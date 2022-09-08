Weekly One Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign In Astrology, September 12 - 18, 2022

The weekly one card tarot reading is here using both the Major and Minor Arcana deck for each zodiac sign's predictions.

This week we have the Sun in Virgo and the Last Quarter Moon phase will take place in the zodiac sign of Gemini.

What will each zodiac sign's tarot card reading predict for you the week of Monday, September 12, 2022?

As we press further into September, the tarot cards reveal so much about who we are and what we will be getting into.

This week's lessons seem to revolve around each zodiac sign's ability to stand back, get a grip, and proceed forward when the time is right.

Timing plays a big part in this week's success, and for many of us, much of that time will be spent alone, waiting.

Due to Mercury retrograde, Gemini and Virgo zodiac signs may be reevaluating something important in our lives this week, as revelations will show us that not only is change needed, but entirely new perspectives are, as well.

When the First Quarter Moon arrives in Gemini, other air signs including Libra and Aquarius may need to change from the roots up.

At the start of the week, fire signs Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius will want to take note if they want to steer our lives in the direction of success in health, love, and business, then we have to rethink the original plan.

In doing so, we may need time to ourselves. This is the week where many of us come to understand that 'if you want something done, then do it yourself.'

Every day of this week contains a lesson within, and our learnings will take us through the week and into the next with assurance and confidence.

Sometimes, confidence is won, and it will be during this week when we come to understand that we have to try; things aren't just coming to us because we deserve them.

We have to earn them. We have to work for the goals we have and this week may have us pulling back just to see the big picture.

One card tarot reading for each zodiac sign the week of September 12 - 18, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Ever hear of 'fake it 'til you make it'? That's what you'll be doing this week, which means that you're going to be putting on a brave face and getting through whatever it is that needs to be done.

You may not love what you're doing this week, but you'll find that it's easier to endure if you pretend that you love every minute of it. You'll also find that you may actually start to love whatever it is that you're doing, because of this 'fake it 'til you make it' attitude.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

A good week in general, for your relationship and in terms of money. This week will bring you closer to the person you love, and you'll both be able to feel gratitude for simply being alive and without problems.

It's like the Problem-Meister can't see you this week and has avoided you altogether. You get to shine in the sun, Taurus. And so does your bank account.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

In a way, you suffer from being spoiled, and this week is going to have you focus on just how good you have it. It's also going to rouse in you feelings of deep dissatisfaction, as you feel as though it's almost too good to be true.

You are someone who, at this point in their life, can have almost anything you want and you're just starting now to feel disenchanted by your own good fortune. You seek excitement and newness, rather than riches and 'things'.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

You may find yourself battling a lawsuit this week, or perhaps fighting a system that you no longer believe is working for you.

This week brings you strife with intention. In other words, you are in the mood to spar; your opponent may be a large corporation or a small group of 'enemies'—you believe in yourself and you will not stand by while these nameless people take over your space. You are willing to stand up for yourself, and you will, during this week.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

This might be the week where you pull back and just let life happen. It's not a statement of laziness but rather one of demanding time off for healing and self-reflection.

You know that something in your life needs attention; you also know that you can only figure out how to give that attention if you step away for a while so that you can witness it, rather than be deeply involved in it.

You are strong and silent during this time, and it will work for you in the long run.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

You feel threatened and a little paranoid this week, Virgo. For some reason, you believe that there is someone else who is about to either take your job or do a better job than you, which may lead to your removal.

Your lack of self-confidence will be your downfall this week, as so much of your perception is off-base. You fear being outshined by others, but in the end, it's just you criticizing yourself for the umpteenth time.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

This week may not be joyful, but it will be productive and healing. You need to spend time alone now; there is much for you to put together, and much to plan.

You need to regroup and figure out what your next move will be. You may be getting over a heartbreak and this will actually give you the edge you need. Strength and isolation are what your week will be made up of, and it's not as bad as it sounds, in fact, you will grow from this experience.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

Ah yeah, this week may not be your best, but it definitely might be the one where you experience the toppling of something you care about. Be prepared to lose something this week; you'll need to be strong and rooted in the present.

Do not worry about what it is that you lose, and keep your mind on the idea that materialistic things always, eventually fail us. "You can't take it with you" and that kind of thing. This isn't sacrificing; it's loss. You will have to lose something during this week, something you didn't want to lose.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

It's all about your will during this week, Sagittarius. You are no longer content to carry out someone else's orders, and you long ago stopped believing in the system that you believe is rigged against you.

What is expected of you is no longer something that will come to pass, and you will spend your time this week rebelling against all that demands from you. You do not follow rules, nor do you believe they are worth following in any way.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

You're either going to be moving this week, or radically changing your lifestyle to suit your needs, and those needs are beneficial to those around you as well.

This is a positive week where much gets done, and you will be feeling brave and confident throughout the entire time. If your nature calls you to pick up and relocate, then you'll be heavily concentrated on this. Moving, changing homes, and finding new locations that's what this week has in store for you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Lovers

This week will bring you a noticeable change in how you handle your own love life. Whether you are in a relationship or not, your attitude is about to shift in a positive way.

What was once thought to be impossible now seems very possible to you, and this is what turns your love life from non-existent to full.

This week marks a passage of time for you; you are now healed and ready to accept love and romance back into your life again.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

This tarot card implies that you may have been burning the candle at both ends, and now, during this week, you'll be paying for that action. Basically, it means that you've been going too hard and that you need to rest now.

If you take it too far, you'll end up ruining what you've started, but it's important for you to start listening to your body. This is no joke. You may think you are a Superhero, but you're just a frail human and you need a break!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.