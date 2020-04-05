5 Zodiac Signs Who Should Never Work Remotely, Per Astrology

My personal opinion.

Working remotely is an option that is slowly becoming the norm for many zodiac signs as corporations and start-ups strive to promote social distancing in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

As comfortable as it might be during social distancing, it takes discipline and structure to be a productive remote worker, and some horoscope signs love to interact with others, in person.

Which zodiac signs should not work remotely, (at least not forever)?

Social zodiac signs who thrive on social interaction at work.

When these horoscopes have to work remotely, they feel like something valuable is missing to their professional growth.

The only major difference is the location in which you’re working, you are still expected to show up to online meetings on time and meet deadlines in a timely manner.

Every sign has a different personality and some social dynamics work better for people with certain personalities. Remote work has helped many people who maybe aren’t very social at work, but are task-oriented.

Despite this, it can also take away from the social aspect of being in a workplace which may hinder some individual’s productivity.

As technology advances, it’s important to remember that there are many important positions that need people who are good with face-to-face communication that cannot do their best behind a computer screen.

However, those who do technical work need social interaction. Remote work hinders their production and focus. In the end, it affects the way they complete tasks, and most might not be suitable for a laptop.

Even though certain positions search for people with specific personality traits, it’s important to remember that everyone has the capability to do anything they set their mind to do, and excel at it.

But in order to do that, it takes hard work and the ability to adapt to certain situations, and social zodiac signs struggle with that.

Remote jobs require certain personality traits that thrive on social distancing. We know that some astrology signs have absolutely no probability of being remote workers.

For example, Taurus is known for being very dependable, and they love to be at home. Capricorns are known for being disciplined and orderly.

What signs might find this the most challenging?

These 5 zodiac signs should not work remotely, per astrology.

Aries zodiac signs as remote workers

Aries are known for their hyperactivity during the day so it may be hard for them to stay focused.

They are able to work in the beginning but as the day goes on they become less focused and start lollygag.

In a typical office space, they are less likely to do this because they have breaks.

Remote work gives them the freedom to break when they want, which might not work in their favor.

Leo zodiac signs as remote workers

Leos can be a bit self-centered at times which makes them more likely to get distracted easily.

They are usually focused on things that have nothing to do with their task like making plans with their friends during work hours.

Working remotely gives them a hard time deciding between work and play.

Pisces zodiac signs as remote workers

Pisces are very pensive and spend a lot of time thinking about their surroundings and exploring their inner thoughts.

This can get in the way of how they manage their time when it comes to completing tasks.

Sagittarius zodiac signs as remote workers

Sagittarius like fast-paced environments and when working remotely they might feel out of the loop doing things on their own time.

Also, Sagittarius is known for not being able to stick to long term commitments that stand in the way of them fulfilling duties on their own.

Gemini zodiac signs as remote workers

Geminis are similar to Pisces because they are both very pensive.

However, Geminis are very creative people and they generate many ideas at once.

This makes it hard for them to follow through with projects because once they achieve their goals they are no longer interested.

Also, at times, they might not be able to complete tasks due to their ideas distracting them.

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.