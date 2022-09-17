The luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign is here for September 19 - 25, 2022, so mark your calendars.

Which day is going to be the luckiest for your zodiac sign?

This week rises with a flood of Libra energy during a time of significant retrogrades challenging you to reflect on things differently.

Libra energy is harmony, balance, and even justice.

It represents two ways or even two sides of thinking about something which carries within it an important meaning this week as your own perspective begins to shift.

The lucky opportunities that await you this week can only be found by going within.

Currently, with six retrograde planets in effect, this theme of internal focus and revelation is one that will carry within its dramatic effects on your life.

While some of the opportunities or changes may need to wait until planets begin to shift out of retrograde which is next week, there are still plenty of moments to take advantage of this week that can usher in greater abundance and joy.

The biggest thing to remember is that just because you have always seen things one way does not mean that another does not exist.

By letting yourself learn something new and see things from a unique perspective you just may find it ends up changing your entire life.

The luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign starting September 19 – September 25, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, September 21st

Retrograde Jupiter in Aries unites with retrograde Saturn in Aquarius today bringing awareness and internal motivation to make changes within your life.

Together when not in retrograde these planets point out what is not working in your life, however, because they are retrograde it means that the answers you have been seeking will be found today.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, September 19th

Sun in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn which activates the part of your life that actually governs your luck. In this, it points to taking action to better express your own authenticity which will then bring about more lucky opportunities in your life.

It is a lesson from the universe that you receive the best by becoming your own personal best.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, September 20th

Aquarius represents the area of your life that is governed by luck. As Saturn in Aquarius once again aligns with Uranus in Taurus it means that you will have a week of opportunities which will seem like everything is aligning perfectly for you.

Part of this will help you understand those things that had been buried in your subconscious which have taken away some of the happiness and luck that is inherently yours.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, September 23rd

Mercury, the ruler of the mind, shifts into Virgo as part of its retrograde this week. This shift represents the beginning of a brand-new cycle of Mercury which also carries with it a brand-new beginning for you in how you think and how you choose to communicate.

Under this wave of energy, you will be able to create whatever you dream of because the past is now behind you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, September 21st

Jupiter retrograde in Aries ignites a fire of inner reflection which will spur momentous opportunities for luck. This week Jupiter aligns with Saturn and sets off many of those internal ah-ha moments which has your understanding and realizing why you have made many of the choices that you have.

By dropping deep into your awareness you will see just how many possibilities exist around you that you never previously thought of.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, September 24th

This week the ongoing union between Uranus in Taurus and Saturn in Aquarius takes place setting off a ripple of new decisions. These two planets have been highlighting your overall health and how that ends up influencing the amount of luck or divine guidance that you feel in your life.

While physical health is important it is also about mental and your perspective on life. As you become healthier, you start to see that you are always being guided, even in your darkest moments.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, September 21st

It is time to own who you are and to embrace and wild and true self. This week should be setting you free as so much of the energy is inviting you to express your deepest truth to the world.

There is no more hiding who you are or holding yourself back from stepping into what feels like it is meant for you. While other things may still be swirling around you right now, this week it is time to simply embrace being you and watch how the universe responds.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Friday, September 23rd

Mercury retrograde in Virgo brings a return to reflecting on those that you surround yourself with. Virgo energy brings a focus to the benefits and luck that exist in your social circle and tribe.

At times you tend to be more exclusive in your friendships, feeling like it can be more challenging to be in intimate situations with multiple people. But this week you get a chance to revisit some past relationships and ways of interacting with others that bring about a lucky new perspective on life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Friday, September 23rd

You have been moving through a lesson on how the opinions of others affect the choices and decisions that you make. The more that you try to do what others want for you, the less happy that you ultimately will be.

This week as Mercury turns forward in Virgo to begin a brand-new cycle you will have an opportunity to start making progress on this theme in your life and start truly making those decisions that are those that make you happy.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Friday, September 23rd

This begins an incredibly lucky period for you as Mercury, master of the mind, shifts into Virgo and highlights the theme of luck and divine timing.

With everything that you have been moving through recently, it is time for you to embrace the reality of where you are now so that you can start to make magic happen.

That can only happen though if you are grounded in your thoughts. Make sure this week you let yourself change your mind about a critical issue as it might make all the difference.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, September 25th

New Moons represent a time of new beginnings, growth, and the magic that comes from starting something fresh.

This week the New Moon in Libra highlights the luck that you experience in your life signaling the important beginning of a new opportunity in love, career, or even in life itself.

You have been through a great deal of healing and closure this year and now this is your chance to put it to use and let yourself enjoy the karmic rewards of all you have done.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, September 21st

Jupiter retrograde in Aries sheds light on what you value most this week while Saturn retrograde in Aquarius is making you feel more into the deepest parts of yourself.

This helps you understand what you truly need and want from life which means that you are also going to be in the place to start creating your own luck. As you move through the energy this week, new opportunities will begin to reveal themselves.

