The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Refuse To Settle Down During Saturn In Aquarius On August 30, 2022

When was the last time you heard anyone say, "I can't wait to get into a relationship with someone I don't care about and settle down for life, with them." Probably never, right? Today brings us a tricky set of circumstances.

We have a few conflicting Saturn transits, one of them being Saturn in Aquarius, which taps into our need for freedom.

Unfortunately, the Saturn part of that demands conformity while the Aquarius side wants independence and wackiness. Hello, conflict and mental rebellion.

By nature, Aquarius in Saturn is the bringing together of two titanic ideologies, both of which stand in opposition to the other.

This means that, in love, today will be the day where we either refuse to settle down, or we settle down and hate our lives for doing what we swore we'd never do. Your choice: do or die, it's up to you.

The advice here is to follow your heart, no matter what. "To thine own self be true."

Just because certain people refuse to settle down doesn't necessarily mean they can love, or that they don't want to love or be loved; in fact, the folks who refuse to settle down are, in a way, doing it for the person they love because they know themselves well enough to know that if they were 'forced' to settle down, they'd shrivel under the pressure and that would lead to passive-aggressive behavior and acting out.

We don't want to trap people into being with us, so if we happen to fall for someone who refuses to settle down, maybe we should just sit tight and see where life takes us, as it might be OK to not get our way every now and then.

Which three zodiac signs refuse to settle down during Aquarius in Saturn starting August 30, 2022?

Perhaps it is Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

While you certainly like to have a predictable romantic situation, the one thing you don't want is to have to commit to a lifelong romance. It's just not you. Yes, you love your order and precision, but you are not into being controlled by ANYONE. You are always the number one boss of you, and you don't want to lose your individuality by becoming a couple with someone who wants more than you have to offer.

Here's the thing with you, Capricorn; you will probably do exactly what you don't want to do because you'll somehow get roped into it, and you won't want to disappoint the other person. So, basically, you are the person who gets married and then despises the idea that you did such a thing, causing you to live your life resenting the person who loves you and had you commit to them in the first place. The real you is the person who stayed single, independent, and free.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've never really liked the idea of being chained down, and during Saturn in Aquarius, you like it even less. It's as if you are being tugged today, by life and by your romantic needs. You have someone in your life right now who knows exactly who you are and what you want, and until this day, they've pretty much backed off when it comes to things like 'settling down' or getting married.

Just the thought of it makes you nervous, but nothing is worse than being confronted by them with this idea, as if it's a new thing that you absolutely should get into. The answer is no. You are NOT into settling down and you don't care how novel an idea it is, mainly because it's not a new idea. It's an old idea, one that you rejected a long time ago, and try as Saturn in Aquarius may, you're not conceding to this one. Nope, nada, not doing it.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Everyone thinks that because you are sensitive and family-oriented that you naturally want to immediately get married and into the whole settling down thing. They'd be wrong. Yes, you love your family, and you'd be all for making one of your own — at your own time and pace.

There are no gray areas here, Pisces; you are independent and you don't just give up your life for anyone. While you may accept settling down as a thing someday, right now, during Saturn in Aquarius, you will reject the idea out cold.

You feel that your partner should already know this about you and that it's not your rejection of them, but your acceptance of your own independent nature. You want them to accept you, too, as you are, and there's a very good chance that they will, and that they are ladies. Truth gets you what you want, and good on you for being truthful.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.