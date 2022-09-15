Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly One Card Tarot Horoscope For September 18 - 25, 2022

Your weekly one card tarot horoscope for September 18 to 25, 2022 is here with predictions for each zodiac sign in astrology.

We are in the latter part of September now, and that automatically implies that change what this week is about, for so many people.

Whether we are starting new jobs, or figuring out whether we wish to stay in our old ones or not, this week definitely focuses on work-related scenarios.

The readings for this differ vastly from zodiac sign to zodiac sign, letting us know just how diverse a bunch we really are and how our karmic destinies are individual.

For some zodiac signs, the tarot cards show that our weeks will be filled with work, decisions, major changes, and things to be aware of. For others, we'll be called out for our tardiness, or our stubborn attitude towards getting things done and over with.

What's pretty obvious about this week is that, for many of us, we're still clinging to the summer; we aren't quite used to the pace that comes along with the beginning of the Fall, or the change from Virgo to Libra.

This week is something akin to the 'last hurrah' for some folks; the last grasp at being a lazy summertime blob. It's time to adapt and move forward, and while some might not pick up on it this week they will.

Weekly one card tarot horoscope for all zodiac signs, September 19 - 25, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

This week brings you both closure and the realization that something in your life is finally understandable, to you. You'll be receiving some good news during the week that will help you tidy things up once and for all.

If there were loose ends or a conversation that was never finished, this is the week where you not only complete what was started but one where you can finally move on from it. This tarot card helps you to expedite the process of both healing and ending something that needed to be ended.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

The only real question that you'll be asking yourself this week is, "Can I keep up?" You will find that your week is bustling; you have so much on your plate that you may not be sure if you can handle it.

You may feel the pressure of those who want something done yesterday, but you can only go as fast as you can.

At one point, you may need to forfeit one or two tasks as it will be clear that you bit off more than you could chew, so to speak. Work at your own pace and next time, don't take on more than you can handle.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Here's a tricky tarot card that will put you on the lookout for tricky behavior. Someone is going to do something this week that's going to throw you and everybody else involved way off course.

The week is going to be spent making up for someone else's mistake, and you may stand to lose some money because of their faux pas. Expect to feel moments of outrage and anger. You will want to scold this person, but even doing so will not actually make anything better.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

It looks like you'll be leveling the playing field this week, Cancer, as you coldly and briskly end the mess that someone else is responsible for causing. You have zero patience with those who don't work hard, and your forgiveness levels are subterranean.

Your week has you barking out orders that are realistic and helpful, and even though your attitude is harsh, you are in the right. The only problem is that everyone around you is a lazy bum and you are starting to grow very, very tired of them all.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Much like magic itself, you have within you the power to create situations that work for you this week. You feel particularly strong-willed and this adds to your confidence. You do not entertain thoughts of doubt and because of this, your intentions are all the more focused and positive.

This card lets you know that you truly are in charge and that you shouldn't doubt it for a moment. You are healthy and in good emotional shape.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Tarot card: The Wands often refer to chores, work, or situations that need structure, and this tarot card, in particular, means that you will not only be working too hard during this week but that it's absolutely important for you to give yourself a time-out when you feel overworked.

You may be bowing down to the pressure of the higher-ups, but don't be too intimidated, Virgo. This card speaks of calamity and upsets all of which can be avoided if you keep your own pace.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

This week will have you convinced yourself that 'everything is OK' when it is nowhere near OK. This is the week where you will pretend, in front of a crowd of people, that all is perfectly well and that everything is going according to plan. Which it is not. Not by a long shot.

You may be able to hold off criticism and negative feedback by upholding the lie that 'everything is OK' but you'll know that something is deeply wrong and that it must be fixed sooner or later.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

This week brings you a very interesting choice and that is, 'which opportunity do you wish to take up in order to bring about your own success?' Basically, you will be swarmed with opportunities this week, which is ironic because this hasn't been the case in recent times.

Suddenly, you're receiving offers and the problem is, you can only choose one situation. You will be required to choose this week at the cost of having to reject some other potentially good chance. It's all good, follow your heart on this one, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

If there's something important that you have to do this week, then consider it ignored, left to rot, and forgotten about. That's right, Sagittarius you were on a deadline and you needed to complete something. Instead, you took the opposite route and did nothing.

This week adds to the nothingness that you've created and keeps you in the mindset of doing more than nothing. This is an odd tarot card, this reversed Knight, in so much as it implies laziness, carelessness, and an inability to get anything done.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

It's a week where all you want is to escape. Be it responsibility or your own relationship, there's just something about how things go this week that makes you want to run far away and hide. You're OK, there's nothing wrong with you, but each and every one of your obligations now feels like dread and hassles.

What you want is to be alone. The feeling of wanting continues even if you find some time to yourself. There's much going on mentally for you this week, and your mind will be at the center of your own troubles.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Important news is coming your way during this week, Aquarius and it has to do with money and family. There might be paperwork to do and something along the lines of procedure or bureaucracy; you need to be there to witness something in order to legalize it.

This is strictly related to family and could have something to do with an inheritance or some kind of power of attorney. While it may seem boring to you, it's just one of those things you get done, and then you're finished with it forever.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Right now, all eyes are on you, waiting for your hold decree. This might imply that you are a parent and that your children are either waiting to hear what their punishment will be, or that you are in the position of authority and you are really sick and tired of those who have tested your patience.

You may even lie to get what you want this week, because, in your mind, the truth doesn't seem to be getting to anyone. It's as if nobody cares anymore and being that you're the only one who does, you'll get them to care, by hook or by crook.

