The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, September 16, 2022

Which three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on September 16, 2022, according to astrology this Friday?

In preparation for the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini tomorrow, the energy rises with harmonious conversations between Venus and Mars intensifying the truth of your feelings.

Venus represents love while Mars rules over motivation and passion.

When the two come together, it’s not just relationships that are affected but your feelings towards anything.

In this union of the two together, however, your feelings will be magnified.

If life has felt good lately and you have been enjoying a new relationship or even just the phase of growth that you’re in with yourself, then those feelings will be intensified leaving you bursting for more.

However, if there have been challenges, struggles or if you have been keeping the truth of your feelings to yourself then this union will also deepen them to the point of no longer being able to ignore them.

Venus in Virgo is concerned with the details of how something will work out as well as the healing that is present in whatever situation it sheds light on.

Mars in Gemini, currently in its pre-shadow phase, prior to turning retrograde next month, brings the focus on the power of choice and also how the words that you use shape your reality.

Together, with a grand collection of planets in earth signs, your already existing feelings will be intensified to the point of taking some sort of action.

Mercury shifting into retrograde last week made it the sixth planet to be in this phase right now which means that usually, action is less likely than internal reflection.

But sometimes, what retrogrades bring out is the action that you’ve been thinking of taking but have been too scared or avoidant to actually go through with it.

Today has a unique energy to it because of this grand collection of planets within earth signs. This type of astrology brings focus to wisdom, sensuality, ambition, and planning.

The sole focus becomes to choose the path that will ultimately help you get where you want to be in the future rather than only focusing on fixing things in the present moment.

Venus and Mars turn up the proverbial temperature here as your feelings towards what resonates or what you want will be just as strong as knowing what is not in alignment with your dreams and what is very clearly more a distraction rather than something that is meant to be a part of your future.

Although tomorrow, the Last Quarter Moon in astrology represents completion and the closing out of the old before it begins to move into the beginnings associated with the New Moon, which will occur next week.

This is the time to truly let your own feelings reveal your truth, to embrace the power of the words that you speak into existence, and to choose to no longer be in avoidance of what is challenging.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Friday, September 16, 2022 include:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Both Venus and the Sun are in your zodiac sign and part of the grand collection of planets within earth's signs today.

Take this as an opportunity to reconnect with what feels good in your life. No matter what else you have going on, choosing to align with what feels good and what brings you joy is always a choice that you can make for yourself.

There is no such thing as waiting for everything to become perfect or to have everything figured out as that is only delaying your own happiness. Instead, you have the opportunity today to remember what is so unique about your own dreams and to make sure that you are choosing the steps that will bring you closer to them.

As much as you can become invested in the lives of others, including lovers, it is important to remember that you always need to be your first priority.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today Mars and the Moon are in your zodiac sign giving you the benefit of tapping into some big truths regarding how you feel about the state of your life right now.

With Mars in your zodiac sign for the next seven months, you are being given a chance to truly start speaking about your truth and what is of greatest importance to you.

The first thing that you need to learn though is what that is. Take today as an opportunity to observe what feelings are intensified. If you are feeling joyful, happy, and calm, or if instead, it feels like you are trapped within someone else's life.

These feelings are a gift because they let you know which path to take from this point on. Mars is making it so that it becomes impossible to ignore any feelings, just make sure that you are expressing yourself instead of just voicing frustrations. Ultimately you have the opportunity to change your life so that it embodies your full truth and not just certain parts.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Pisces Full Moon last weekend brought up some important themes involving your home life and you were given an opportunity to bring greater healing to what you’ve been moving through.

Today, Mars in Gemini and the almost exact Last Quarter Moon in Gemini bring this focus to your romantic relationships. Mars will actually be hanging out in this area of your life until March of 2023, so it is an area that you will be continually asked to focus on.

With Venus in the area of your life that governs how you are seen by others; it seems that there is a connection between the romantic choices that you are making and how you want to be seen or viewed by others.

Today is a chance to feel into your own truth with a greater intensity which can help you start making the choices that are best for you and not those that others may prefer.

