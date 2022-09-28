What It Means If You Have The Rare 'Grand Cross' In Your Natal Chart

The Grand Cross, or Grand Square, is one of the rarest natal chart aspects in astrology.

A Grand Cross happens when there are four personal planets separated by 90 degrees on the birth chart, forming a square shape and cross in the birth chart. Each of the four elements of astrology is represented in this cross with all signs sharing the same modality (cardinal, fixed, or mutable). These planets will either be in the Angular, Cadent, or Succedent Houses.

Effects of the Grand Cross in astrology

When a Grand Cross is in a natal chart, the energy is conflicting because it is represented by the tense and oppositional square aspect. While trines and sextiles bring positive or more focused energy, squares and oppositions between two or more planets can create a difficult time for the native.

This is why the Grand Cross can bring challenging energy since it can cause a lot of frustration when trying to accomplish things.

People that experience this in their charts need to learn more patience and perseverance because getting what they want may seem tougher for them at first. However, with a lot of hard work and planning, they can overcome and become successful.

3 types of Grand Crosses

1. Cardinal Cross

The Cardinal Cross, the most powerful and challenging Grand Crosses, is created when the planets are in the Cardinal signs of Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn.

The native with a Cardinal Grand Cross can start something and complete it. They have a strong sense of dedication and their work ethic is unmatched. Because they are aware that it takes patience to get things done, they will be used to focusing and crafting plans to allow them to get to where they desire.

Those with this placement are unstoppable and will be fiercely dedicated to accomplishing what they set their mind to, especially if they have multiple planets in these signs.

Aries impulsively likes to start a task and the patience of Capricorn will allow them to see it through to fruition. Libra can set the tone for their vision and Cancer can provide them with a solid foundation.

The native with a Cardinal Cross sees their limits but is not afraid of stopping or slowing down. They do not leap because they are tied down by Saturn’s discipline and the Moon’s patient observing nature. While they do have the fighting spirit of Aries, the Libra energy can allow them to bring about peace when it is needed.

As long as they understand the value of going slow and focusing on one task at a time, they can accomplish many things with determination and passion.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

2. Fixed Cross

The Fixed Cross represents the Fixed signs of Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius squaring or opposing one another. Fixed in nature, this is one of the most stubborn aspects.

Getting those with this aspect to change their mind is not easy, so a challenge for those with a Fixed Cross in the birth chart is that they will be hard to appease. They need to learn to be more adaptable and incorporate the meaning of being “flexible” into their day-to-day lives.

Taurus and Scorpio can be very connected to their roots and the past, so if a recurring pattern appears in the present, they can have a hard time moving forward and closing those old chapters.

Leo and Aquarius, on the other hand, can be more present and future-oriented. Although they have many similarities to Scorpio and Taurus, they will be more willing to break away from the grip of the past if it allows them to flourish.

While those with this placement might find it challenging to disconnect from the past, they will still be open to seeing what lies ahead. Evolving and moving on from the past will free them enough to focus on a healthier future. Forgiveness, healing, and letting go will allow them to embrace Leo's vibrant energy and Aquarius’ rebelliousness.

3. Mutable Cross

The Mutable Cross is fueled by the Mutable Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces zodiac signs.

With all of this Mutable energy, they can feel like they are being pulled in too many directions. However, like everyone with a Grand Cross, they have to learn to channel their energy into becoming efficient and practicing patience.

Those with a Mutable Cross can be visionaries and are filled with wonderful ideas but they might not be motivated to pursue them if they have too many Pisces placements in their chart. The pioneering spirit of Sagittarius and the curiosity of Gemini will get them aligned with what they want. Pisces brings a dreamer-type quality but with Virgo in the mix, they can anchor their imagination and make those visions into a reality. Once they complete their work they will receive fruitful blessings.

Finding a centered and focused energy can be challenging for the Mutable Cross native. Once they learn to trust the process and not criticize themselves, they will be able to have the confident side of a Sagittarius and have more faith in themselves like Pisces. Balancing the curiosity of the Gemini with the discipline of Virgo can help the native be successful in whatever they envision.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.