The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Rethink Their Friendships During Mercury In Libra Starting September 23, 2022

Sometimes we need to let go of the people in our lives, and by the time we recognize that the moment is on us, it's already too late.

We don't want to see our friendships go sour, and we get little hints here and there that they may be on their way out, and yet, we still hold out hope that this degeneration isn't really happening.

And then, it happens, and we start to really rethink our friendships. We get a taste of the full-on 'sour' that we suspected. The truth is that friendships...like romances...are made of people, and people are flawed.

So, what's happening to make three zodiac signs rethink their friendships during Mercury in Libra, starting September 23, 2022?

During Mercury retrograde in Libra, we may be feeling a little more analytical than usual about relationships.

This is because we're in the middle of a transit called Mercury in Libra.

What this means to us is that if we feel there's something wrong with our lives, we don't just ignore it or push it aside; we want to analyze the reasons why things aren't going right.

While this day may bring about the realization that we have to let someone in our life go, we also know that this day has been a long time in the making.

Toxic friends haven't always been toxic; if they were, they wouldn't be in our lives. So, something went wrong for them, somewhere along the way.

This is part of our analysis. We put two and two together and we come up with a reason as to why this person has become such a poisonous force in our lives, and when we realize that this isn't going to stop...we take action.

And we do it to spare ourselves any further pain. Mercury in Libra allows us to see why we need to let this person go, as well as letting us see very clearly (and specifically) how they can no longer be a part of our lives.

These are the three zodiac signs who rethink their friendships during Mercury retrograde in Libra starting September 23, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are naturally self-protective, and sometimes a little too much so. You are often the person who ends a friendship on a whim; if you pick up on the smallest of wrong actions on the part of the friend, you have very little problem erasing them from your life, permanently.

While your actions may seem a little precipitous or unfair, you are still able to separate the bad friends from the very bad ones, and today, you will absolutely be able to pinpoint someone in your life who gets to claim the Toxic Award.

There's someone in your life that you need to be rid of; you know it, they don't know it, and if they get to waste another moment of your life, it will be on you. During Mercury in Libra, you are able to figure this out very quickly, and so, once again, your ability to ditch people will go into effect.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

After much thought, you've come to realize that one of your friends is what we call a 'fair weather friend' meaning, they're only there when they need you. There have been times recently where you've actually needed them; you gave a lot to this person and it angers you when they suddenly have no room for you, or they outright ignore you, as they are doing now.

Mercury in Libra brings out your analytical nature and it will make you understand that this person is not worth all the heart and soul you are pouring into them, because in the long run...they're only using you for companionship.

Now that you think about it, the conversations I had with this friend have only ever been about their lives, and rarely about your own. You are starting to see this friend as a user, a toxic individual who might also be a narcissist. It's time to let them go.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There are very few friendships who haven't been 'vetted' for toxicity, as you are virtually intolerant of poisonous people and have been for years. You do not feel like you are here on Earth to waste your time, or to give too much of your precious time away to individuals who cannot appreciate your desire for honesty, truth and peace.

During the transit of Mercury in Libra, you'll know exactly who must go, as you've known this for a while now.

You have one friend that you've been rethinking; they really aren't friends, are they? You've tried your hardest to see past their flaws, but this person does the one thing that you just can't stand: they refuse to grow. This makes you crazy, and also lets you feel that you need to bolt away from them.

You will remove yourself from the friendship, calmly and without much explanation. You no longer have room in your life for babies and you are definitely not the babysitter.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.