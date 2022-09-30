Why You Keep Seeing Your Birthdate Everywhere

Do you ever feel like every time you stop to check the time, it’s 11:11 or 2:22? Have you thought about what these numbers could possibly mean and why they keep recurring?

In numerology, Angel Numbers are a sequence of numbers that repeat. When these numbers start showing up frequently in your life, the universe is sending divine and spiritual messages.

These subconscious messages provide guidance and hints about how to move about the world. They open your eyes to what is going on around you so you can act.

Angel Numbers can be seen anywhere — phone numbers, clocks, street numbers, addresses, license plates, or in books. Whether they are single-digit or double-digit numbers, your guardian angels are telling you something and it's essential to pay attention.

But what if the Angel Number you keep seeing is your birthdate? This is called your Birthday Number; it is one of your core numbers and symbolizes some type of unique power that you possess.

Angel Number Birthday Meaning

Number symbolism is important and is used to provide a guiding light through life. But birthday numerology is about more than the day you were born.

People have different talents and characteristics based on the day and their birth time. The spiritual meaning of your birthday gives you direction and helps to navigate life with ease.

Your Birthday Angel Number is special as it helps you identify your life purpose and what path is best suited for you. Knowing it can put you in alignment with your authentic self.

When your Angel Number Birthday keeps popping up over and over again, it means that you are moving forward in life, releasing karmic debt, and becoming whole.

If you start seeing these numbers at the end of a goal you have been chasing for some time, it suggests that closure is near and that you may soon begin a new adventure.

Conversely, your Angel Number Birthday could be an indication that you are stable and secure and ready to commit to long-term projects. You are sure of yourself and believe in your abilities.

Coming across your birth time frequently also lets you know that you need to revisit your birth chart and be more aware of what is happening in the world around you. Think of it as a wake-up call.

How to Calculate Your Birthday Number

Your birthday number calculation is quite simple. It's actually a process very similar to calculating your Life Path Number, which is the addition of the month, day and year you were born.

However, in order to calculate your Angel Number Birthday, all you need to know is the day you were born.

For instance, if you were born on February 17th, your Birthday Number would be 8 (1 + 7 = 8).

When considering the associated Angel Birthday Number, you would simply see patterns of the number 8 recurring in various areas of your life.

5 Reasons You Keep Seeing Your Birthday Number

On a spiritual level, your Birthday Number, Life Path Number, and other core numbers are at the heart of who you are. There are important messages you can receive by getting a numerology reading, but seeing your Birthday Number has its own meaning.

1. It’s time to move on with your life.

Seeing your Birthday Number more than usual can mean that you have been stuck in a holding pattern, and need to let go and move forward. You should seek closure to ongoing problems and let them go. Then, you can have a fresh start in life.

2. You are experiencing success.

Your Birthday Number can represent the end of long-term goals you have achieved. They show you that you have done the work, are successful, and should be proud of yourself.

3. Your angels are watching over you.

One of the most common meanings regarding the recurring sighting of your Birthday Number or Angel Numbers is that you are being protected and watched over by unseen divine spirits. You should feel safe and secure, and able to take risks.

4. You are going through a transformation.

If you are seeing your birth time frequently, it may represent completion or rebirth. This means you are closing one door and opening another.

5. Trust the universe.

The reappearance of your birth time is the universe reminding you to trust the process. Everything happens for a reason, and even in the most stressful of circumstances, you are taking the necessary steps to get to exactly where you belong.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle, entertainment and news, and self-focused content, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.