The Image You See First In This Personality Test Reveals What Stops You From Finding Lasting Love

Personality tests can tell us an awful lot about ourselves, even when it comes to how we deal with relationships and loving another person.

Growing up, we all have an idea about how love and romance are supposed to go. We think that we will have a few serious relationships, a few heartbreaks, and then eventually we'll find that one person we want to spend the rest of our lives with, voila, happy ending!

The truth of the matter is that love isn't always that simple. While it might seem like the most straightforward thing on planet Earth, there's a lot that can go wrong when it comes to making a relationship last — even if the two of you are absolutely perfect for each other.

Sure, we all learn from our prior relationships and hopefully, we bring things we learned in our failed relationships into our successful ones to help make them go the distance.

But sometimes, the things that can keep you from lasting love are personality traits of your own — and no one likes having to admit that they might be part of the problem.

If you think that something about your personality is keeping you from finding relationships that last then you're in the right place!

This simple visual personality test was designed to help you quickly identify the personality trait that could be keeping you from getting the commitment you crave.

Just look at the image below while paying close attention to the first part of the image that catches your eye.

The part of the image you notice first reveals the personality trait that's keeping you from finding lasting love in a relationship that will stand the test of time.

If you saw:

1. The bearded man

If you saw the bearded man first your past experiences in relationships are keeping you from lasting love.

You view every single relationship that you've experienced as a learning opportunity that has enabled you to grow.

While some of that is true, you often hold onto "lessons" that are just scar tissue keeping you from taking the risks that true love allows.

In order to find love, you must greet it with open arms, not be closed off from it, and let go of the past to truly allow yourself to fall for someone new and show vulnerability.

2. The two birds

If you saw the two birds first your unreasonable expectations are the things that are keeping you from a love that goes the distance.

It's good to have traits that you look for in a potential partner, it's nice to be picky, but you've got to be careful.

If you hold out for a dream like the one in your head you could overlook the chance to have a real relationship, moles warts and all!

The person you fall in love with may not be at all like the person you have imagined, and that is OK!

Open yourself up to new people and new experiences that may develop into true love — or at least a solid friendship that you would have missed out on if you shut yourself off.

3. The mountains

If you saw the mountains first, your emotional distance is the part of you that is keeping you from finding a long-lasting romantic relationship.

You want to get close to someone, and what's more, you know that getting emotionally close is critical if you want to really connect, but you've been hurt so badly in the past that you can't help yourself.

Nobody said this would be easy, even if it were meant to be.

Take your time if you must go at your own pace, but accept that true love means laying yourself bare (emotionally and physically) to the other.

It's time to be vulnerable and let someone in — that is what truly makes you (and them!) fall in love.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer and editor who covers relationships, pop culture, psychology, and news for Newsweek, Psych Central, Bustle, and more.