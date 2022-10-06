Welcome to the weekly card tarot horoscope reading for all signs of the zodiac for October 10 - 16, 2022.

Wow, looks like we're being bombarded with reversed tarot cards during this particular reading.

While that doesn't always imply 'great things to come' it certainly does make our readings more complex and interesting.

We've got lots of reversed Major Arcana cards telling our stories this week, along with a few 'cautionary' tales to follow.

This is also a good week to show us how one wrong move could be the end of something as we know it.

We are all subject to a strange kind of laziness this week. For some, that might sound like fun, but there's a destructive aspect to this and we need to balance ourselves. Just because we're tired doesn't mean we get to call it 'Vacation!'

We still need to tend to our chores and responsibilities, though it may feel tempting to just knock it all off, kick back and do absolutely nothing.

There is a theme that seems to be riding with us during the week and it's the one that teaches us that we need to take a deeper look at ourselves to reveal deeper truths.

We will also learn the lessons of discretion and the need for patience and quiet. Sometimes less really is best, and we may find that this week is the one where we search for the perfect balance.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for October 10 -16, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

This week's tarot horoscope may have you showing off or bragging in such a way that you actually reveal how neurotic and vulnerable you are about whatever it is you're showing off.

This tarot card represents false ego and the idea of hiding something you don't want anyone to find out about.

What may happen is that in your attempt to hide something about yourself, you may end up revealing so much more than you ever wanted to.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

During this week, you will take something the wrong way and you'll let yourself go all the way down with it. You will either feel threatened by jealousy, or by the nagging idea that you're not good enough.

If you spend too much time on this thought, you'll find more and more reasons to dislike yourself and that's what's going to be your Achilles heel this week. The more you look, the more you don't like.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

You'll be spending most of this week anticipating something dreadful, like a visitor in your area, a relative, or an old friend that you know is coming to town, though you really do NOT want to see them.

You feel like, as soon as this person gets a hold of you, or even sees you, that trouble will begin, and this card implies that you are probably right. This person does bring trouble for you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

You're just basically going to skip out on all of your responsibilities this week and opt in for pure laziness — the kind that ends up with you having to pay the price for 'sitting this one out.'

You think you can get away with shirking your responsibility this week, but all eyes are on you, and with this kind of scrutiny, the last thing you'll want to do is prove to the watchers that you are incapable of work. Don't risk it all just because you were hoping to sleep late.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

OK, things look really good for you this week, Leo, as it seems that whatever you've been up to recently, it's working in your favor.

That also means that you are the one who made it possible for you to get whatever opportunities are coming your way. You can pat yourself on the back for a job well done this week, as your previous actions have paved the way for success in the weeks to come.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Guess who's going to be spending way too much money this week, Virgo? Yep, that's right — you. Let's just put it this way: you're in the mood, and that might mean that you feel like your finances are being threatened, how do you personally deal with such a threat?

You spend more money. You aren't alone in this kind of reaction. You'll find loads of ways to drop cash this week, and even though it's not the best time to overspend, you'll sure have fun doing it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

As it says, the wheel of fortune is here and it is about to deliver great news and good fortune, to you, Libra. You've done something good and now, this week, you're about to reap the rewards of your concerted efforts.

You spun the wheel and your hard work helped to direct the flow of events to work in your favor. Expect money to come to you this week, as well as future opportunities in finance and gain.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

This is not the week to go after that person you have a crush, in fact, it would probably be best if you steered clear of love and romantic dealings altogether as things aren't really set up for your success in love, during this week.

This could be a good time for you to sit back and think about a better approach. If there is someone in your life who means something to you, this card is telling you to hold off for at least a week before you gush your true feelings for them.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

This week is going to have you showing your worst side, Sagittarius, meaning that, because you're going to be panicking over money, you'll also show the people in your life that you would just as soon toss them in the garbage rather than give up what you already have.

What this means is that, during the week, you will be very disrespectful, simply because you are secretly freaking out about money. It's as if you speak through fear only, and not out of rationale.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Not every week is super productive and successful for you, Capricorn, and this week shows that you have a rebel side to you as well. The only problem is that your rebellion is disadvantageous to you, and only you.

You may be stricken with extreme laziness this week, and if that happens, you won't be able to be moved. When you shut down, you really don't care who else or what else goes down with you. You have very little interest in being productive or creative during this week.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Through trial and effort, you will reach the success you have been going for, and it will feel great once you get it. However, know this, the 'trial and error' is real and that means that this week, you'll have to endure certain hardships.

You will get past these hardships, but it's like a test: you need to pass through this 'problem' in order to get to that 'success.' You will be OK, but you will be war-weary by the time you get to rest.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

You'll be working with or involved with a woman who isn't necessarily the right person to share certain information with.

You are being advised to trust less and observe more; this person can definitely help you to achieve your goals, but they are also holding on to their own interests, so don't be surprised if this person pulls a fast one on you. In other words, get what you can get out of this person 'wisdom-wise' and don't necessarily listen to them as if they were an authority.

