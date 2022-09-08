Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For September 12 - 18, 2022

Welcome to the weekly horoscope for September 12 - 18, 2022 for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Mercury retrograde began on Friday of last week and this week we continue to feel its effect in the areas of communication, travel, technology, and relationships.

The week starts off strong with the Moon in Aries which adds aggressive energy throughout the week.

We may apply these energies to our love lives or to our workplaces and when we say the word 'aggressive' it's not necessarily a bad thing, but it can be an opportunity to thrive in an area of our life.

But an Aries Moon during Mercury retrograde requires added patience and discretion.

We are working towards the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini on September 17, and all of our efforts will go towards letting go of something so we will be free to build something new later to call our own.

We may be trying to create something new for ourselves, or we might be working on something that has gone spoiled. Our intentions for the week are a success, but that success is completely individual.

One person's success may be another person's failure. This week is about the individual, and how we all handle everything that's put before us as individuals.

We'll also be dancing with many Mars-related transits, which will really have us on edge.

Between the retrograde and all of the Mars transits, we'll be picking fights with people, putting ourselves down, misreading just about every queue, and ending up dissatisfied with whatever it is we get ourselves involved in.

This is a GREAT week for understanding when to walk away, which is a gift in itself. Detachment begs to be known during the week of September 12 -18.

Weekly horoscope for September 12 - 18, 2022, by each zodiac sign.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There's only one thing that stands in the way of your success during this week and that's the fact that your home life is not going as well as planned and you're starting to feel negatively toward the person you are romantically involved with.

That's not supposed to happen, and yet, here you are, feeling tugged backward by someone whom you believe is supposed to be supportive of you. Your love life is what bugs you the most, and you won't be getting anything of importance done until you deal with it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The one thing you didn't want or need was more work, and you'll be seeing heaps of it passed your way, during this week. It's all about the feeling of being overworked and tired of your job.

While you may love it to pieces and feel great about your coworkers, your tendency to fantasize about 'having it easy' will be coming into play during this time, and you'll start feeling sorry for yourself for being the person who has to 'constantly work.' You're tired but resigned.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It almost feels as though someone has placed you under some kind of laziness spell this week, Gemini, as you aren't able to get yourself to do much of anything.

You are not someone who can be pushed, and if anyone ever tries, you either reject them or you simply do your own thing your way, despite what you're 'supposed' to do.

During this week, all you'll want is to be left alone. People bug you and you don't feel like having them around you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Every now and then, you go silent. This week is one of those times. You crave the company of your own self, and nobody else will do. It's not that you have problems with people or anything for that matter, but you are dedicated to spending time alone and so, you shall.

You're the only one who recognizes how important alone time is, and for you, it's practically religious. In all of the zodiac signs, you are the one who has the power to literally turn your phone off for a week straight. That's practically a superpower right there, Cancer.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If you are bothered this week, you will lash out and hurt someone you love. You also know this, and for their sake, you remain calm and in your own world. This week has you playing along, but not getting involved.

You feel emotionally tapped; you've done enough and now you need to withdraw from the game. Your nerves are frayed and you need time to heal and regroup. You give a warning, too: "Do not mess with me as I'm a live wire this week. You've been warned."

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You'll be dealing with someone this week who will hereafter be known to you as an eternal disappointment and a person who sincerely let you down. You trusted this person and all they've delivered to you is grief and toil.

They have dumped it all on you and now, here you are, dealing with their mess as if it's your own. This is business-oriented, however, it will affect your mood and attitude. You feel used, abused, and worthless thanks to this co-worker.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Careless money-spending will have you waking up right quick as you may be haunted by your own bank account during this week. You adore spending money, and the only thing you adore more is ignoring the fact that you don't have the funds that cover your exorbitant spending.

When this comes back to bite you, you'll pretend that it's all OK, but you know it isn't. This week has you reassessing your financial life, and it is best for you to pay attention here.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This week has you feeling defensive as if you have something of value that you feel is being threatened, and how, you have to stand strong and vigilant so that nobody ruins your hard work.

You may take this attitude too far and become outright hostile; what you call defense may rapidly turn into aggressiveness.

Most of this revolves around something you believe in — something you can't bear to be criticized. You will continue this way for the entire week; loss of sleep is implied here.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Every now and then you feel like you have to show the world just how cold you can be, and whether or not this chilly attitude of yours is a product of your need to pull back and become stoic, or it's just you doing what you've done all your life, the truth is, for all of your passion and sweetness, you are equally as cold and ruthless if need be.

You always shock people when you get like this, but if you're to be honest with yourself, you enjoy the Frozen Zone as it lets you be you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You'd be better off this week NOT getting involved rather than pouring yourself into something passionately. This is because you're not destined to succeed this week, and rather than drive yourself nuts over a predestined failure, you might as well pull all the way back and just wait the week out.

Capricorn energy isn't all that useful this week, and you may find that if you try, you'll be shut out anyway. Patience does the trick for you, so take this time to relax; don't push it, as things may not work out for you if you do.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This week has you feeling refreshed and renewed as you've recently gone through something that has changed your life. This could be a loss that brought you face to face with the idea of life being precious and fleeting, or, it might have been something to shake you up so that you see that time is passing you by.

This week has you acting, for the first time in a long, long while, as opposed to sitting by and watching it all happen from a distance.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

If you've been waiting on a legal matter to clear itself up, you'll be fortunate this week, in so much as what you've been waiting for has arrived and it's all positive.

This could mean winning a lawsuit or inheriting some big money.

The tides have finally turned for you, and you'll be able to consider this the beginning of a new and more active time of your life. The money is there, and the rest is up to you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.