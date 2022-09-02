The 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve The Week Of September 5 - 11, 2022

It is an active week ahead with some incredibly positive, healing, and loving energy present which will help any relationships that have been challenged recently to finally see a significant improvement.

Venus, the planet of love, begins the week by shifting into Virgo.

This is not this planet’s best placement, but it does mean that you are going to make sure that your relationship has a solid foundation under it.

It allows you to be able to see what is real instead of any fantasy or illusion that may have been present within the connection.

This energy will stick around for a few weeks giving you the opportunity to tend to any details, healing and plans for the future that need to occur in order to feel like your relationship is improving.

Also, this week, the third of a series of recent North Node in Taurus and Chiron in Aries unions will take place bringing a sense of peace and closure.

This does not necessarily mean a breakup but only that a specific issue or argument that has been going on will find some compromise and even growth.

There will be two more of these unions but not until November and December, so utilizing this energy this week is incredibly important.

Mercury also turns retrograde this week in Libra which means that it is time to review how balanced or reciprocal your relationship has felt recently.

If there have been arguments over these themes, then this week also presents an opportunity to start talking through your feelings so that you can discover how you cannot just improve your relationship but also improve yourself and how you show up for love.

Which is the path to not just an improvement in your relationship, but long-lasting change.

The four zodiac signs who see an improvement in their relationships from September 5 to 11, 2022.

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Love is always best when it is balanced. Virgo is your opposite sign and the one that rules over your romantic relationships. It represents everything that you are not and vice versa. The energy of Virgo and Pisces today represents both dreams and the reality to help achieve them.

They are the self and the soul being able to merge as one. This week Venus, the planet of love, shifts into Virgo giving you a dose of healing romantic energy for your relationship and even dating life.

Venus is magnified, love. It represents partnership, romance and being able to receive what it is you most want. Venus in Virgo is grounded, looking for what is instead of getting caught up in what is not.

It represents a tremendous amount of healing energy for yourself as well as for your relationship, which means if things have been challenging or rocky lately, it is about to improve.

This energy will help bring forgiveness, hope and the necessary thinking to figure out what needs to be done to improve the relationship.

The Sun is also in Virgo right now which is hitting the same part of your chart. The Sun is external action, so now with both Venus and the Sun in this romantic part of your life for this week it means that finally, things start coming together the way that you always hoped they would.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Asteroid Pallas helps you see the bigger picture in life. It is responsible for problem-solving and figuring out challenging situations. Pallas ultimately governs wisdom and knowledge, which when you are trying to work on a relationship becomes essential so that you can feel confident in taking steps forward.

This week Pallas shifts into the loving sensitive sign of Cancer. Pallas in Cancer brings together the themes of knowledge and emotions creating a situation where you have a higher level of emotional intelligence during this time.

As a zodiac sign that can often lack emotionality even when you care a great deal about someone, this is such a turning point and moment of opportunity for you.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Lean into seeing things from your partner's perspective instead of dismissing their feelings as irrelevant or wrong. The majority of the time in a relationship it is not that your partner needs you to agree with them, but they do need to feel validated by you which comes down to feeling seen and heard.

Pallas in Cancer will allow you to not just hold space and understand your partner's emotions better, but you will be able to be more expressive and descriptive during this time as well. Often it may seem that romantic relationships carry a theme of describing that they do not know how you truly feel about them. This is the week to open up and start sharing because it just may very well be what turns your entire relationship around.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are in need of some good news and this week you will finally have some. This year the eclipses have all been in and will continue to be in Scorpio and Taurus. Taurus is your opposing sign which means that growth and changes within your romantic life have been intense, to say the least.

With the current North Node in Taurus aligning with Chiron in Aries for the third time in just a couple of weeks this moment brings some final closure to some important healing. There are two more occurrences of this union; one in November and one in December.

However, because there has been a cluster of three so close together and around the New Moon in Virgo it means that it is likely been a challenging time for you.

This week’s North Node Chiron union brings some much-needed peace into your life. The North Node represents your fate while Chiron is known as the wounded healer.

Together they bring opportunities for healing which will help bring you closer to the fate that is destined for you in your soul contract. Healing does not always immediately bring peace though, if you think of a wound on your skin, it often can hurt or pull while you are physically healing and the same is true for your heart.

This week you should feel lighter like you can breathe again and will feel a renewed sense of hope in life and in love. Any challenges that you have been moving through recently should feel more settled and the path ahead clearer. This week shows you why you cannot rush anything, including your own process of growth.

4. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This week for you is an important one in being able to forgive and move on from a challenging situation within your relationship. It is likely something that occurred either earlier in this year or even in years past. Chiron this week is in Aries, your opposing sign, meaning that it is quite literally bringing healing to your romantic life.

A big part of Chiron’s energy is forgiveness both for yourself and for your partner.

It is being able to logically choose to continue things, seeing the reality of everything but knowing that it is something that you can work through together.

Mercury also turns retrograde in your zodiac sign this week meaning that there will be a review happening for you on the sense of balance, reciprocity or even healing that has been present in the relationship.

Conversations are key this week as you will be encouraged to discuss your own feelings and where to take the relationship from here. It doesn’t mean that everything is perfect but being able to share how you both feel will allow you to actually deepen the relationship.

Challenges happen even in the healthiest and most amazing of relationships, what separates this type of union from one that is more karmic is how you are able to work through it together.

It’s not what hurts that defines you, but how you heal it that does. This week let yourself believe in love again. Let yourself see all that you have learned and most of all let yourself have faith in the future.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.