How To Handle Work Stress, By Zodiac Sign

Your boss notices.

We all want to work with people who we feel the most comfortable with, and when we don't work can be stressful.

So, what do you need to do to handle workplace stress?

Sometimes you can talk to your friends or family at home. Other times you can take a walk or plan to unwind and hit the gym when the day is done.

But, lots of people still take work home with them, and when the office is an unpleasant environment, it's hard to feel positively about your career.

There are some instances where the people in our office are obnoxious, too loud, too judgmental, and just overall a bad seed.

There needs to be balance at work, with your coworkers and with the people who are in charge: your boss.

You will feel stressed when you are with the worst of the worst.

Sometimes when people have the title of a "boss," they feel as though they can ride in on their high horse and demand respect from everyone.

This can leave a bad taste in everyone's mouth and it'll cause a disdain towards the person they need to report to.

Based on the title of this article, I'm sure you have a pretty good idea of the direction in where this will lead.

Most people wouldn't turn their eyes toward astrology when they think of why they are or aren't compatible with their boss.

Alas, like most cases, the personality traits and behaviors we exhibit point in the direction of all things zodiac.

Maybe you're quick to anger, or maybe you let people walk over you, whatever the case is, we've all been in those shoes.

Just because you're a Leo doesn't mean you can't experience something an Aries does.

We're human, and we feel the same emotions from time to time, so there is nothing to be ashamed of!

Here's a list of each zodiac sign and how they can create a better relationship with their boss.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your energy is immense and it causes you to sometimes go off the rail.

One minute you're sad watching Netflix rom-coms and the next you're at a bar shouting at the bartender for another round of shots.

You're very moody and can have a hot temper from time to time which leads you to say things without thinking of the repercussions.

If you're at work and your boss is pissing you off, step away from the situation and write down all the bad things you'd say to their face.

After that, crumble that piece of paper and toss it in the trash.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are all about the glitz and glam and don't like getting your hands dirty.

You tend to be extremely stubborn and uncompromising.

Any negative comment towards you can make you throw a fit and it hurts just as bad as heartbreak.

When you are working alongside your boss and they give you constructive criticism, try not to overreact and feel as though they are attacking you.

Take the advice and learn as much as you can!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are all over the place! You cannot sit still during a two-hour movie and your attention span is quite small.

You can become easily offended when people are not on board with your spontaneous ideas.

One minute you want to become a film director, the next an environmental activist.

You should focus on one assignment your boss assigns to you at a time.

If you do this, you will not run into stress and deadlines.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You tend to love helping others in need which can be your biggest strength and also your biggest downfall.

You allow others to take, and take, and take until you've become sheltered in your own cocoon.

This makes it hard for you to trust others and makes you suspicious of everyone's motive.

Do not let your boss step all over you and belittle you.

Assert yourself in any situation and voice your opinion to anyone who tries to question you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leader of the pact. You were born in charge and do not let anyone get in the way of your wants and desires.

You're always seeking the attention of others and you can have a bit of an arrogant smug to your nature.

Try not to allow yourself to feel like you're superior to the people you work with (including your boss).

If you don't want to be bossed around or told what to do, maybe you should apply for the next manager/supervisor position.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You tend to give the cold shoulder to those you surround yourself with.

You're more focused on getting everything together in your head and you leave your outside world crumble at your hands.

Staying mentally and physically organized will get you through these times.

Try not to nit-pick the tasks your boss asks of you.

Try keeping your desk tidy to avoid anyone reprimanding you about it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are extremely indecisive and cannot figure out a solution by yourself.

You constantly need assistance from someone because you have a devil and an angel on both shoulders.

You do not confront at all and this leads to people taking advantage of your kindness, much like the Cancer.

You should allow your boss to help you with troubling situations but never let be in charge of the operation to avoid them holding it over your head.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are extremely independent and really know how to win any of all arguments.

You have trouble opening up and trusting people so you ideally like to spend the majority of the time alone.

You know how to sting people in the right spot during any heated confrontation.

Try not to distance yourself from your boss.

Don't be afraid to ask for help and collaborate on projects when they need your help.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are another sign who loves to be in charge and the center of attention.

All you ever want in life is respect and recognition for how amazing you can be.

When things don’t go your way, you become flustered.

You love giving other people advice but do not like taking advice yourself.

If your boss does not praise you for how good of a job you did for the week, do not take it personally.

Ask them what you need to do to improve your work without being bitter about it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You don't think anyone understands you.

You are very sensitive and tend to be very introverted.

You always think the worst of any possible situation and it causes you to live in a bubble where no one can hurt you.

Be confident in the work you put in at work.

Do not let your boss get into your head and allow them to question your work ethics.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are extremely set in your own ways and do not let anyone get in the way of your game.

You will either leave a situation if someone/something rubs you the wrong way or someone or something will up and leave you.

Do not let this get in the way of you working or asking your boss for help.

If they offer a helping hand, do not turn your back on them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are the most gentle and sensitive of the zodiacs.

You converge to those around you to have a sense of acceptance.

You tend to self-pity yourself when it comes to a lot of things, but do not let this take over your life.

Do not let your boss turn you into them, and do not let them try and feed into your self-deprecation.

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationships.