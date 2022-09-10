Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For September 12 - 18, 2022

In the coming week, there is a great deal of opportunity for reflection on how you contribute to your romantic life by both your choices and even those that you don’t.

Mercury is now firmly in its retrograde phase within Virgo, which means that it is dredging up past loves, old wounds, and even memories of what has previously happened in this area of your life.

With a quiet week in the skies, the universe is giving you a chance to reflect and start weighing your options.

The major energetic influences of the week are Virgo and Gemini energy.

Both are the ruling signs for Mercury which means that there should be a lot of internal thinking due to the retrograde and even some big moments of growth.

Big action may be delayed still this week. There are six retrograde planets this month, but some conversations could take place, especially if they center around truth, intimacy, and vulnerability.

And also, if the conversations that need to happen have to do with things that were never discussed in the past.

This is you being able to have a chance to reflect more deeply on your own process and then find that way forward based on your own truth and vision and not anyone else's.

many decisions are out of your control when you are in a relationship with another. Still, love will always be exactly what you make of it.

Mark your calendars with important dates for this week's love horoscope.

Friday, September 16th

Venus in Virgo aligns with Mars in Gemini today, intensifying feelings of both passion and frustration. Suppose your relationship is connected, yet you have been busy with other life matters. In that case, this is a wonderful time for reconnection and deepening your intimate bond.

On the other hand, if it feels like you are just biding time until the right moment to end things, or have been questioning the longevity of your relationship, then this will also magnify any existing strains that previously existed.

Venus and Mars are celestial lovers, which means that when these two align together, it will always highlight important relationship themes within your life.

Saturday, September 17th

The Last Quarter Moon occurs in Gemini today, bringing a profound sense of completion to anything that has felt like it has been up in the air or unfinished.

In relationships, it should bring a sense of calm and peace as you feel more able to know which direction to head in, especially regarding whether you want to go or stay.

It could also provide greater clarity for a deeper commitment or even let go of those external distractions that keep you away from the very type of relationship you are striving to create.

Gemini represents the twins, so as the Moon moves through this sign today, it shows that there is always a choice in what action you take and even how you see things. Under this energy, it becomes clear that to work on a relationship is a choice as well, even if it often feels who you love is not.

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for the week of September 12 - 18, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best day for love: Sunday, September 18th

The Moon will be in Cancer all day today, stirring up your romantic feelings, especially towards what kind of commitment you genuinely need. Mars, your ruling planet in Gemini, will strongly affect your desires and motivations until March of next year, so it is important to pay attention to how you feel. You are being directed to make sure that you are listening to yourself and taking your feelings as truth rather than trying to paint a reality that is not true.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best day for love: Saturday, September 17th

The Last Quarter Moon in Gemini brings a greater reflection of what and who it is that you most value. There should be a refocusing right now as well as a release of distractions that will help you align your life to what you truly feel the strongest about.

Uranus in your sign has been turning the wheel of change for the past couple of years, but now you should be in a stronger place to know what decisions to make so that you can keep building the life you have been dreaming of.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best day for love: Friday, September 16th

Venus in Virgo brings important things to your most committed relationship. This week as it aligns with Mars in Gemini, is a chance to embrace and go even deeper into what you have already created up until this point.

It can increase your feelings and even your sense of gratitude for what you have rather than fixating on what it seems you are lacking. There is always an adjustment phase; take time to recognize if that is what your feelings have been instead of letting it take you away from your happiness.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best day for love: Saturday, September 17th

As the Virgo and Gemini energy swirls around you this week, you will be able to take this as an opportunity to share more openly how you have been feeling. This year has been guiding you to take more authority over your own truth and speak it within your relationship.

By doing so, you are changing the dynamic, which may be challenging at times but ultimately will enable you to experience greater freedom from keeping so much in. This week make sure you take the opportunity to fully express yourself and trust how it will all land.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best day for love: Friday, September 16th

Mercury is currently retrograding in Virgo, joining Venus and the Sun. This brings together the power of your thoughts, the passion within your heart, and the action you choose to take.

Make sure that all three are in alignment this week and that you are allowing yourself to learn from the past so that you can make new decisions at this moment. When it comes to relationships, another chance is always available. You just need to be able to see that you can have a new beginning with an old love.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best day for love: Sunday, September 18th

The Moon is in Cancer all day, bringing emotionality to everything else you have going on. Mercury, Venus, and Sun are all in your sign right now, and Mercury is currently in retrograde motion.

You are likely either going through a healing phase within your current relationship or connecting more of the dots from what you have experienced in the past. Take this week as a chance to understand and put more of those lessons together so you can feel like you finally have found peace.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best day for love: Monday, September 12th

This week, the Moon is in Aries will bring your focus back to your romantic life. The Virgo and Gemini energy will inspire you to look at things in a new light and to explore what it means to honor your deepest feelings.

If your relationship has been strained recently, you could find your way back together this week or even just move past the growth hurdle you have been working through. Allow yourself to see that challenging times within a healthy relationship are normal. Even the best love may not feel amazing each and every day.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best day for love: Thursday, September 15th

The Moon is in Taurus today, allowing you to feel into your softer side while Gemini and Virgo are still inspiring reflections on what intimacy really means to you. This could be your chance to understand more deeply what you need from a partner and how your choices have helped create that or not.

The eclipses are still occurring within your zodiac sign (and Taurus) through early next year, which means the changes that you will be seeing have reached a climax yet, so just recognize that each step is an important one without rushing off to the next.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best day for love: Saturday, September 17th

The Last Quarter Moon today rises in Gemini alongside Mars, spending an unprecedented seven months in the sign of the twins. Last Quarter Moons represent completion, a sense of release, or even letting go.

For you, this aspect is interesting because it seems that there is a making of space so that you can actually have that new beginning. Try not to focus on what you may have to let go of at this time and instead, all that you will be able to receive into both your life and your heart.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best day for love: Sunday, September 18th

Cancer is your opposing sign and always represents your romantic relationships. Today you will have a chance to better express yourself much healthier way. Think about your vulnerability and emotional expression in terms of your relationship or even dating life.

You cannot build something without first giving something. Part of your shift this week is about learning healthier ways to relate to love. This can be communication but can also come down to allowing yourself to truly feel all you do.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best day for love:: Saturday, September 17th

This could be quite the week for you. With Virgo and Gemini energy activating your sense of authentic expression and sexuality, you could have an extremely passionate week. This may bring a renewed sense of joy and fulfillment to your life and relationship.

During your current path, you have had to do a lot to incorporate joy which physical intimacy is a part of. When you realize that you have built an entirely new relationship that is different than before, it means that the intimacy will also be unlike anything you have ever experienced.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best day for love: Friday, September 16th

Venus in Virgo has been creating all sorts of amazing opportunities concerning love, while Mars in Gemini activates all matters of intimacy. Right now, there is a theme concerning your relationships and the intimacy, specifically physically, that you are working through.

Venus in Virgo and Mars in Gemini ignite great passion today, which can help you heal any challenges in this area recently. Just be mindful because, under this energy, pregnancies are more likely, whether planned or not.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.