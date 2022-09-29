Seems like this week's card display has a line of commonality running through it, and all the signs of the Zodiac will be receiving similar lessons.

This week looks like it's focused heavily on the present; we're not that concerned with the people of our past, nor are we getting over old wounds.

This week has us paying attention to the NOW and dealing with it accordingly.

We're looking at how we deal with our personal relationships this week, in terms of both friendship and romance.

There's an awful lot of strength in this week's reading, which tells us that we've all crossed over a hurdle of sorts; we're not ready to live our lives.

There's something very promising about this week and it will inspire us to honor the day and prepare for tomorrow.

Many of us will get a good taste of success during this week, even if it comes the hard way. Debt will be tackled and discretion will be maintained when it comes to spending and finance.

It's now time to take the Autumn seriously and get down to business. This week has us taking our own lives seriously...but not without a certain degree of humor intact.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot card reading for October 3 - 9, 2022 is as follows:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

This card is pretty much an obvious read and when a powerful sign like Aries receives it, The Hermit means well-needed time alone spent with a purpose.

There is something that you don't want to leap into this week, and you will demand some private time to figure out your next move.

You are not someone who can be budged or provoked, and you will find that this week has you claiming time to yourself for the purpose of thinking things out, and not letting anyone rush you.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

This card brings both revelation and joy to your life, Taurus, as The Sun, in this case, is the power of goodness.

You are an optimistic person who would love nothing more than to know that 'everything is going to work out OK.' You will bring good-natured conversation and you will be a friend who is patient enough to listen.

What you give this week comes back to you. You are sweet and generous, and your efforts at being a good person will be noticed and appreciated this week.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

While nothing stands to fall apart for you this week, you will have to deal with everything that could possibly get in the way of success, however.

That means that you may find yourself in the middle of someone else's argument, or you may be the one 'peacekeeper' in the bunch who has the power to calm everyone down and put things back into order.

Oddly enough, you do have the gift of being orderly when you want to be, and this week will give you plenty of opportunities to be the monitor referee. You will be holding things together this week, Gemini.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

This week may feel a little stagnant to you, as it seems you've just completed something major and now you don't know what to do with your time.

You've been so used to working on this one thing and now that it's over, you may end up spending a lot of time just thinking about what you've accomplished.

It may make you feel antsy or aggravated, simply because you're used to a higher level of activity.

Take this time to figure out your next move, and don't worry about filling up every single second of your life with 'action.'

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

For the sake of what you believe in, you will suffer the blows of others who simply do not want to hear what you have to say.

When you stand up for something, Leo, you are fierce and devoted...sometimes; however, the things you stand up for are things that no one else wants anything to do with.

During this week, you'll feel the lack of support and it will hurt. Still in all, nothing will deter you and you will remain firm in your belief.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today from trusted Keen psychic advisors. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Never a pretty card, but still, one with great meaning for you, Virgo, the Ten of Swords reversed is here to let you know that it's time to move on.

You've spent way too much time feeling the pain of some decision and honestly, you've had enough. It's time to let go of this painful past and begin the process of healing.

This week brings you the perspective that lets you know that you can take just so much before you call it quits; it's time to move on now, Virgo.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You may not be getting what you want due to righteous maneuvers, but whether or not you are working 'on the books' or not, you are still going to spend this week feeling a sort of victory.

It seems that you have way more than you thought you had, in terms of success and money...you may not have come by this 'dharmically' but still, there you are, rolling in the moolah. Watch your back and don't gloat too much; karma is always right there, around the corner.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

You've never been one to withhold your feelings, no matter who you are speaking with, and this card in its reversed state implies that you might just get into a heated argument with a beloved friend this week.

There is no sign of falling apart, but there will be issues that may come up that could lead things in a heated direction. You want to be right, and so do they, and it seems neither of you is willing to give in. Perhaps this is just the way it goes in friendships with you. You'll be OK.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

It's one of those 'down' weeks for you, in terms of finance, Sagittarius. Things are OK and nothing tragic is headed your way, but you will be smart to watch your spending this week, as you know you've already taken yourself way too far into debt and you don't want it to get any worse.

Take it easy on the ridiculous expenditures this week; you do NOT need that unnecessary item on amazon.com. Leave it alone, save your money, and continue to work hard so that you can save up.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

If you look for the love of a certain family member this week, you may fall flat on your face for your efforts. You may feel particularly needy during this week, Capricorn. You don't need much which is why the specifics of your needs should be easy enough to go after.

Unfortunately, there's a rejection waiting for you, and it comes at a most untimely moment. You will go to someone you know for comfort and acceptance, and find that they are not available to you in that manner. Big drag.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You will be driving yourself crazy this week, Aquarius, in so much as you finally feel free enough to take charge of your life, and yet, all this freedom is getting to your head.

This card in its reversed state tends to mean you will be feeling overwhelmed by choices; there's so much you can do, and while that's a great thing, having too many choices tends to bog your brain down. Be happy that you are free enough to have so many choices and don't worry too much about nailing anything down, permanently.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

You can feel good about yourself this week as it seems you've put in so much effort towards creating something of beauty, and you've succeeded.

What troubles you this week is what to do with all of it because you always feel very ambitious and in your world, you feel like if you create something, there should be a place for it.

This week brings confusion as well as acceptance of the pace of things. Things may be going at a slower pace than you are used to, but it's going to work in your favor in the long run.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.