there's a lot of Saturn influence going on this week, and that's not even a great thing to experience. The Saturn energy is part of why we're going to want to just 'get up and leave'.

It's just too frustrating to have to 'fight the system' or 'stand up to authority.'

This is the kind of week where we have to watch our rebellion as sometimes we end up doing ourselves a disservice, rather than a favor.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for October 10 - 16, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Mars continues in Gemini, your sector of communication. You'll be bringing good news to someone who desperately needs it this week, and you'll be happy to do so. You've wanted to be more involved in this person's life and you honestly think you can do a good job by being their helper.

You have much to offer this week, and you'll be put to the test, for sure. Don't be surprised if you are asked to assist someone during the week, with a job that could end up extending its stay. This could be a very advantageous week for you, financially.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Once the Moon enters your sign, your house of personal development and identity, you'll spend most of this week feeling relaxed and easy-going, as the things that demand your time and attention also happen to be things you like being involved with.

Mars in your house of personal property may have you wanting more than usual. You will get to act on some creative impulses during the week, which will end up opening up the doors to a new opportunity for you.

You might end up being very excited about just how easy this new set of opportunities is for you, and this will give you much hope for future projects.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Now that Mercury has stationed direct, it's back to the grind, once again, and while there's a part of you that really enjoys good, hard work, you're also starting to feel a little tired from all the hassle and hustle.

You're not working alone, so you'll have to deal with the run-ins from other people, and it seems that many of them have problems and issues that have nothing to do with you, and yet, you'll be the 'fixer' who needs to come by and right the wrongs of the week. You'll be busy this week, Gemini.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Pluto retrograde has you rethinking some things related to your commitments and relationships. Something is going to get into your mind and it's going to inspire you to start saving every penny you have...for a rainy day.

You will catch on to a vibe this week, Cancer, that will have you looking out for yourself; you are not threatened, but you see that you may have to jump on an opportunity before it becomes too late. This week will have you in deep thought over what your next move will be.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There's just so much gloating you can do before the entire experience become redundant and dull, which means that this week brings you the knowledge that you need to move on, Leo.

You're great, you are successful and you know what you're doing...except, you're not doing it. Saturn retrograde in your house of commitments and partnerships week puts you right in touch with the urgency that you seem to be ignoring.

This week is your wake-up call and it's telling you to 'GET UP, NOW!' Time to move on.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's October and you're feeling witchy; you just want to get into costumes and wicked thoughts, just for the fun of it all. Mercury, your ruling planet will continue to square Mars in Gemini, bringing out your desire to try new things.

You are absolutely willing to do all that is needed on a mundane level, but you are not about to let go of the party, and that means that you'll probably dress up to go to work, or get together with like-minded friends to plan for whatever ghoulish fun you'll be having on Halloween night. It's coming! Be prepared!

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Sun continues to transit your zodiac sign, and while Venus, your ruling planet remains close by, your week is the best of the best, as all the unnecessary things of your life seem to find a way out of your life...making room for new experiences and fun times ahead.

You are content in money and in love during this week, as so many of the transits are shining down on your head. Expect good times, delicious dinners, and the promise of more nights out. You need this, Libra...time to give yourself a grand night out on the town.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You might as well be partying with Libra, this week, Scorpio because you have definitely won the 'fun' jackpot. Not only will you be having a grand old time, but you'll also be paying for it with the ton of money you'll be receiving very soon.

Pluto is approaching the degrees in Capricorn where it will station direct and revisit before the end of the year. This brings renewed insight to you as you have an opportunity to revise, learn, and change your mind about a particular situation.

You are not only rich, but you are happy and focused; you want only what's best and it seems that, for this week at least, you'll be getting everything you want.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week has you finally conquering something, and now that you see the end in sight, you feel relieved, happy, and lighter. With Jupiter retrograde in Aries, you are passionate, creative, and determined.

You might be completing a course, or ending a bad habit; the transits are on your side, Sagittarius, and this will give you the confidence to continue on with your positive path. You are not proud, but you are very, very happy to know that you've finally achieved this one status, and now, you never have to go backward, again.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

With the Sun and Jupiter in fellow cardinal signs, there's not a lot of 'fun' action happening for you this week, but that's perfectly alright with you. Fun wasn't on your schedule, but growth and making money certainly were.

That's where you excel during this week...in finances. And you're not only making money for yourself, but others stand to benefit from your strategies, so much so, that you'll probably never be without a job again because of it.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Saturn will square Uranus bringing an unexpected surprise your way. With a beautiful trine to Mars and the Sun, an authority figure or financial decision involving a loan or a possible raise is near completion.

The wait is over. The news that you've been waiting on for what feels like forever is now over; the good news is here, and it is in your favor, all the way. This could be news on a settlement or a legal matter that ends up handing money over to you.

Understand that this is your fate, your karma, but not necessarily something you should flaunt; be humble with your winnings, as all things are subject to the laws of the universe, meaning, you can lose it all just as easily.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You will spend this week happily unthreatened by your job and totally wrapped up in one of the tasks given to you. This week is about work, about doing one's job well, and about enjoying the benefits and perks of a job that lets you buy yourself.

Jupiter retrograde is moving toward Part of Fortune in Aries, and this brings a fated event to your life.

You will get to be one of those people, this week, who says, "I love my job." And when you love your job, there's no such thing as 'work.' Enjoy it all this week, Pisces. Sounds like a good week is coming, indeed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.