10 Subtle Signs From The Universe That You've Finally Met 'The One'

By Ronnie Ann Ryan — Written on Jun 17, 2022
Photo: Halfpoint / shutterstock.com
So, you met this amazing person and feel like things are finally going your way. Yes! Falling in love is exciting and blissful all at the same time.
But how do you know you've actually met 'The One'? Are there signs from the Universe that the person you love is right for you?
Absolutely!
Here are 10 ways the universe tells you that you're with 'the one'.
1. You recognized each other.
The moment you met, there was an instant connection.
It's as if you recognized each other from your social group or soul family. Even though you have never met them before, you saw something in their eyes that sparked recognition on a deeper level.
2. It feels like you've known them forever.
It might only be a few weeks or months, yet somehow it feels like you've known your new mate your whole life. From the moment you met, you clicked, and your comfort level is sort of astonishing for such a short time.
These are sure signs from the Universe that you are right for each other.
3. You have moments of déjà vu.
Maybe once or twice, you felt like you have lived that moment in time together before. Something felt so familiar and in sync. You might have even seen a flash of the two of you in a past life.
4. You bring out the best in each other.
There's something about your love that inspires you to be the best person you can be. You both start to strive, grow, and reach new heights now that you're together. No doubt about it, this is a sign from the Universe that you're with the right person.
5. You dream about your new mate.
Surprisingly, you may have dreams about your new partner. Whether it's one or two dreams, or you have them more often, the sleeping visions are subconscious messages about this relationship.
6. Things fall into place easily.
In the past, your relationships involved struggles and communication difficulties. Sometimes things got off to a rough start or you hit roadblocks quickly.
Not this time! In this new relationship, things just seem to easily fall into place.
7. Your love shows up in your meditations.
If you tend to meditate regularly, messages about your new love may pop in. Your special someone might come to mind, or your spirit guides are offering you insights about the person and the relationship. You may also see some of your past lives together.
When you are tuning into spirit and your higher self, and your lover is a part of the communication, that is a sign for sure from the Universe!
8. You notice a specific animal on your nature hikes.
This kind of thing can happen at the start of a new connection. Perhaps every time you go for a hike, a hawk flies overhead. Maybe you've seen a snake or two on the trail while walking in the woods.
The Universe communicates with you through animals and this sign could be about this wonderful new connection you've made. Be sure to research the meaning of the spirit animals that make themselves known when you're together.
9. Everything feels right with the world.
This is the kind of love where you feel completely uplifted. Your spirit feels lighter and more joyful than ever. Finally, you have no doubts about the relationship. It's as if everything with the world is somehow right now that you've met "The One."
10. Synchronicities start showing up.
When synchronicities come into play, that's a positive sign from the Universe. Synchronicity is about coincidences that make you stop and wonder how that could have happened.
You might discover that you know several people in common or lived near each other at one point. Your paths may have crossed at some point without ever meeting until now.
Other synchronicities could include repeatedly hearing the same song on the radio a few days in a row, bumping into mutual friends, or both of you showing up at the same coffee shop to pick up a coffee.
When things in your life start to magically align, that is a sign from the Universe that you are with the right person and on the right path. Remember, there are no coincidences!
Pay attention to the signs that present themselves, so you know you're headed in the right direction. After you notice a few of these examples, you can start to relax, understanding that this is the Universe's way of affirming the love you've dreamed about for so long.
Ronnie Ann Ryan is a love and dating coach who has shared her sound advice and practical magic for mindful dating, love, and life with thousands of successful single women. For more information, visit her website.